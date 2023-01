The Missouri Tigers lost a close one to the Tennessee Lady Volunteers, 68-65, as they moved to four-straight losses and fell under .500 in SEC-play. The good news for the Tigers pregame was star guard Jordana Horston did not make the trip to Mizzou Arena, leaving the Lady Vols without one of their top scorers. However, there was bad news for the Tigers too, as they were without the services of both Mama Dembele and Sara-Rose Smith who were on the Tiger bench, but wearing masks. Dembele’s absence would have helped down the stretch and perhaps kept Missouri from making some costly errors.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO