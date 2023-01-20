ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Ron DeSantis says African American history course was banned because of content about prisons and ‘queer’ theory

Ron DeSantis pointed to contents concerning prisons and “queer theory” when explaining why an African American history course has been banned in Florida. The Republican governor criticised the College Board’s Advanced Placement class in African American studies after the pilot course was banned by the state last week. Mr DeSantis was visiting a charter school in Jacksonville on Monday when he noted the course’s handling of “queer theory”.He argued that it was on the “wrong side of the line for Florida standards”. “This course, on Black History, what’s one of the lessons about? Queer theory!” he said, according to...
