Clifford Hancock
4d ago

I really don't understand how he could investigate anyone when he took part in trying to overthrow his own government

A Concerned Citizen
3d ago

Gym Jordan can talk about using compulsory methods to get information all her wants, but he needs to remember that HE was the first one to ignore a congressional subpoena, so don't expect others to care if you start producing them in bulk. What's good for the goose is good for the gander Gym haha 😄 😆 😅

DR for me
3d ago

Jordan only wants to know what they all have on him. He’s a criminal in our congress. He is a traitor and was involved with over throwing an honest election. Plus he denied to appear when he was given a subpoena. So way should anyone obey one from him? He should be railroaded out of congress.

Ohio Capital Journal

After betraying the U.S. Constitution, Jim Jordan laughably claims that he somehow cares about it

Jim Jordan went there. I had to replay C-SPAN to be sure. But early in last week’s embarrassing Republican spectacle, over what is now a purely ceremonial U.S. House speakership, Ohio’s own coup-plotting congressman feigned fidelity to the U.S. Constitution he was willing to trash two years ago. Seriously. Of all people, Jim Jordan, the […] The post After betraying the U.S. Constitution, Jim Jordan laughably claims that he somehow cares about it appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
POLITICO

Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
