I really don't understand how he could investigate anyone when he took part in trying to overthrow his own government
Gym Jordan can talk about using compulsory methods to get information all her wants, but he needs to remember that HE was the first one to ignore a congressional subpoena, so don't expect others to care if you start producing them in bulk. What's good for the goose is good for the gander Gym haha 😄 😆 😅
Jordan only wants to know what they all have on him. He’s a criminal in our congress. He is a traitor and was involved with over throwing an honest election. Plus he denied to appear when he was given a subpoena. So way should anyone obey one from him? He should be railroaded out of congress.
Related
After betraying the U.S. Constitution, Jim Jordan laughably claims that he somehow cares about it
FACT CHECK: Did Jim Jordan Send Joe Biden To Jail Over ‘Shocking Laptop Photos’?
Republican Booed After Accusing Democrats of Drinking During Speaker Vote
Jim Jordan Will Face 'Smackdown' in Federal Court, Kirschner Predicts
Elizabeth Warren calls for the Supreme Court to reject the 'baseless lawsuits' that blocked Biden's student-loan forgiveness from reaching 'millions of working people in need of relief'
Outgoing Republican congressman says that if Trump is not prosecuted 'then I frankly fear for the future of this country'
Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.
Supreme Court justices issue scathing Title 42 dissent: 'We are a court of law'
Trump Asks 'What's Going On' With Obama Administration, Urges Investigation
US President Joe Biden Caught in Fresh Corruption Scandal Involving Chinese Donors
Jill Biden Faces Call to Be Investigated by GOP House Rep: 'Compromised'
Supreme Court Report Sparks Suspicions About Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito
There's a simple reason Biden didn't keep visitor logs at the Delaware home where he held classified documents — it's not an official residence
"You didn't answer any question": Fox News host Sean Hannity grills Lauren Boebert over "math"
Another Longtime CNN Reporter Leaving Network
Trump Attorney Sides With Supreme Court Knocking Down Case to Reinstate Him
Lindsey Graham Claims McCarthy Needs Just 'One More' Vote Than Jeffries
Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’
Trump Issues 'Dangerous' Warning After Tax Returns Released
A January 6 rioter who pleaded guilty and served prison time announces his bid for Congress on the anniversary of the insurrection
CNN
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 2928