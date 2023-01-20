Police say a customer spit on an employee at a New Hampshire McDonald's drive-thru window and then returned hours later, threatening multiple employees with an ax. Manchester police said they responded to a report around 10 p.m. Sunday of a man who was causing trouble at the drive-thru window at the McDonald's at 907 Hanover St. The store manager told police that a man came up to the drive-thru and began arguing with an employee. The employee refused to serve the man, and the man then spit on him. The man then left the area.

