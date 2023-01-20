ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Four Oath Keepers Convicted of Jan. 6 Seditious Conspiracy

Four members of the Oath Keepers were convicted Monday of seditious conspiracy in the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol attack in the second major trial of far-right extremists accused of plotting to forcibly keep President Donald Trump in power. The verdict against Joseph Hackett of Sarasota, Florida; Roberto Minuta of Prosper,...
PHOENIX, AZ
