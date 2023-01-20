Read full article on original website
Trump responded to the Monterey Park mass shooting by complaining about the treatment of Jan. 6 rioters
Donald Trump said "nothing will happen" to the gunman, compared with those arrested in connection with the Capitol riot.
Democrats tweet "bigotry and white supremacy" motive in Monterey Park Asian Mass Shooting
The shooter has since been identified as Huu Can Tran, an Asian man. On Saturday January 21, 2023 the small city of Monterey Park California, once named one of the best places to live in America, was rocked by a horrific mass shooting that killed 10 and injured many others.
Fox News Analyst Asks Ron DeSantis to ‘Look Closely’ at Miami Restaurant He Claims Kicked Him Out for Conservative Politics
Fox News analyst Gianno Caldwell has called on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to “look closely” at the Miami restaurant that he claims kicked him out for his conservative politics — a conflict that has prompted the establishment to move up their prescheduled winter break in light of harassment on social media.
Ron DeSantis says African American history course was banned because of content about prisons and ‘queer’ theory
Ron DeSantis pointed to contents concerning prisons and “queer theory” when explaining why an African American history course has been banned in Florida. The Republican governor criticised the College Board’s Advanced Placement class in African American studies after the pilot course was banned by the state last week. Mr DeSantis was visiting a charter school in Jacksonville on Monday when he noted the course’s handling of “queer theory”.He argued that it was on the “wrong side of the line for Florida standards”. “This course, on Black History, what’s one of the lessons about? Queer theory!” he said, according to...
Retired FBI Counterintelligence Official Arrested For Alleged Money Laundering and Work With Russian Oligarch
A retired top official in the FBI's New York office was arrested over the weekend on charges related to money laundering and violating sanctions on Russia, three senior law enforcement officials said Monday. Charles McGonigal, a 54-year-old who ran counterintelligence out of the agency's field office in Manhattan, was apprehended...
