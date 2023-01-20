Read full article on original website
Related
vermontjournal.com
Claremont Savings Bank to search for new President
CLAREMONT, N.H. – Steve Monette, Chair of the Board of Trustees of Claremont Savings Bank, announced the start of an executive transition at the Bank. Reginald E. Greene, Jr., the President and CEO since 2016, has informed the board of his desire to move and search for new opportunities.
mynbc5.com
Plow drivers stay busy in Southern Vermont after major snowstorm
KILLINGTON, Vt. — After our region was hit hard by a winter storm last week, snow struck the area once again overnight on Sunday, with southern Vermont getting the lion's share of snow. Some areas, like Killington, received as much as 8 inches of snow through Monday. Local snowplow...
NHPR
Give Back NH: Concord Lake Sunapee Rail Trail
As part of our Give Back NH series, NHPR highlights small but mighty non-profits doing good work in New Hampshire communities. Despite the recent snow storms, the Concord Lake Sunapee Rail Trail near downtown Warner is full of activity. You can find dog walkers, cross country skiers, and people riding fat bikes enjoying the winter weather — but its real time to shine is just around the corner.
Looking to cut $120M in its budget, Dartmouth Health plans hiring freeze, job reviews
A spokesperson said the ongoing workforce shortage is a “primary contributor” to the health system’s financial challenges. In total, the system employs about 12,000 people in New Hampshire and Vermont. Read the story on VTDigger here: Looking to cut $120M in its budget, Dartmouth Health plans hiring freeze, job reviews.
Police: NH man spit on McDonald’s worker, returned to restaurant with ax
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A New Hampshire man was arrested after police say he spit on a McDonald’s worker and later returned to the restaurant with an ax in hand. Officers responding to a reported disturbance at a McDonald’s at 907 Hanover Street in Manchester on Sunday around 10 p.m. for spoke with the store manager who said a man had come through the drive-thru and began arguing with an employee, according to Manchester police.
This New Hampshire Pizza Place Voted One of the Best in Entire U.S.
When it comes to pizza, New Englanders know a lot. We have the North End in Boston for authenticity, and many transplants from the Mediterranean who've settled in small towns to create delicious, one-of-a-kind pizza experiences. When The Daily Meal recently released its list of the top pizza joints across...
WCVB
Tuesday, January 24: Main Streets and Back Roads of Windham County, Vt.
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Ted Reinstein hits Peru, Jamaica, and Athens - just a few of the more peculiar place names in northern New England – and meets the couple who have revived a beloved general store. Ted also ventures a bit outside Windham County to hit the slopes at Bromley Mountain, a New England leader in adaptive skiing.
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for assault in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD — A 21-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Springfield early this morning. Authorities say they were notified of an active domestic disturbance in the area of Wall Street at around 12:10 a.m. Following an investigation, police allege that Isaiah Wakefield, of Springfield, assaulted a household member...
WCAX
Region braces for 2nd in string of winter storms
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Snow is coming down across our region as part of the second of a string of winter storms. The National Weather Service has issued Winter Storm Warnings for many parts of southern Vermont and New Hampshire, where they are expected upwards of 10 inches of snowfall.
NECN
McDonald's Customer Spits on Employee, Returns Hours Later With an Ax
Police say a customer spit on an employee at a New Hampshire McDonald's drive-thru window and then returned hours later, threatening multiple employees with an ax. Manchester police said they responded to a report around 10 p.m. Sunday of a man who was causing trouble at the drive-thru window at the McDonald's at 907 Hanover St. The store manager told police that a man came up to the drive-thru and began arguing with an employee. The employee refused to serve the man, and the man then spit on him. The man then left the area.
Car rolls onto roof after accident in Pittsfield
Vermont State Police from the Rutland Barracks responded to a car accident on Vermont Route 100 in Pittsfield, where a Jeep Cherokee rolled over onto its roof. There are no reported injuries in the accident.
mynbc5.com
More than 9,000 power outages reported in Vermont after snowstorm
More than 9,000 residents in Vermont were without power on Monday as the second of three consecutive snowstorms barreled through our region. Most of the outages are in Windham County. If you are experiencing an outage, you can report issues by following these links:
mynbc5.com
Vermont man cited for assaulting state trooper during arrest
RUTLAND, Vt. — A Vermont man is facing charges for assaulting a state trooper on Sunday. Police responded to a report about a disorderly man at the Cortina Inn in Rutland Town. When police tried to arrest the man, identified as 39-year-old Justin Gordon, he allegedly assaulted the troopers.
21-year-old college student dies in skiing accident in New Hampshire
FRANCONIA, N.H. — A 21-year-old college student died in a skiing accident at Cannon Mountain in Franconia, New Hampshire last week, according to officials. Benjamin Bennett, known to be an experienced skier, was reported missing on Wednesday, January 18, after he was separated from a group of friends while skiing. The Summit patrol team said Bennett was found in the woods off of the “Upper Ravine” trail after being missing for 90 minutes.
newportdispatch.com
Springfield man charged with obstruction of justice
SPRINGFIELD — A 31-year-old man is facing 22 counts of contempt of court following an incident in Springfield. On November 17, 2022, police say they began a partnered investigation with members of the Vermont Department of Corrections. According to the report, Travis Woodbury was remanded pre-trial to the SSCC...
More Tragedy on the NH Slopes: Skier Dies at Cannon Mountain
A man died while on the slopes at Cannon Mountain in Franconia on Wednesday, the second death of a skier at a New Hampshire ski area within a week. Spokesman Greg Keeler said the 21-year-old was found by the ski patrol in the woods along the Upper Ravine Trail after he became separated from his friends. They reported him missing after about 90 minutes. The skier had suffered serious trauma and was unresponsive.
One dead in fatal New Hampshire motor home fire
One person died after a fire broke out in a Milford, New Hampshire motor home Friday night. According to the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s office, witnesses saw smoke and fire pouring out of the mobile home shortly before midnight. They also told responding crews they believed a person was trapped inside.
newportdispatch.com
Vehicle stolen in Montpelier
MONTPELIER — Police are investigating a theft that occurred in Montpelier on Thursday. Authorities say a blue 2000 Honda CRV was stolen from the driveway of a home on Elm Street. The vehicle has Vermont registration plates HAN836. It also has a spare tire mounted on the back, and...
Raymond, New Hampshire, Man ID’d as Cannon Mountain Ski Accident Victim
A Raymond man was identified as the skier who died Wednesday on the slopes at Cannon Mountain. On a GoFundMe page, the sister of Ben Bennett said her brother was the 21-year-old found by the ski patrol in the woods along the Upper Ravine Trail after he became separated from his friends. Bennett had suffered serious trauma and was unresponsive, according to Cannon Mountain spokesman Greg Keeler.
newportdispatch.com
DUI crash on US Route 4 in Mendon
MENDON — A 56-year-old man from Rutland was arrested for DUI following a crash in Mendon yesterday. The single-vehicle crash took place on US Route 4 at around 9:00 p.m. According to the report, Todd Smith was traveling west prior to the crash. Smith told police that his vehicle...
Comments / 1