ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Apple AirTags causing major security concerns over reports of stalking

By Lisa Zobel, Deborah Kim, Rachel Wenzlaff, Ivan Pereira, Mack Muldofsky, Anneke Ball
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HkuJp_0kLxSFAE00

They were designed to help people keep track of their valuables, devices and other products - but some claim that Apple AirTags have been used to track people.

Reports of people using the quarter-size tracking device to allegedly stalk others have arisen since AirTags’s product launch in April 2021 and have led to calls for the tech giant to review its security measures.

"When you're selling a cheap, ubiquitous tracking device, the product is the problem. It really is a question of are you going to stop selling this before more people get hurt?" Albert Fox Cahn, the executive director of the Surveillance Technology Oversight Project, told " Nightline ."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xgYS3_0kLxSFAE00
ABC News - PHOTO: Albert Fox Cahn, the executive director of the Surveillance Technology Oversight Project, speaks with "Nightline" about his concerns on Apple Air Tags.

When AirTags have been paired to a user’s iOS device, that user can track the location of their own AirTag using their phone. In June 2021, Apple updated their existing security measures so that a user's phone would more precisely notify them if an unknown AirTag was moving with them, emitting a sound within 24 hours, updated from three days.

MORE: Video Texas man charged with stalking using Apple AirTag

There have been reports of people finding someone else's AirTags in their purses, backpacks, coats and other belongings. In December of 2022, two women filed a class-action lawsuit in California, claiming the product made it easier for them to be stalked and harassed by abusers.

In June 2022, an Indianapolis man was allegedly killed by an ex-girlfriend who police say used an AirTag to track him down. The family of Andre Smith, 26, has called for reform, citing the incident; Marion County police say Smith’s ex-girlfriend, Gaylyn Morris, placed an AirTag in the back of Smith’s car and followed him without his knowledge. Morris has pled not guilty to a murder charge and is awaiting trial.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T4MBx_0kLxSFAE00
ABC News - PHOTO: Apple has been accused by some tech experts of not making their Air Tag products safe.

LaPrecia Sanders, Smith's mother, told "Nightline," that after police let them take Smith’s car home, the family’s older son ripped out the seat of the car and found the tracker.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Twy6m_0kLxSFAE00
ABC News - PHOTO: Laprecia Sanders, whose son Andre Smith was murdered last year, speaks with "Nightline."

"That night of his murder, the young lady that was in the car with him, she told me and my family that Andre had told her, 'Somebody's following us,' and he kept lookin' at his phone," Sanders told "Nightline." "They were looking around the car, but they just couldn't find the Apple AirTag."

Smith's story is one of many cases of former partners allegedly using the tracker on unsuspecting victims.

MORE: Sports Illustrated model Brooks Nader claims she was stalked via Apple AirTag device

Lauren Hughes told "Nightline" that she too found an AirTag in her car after she broke up with a boyfriend.

"Even though my phone told me when it was moving with me, I had no idea how long it had been there. And if he knew the neighborhood I lived in, or was looking at moving to, and that's the scariest part about it," she told "Nightline."

Hughes is one of two named victims in the class action lawsuit that has been filed against Apple in California. The suit claims AirTags have been "the weapon of choice for stalkers and abusers" and charges the tech company with negligence, intrusion-upon-seclusion and product liability.

Apple told "Nightline" it couldn't comment on the ongoing litigation. Last February it issued a statement that said "incidents of AirTag misuse are rare; however, each instance is one too many."

"AirTag was designed to help people locate their personal belongings, not to track people or another person’s property, and we condemn in the strongest possible terms any malicious use of our products," the statement said.

Gillian Wade, one of the attorneys who filed the suit, told "Nightline" that one of her clients found an AirTag placed under the wheel of her car and colored to match the vehicle's color.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08cLOQ_0kLxSFAE00
ABC News - PHOTO: Gillian Wade, an attorney representing plaintiffs in a class action lawsuit against Apple, speaks with "Nightline."

"If you get a notification that an AirTag traveling with you that isn't yours, it is delayed. So it doesn't happen immediately," she told "Nightline."

Although there are many AirTag users who have said the device has helped them track and recover lost valuables, Cahn and other tech safety watchdogs have reiterated that the device comes with a huge risk.

"To me, the convenience of being able to track your luggage isn't worth putting other people at risk of potentially being assaulted or stalked," he said.

Comments / 0

Related
Engadget

Amazon's drone delivery division was reportedly hit hard by layoffs

The Prime Air program only just started dropping off packages in test markets. Earlier this month, Amazon confirmed plans to lay off around 18,000 workers. The move has hit certain divisions hard, including Comixology and Prime Air. The latter's drone delivery program was just starting to gain traction after commencing deliveries in test markets and unveiling a new model, but the layoffs have reportedly had a significant impact on that team.
OREGON STATE
The Verge

iOS 16.3 is now available with a big focus on security

Apple has released iOS 16.3, which adds the ability to use a security key to lock down your Apple ID and appears to bring the company’s Advanced Data Protection for iCloud feature to countries outside of the US. It also tweaks the Emergency SOS call system, includes a new “Unity” wallpaper, and adds support for the second-gen HomePod.
CNET

iOS 16.3 Is Coming Soon: The New Features That Could Hit Your iPhone

Apple's next iOS update is expected to arrive as soon as this week, and with it will likely come a handful of new features, bug fixes and some Black History Month designs for your iPhone. Public beta testers, however, have already been given access to the iOS 16.3 beta. As...
Engadget

Google lays off most employees part of its Area 120 incubator

Google's Area 120 division has been severely affected by the layoffs happening across Alphabet, according to Bloomberg and TechCrunch, which said the unit now has fewer than 100 employees after the most recent round of cuts. Area 120 is known as Google's in-house incubator, which works on experimental apps and products. Those include GameSnacks, an HTML5-based platform that enables users to load and play games quickly even on poor connections and basic smartphones. Sundar Pichai established the division in 2016 to "provide a purpose-built home for bottom-up innovation at Google." The division's website reads: "Area 120 teams work on new products, experiences, and services every day."
PC Magazine

Set It and Forget It? 5 iPhone Settings You Should Check Right Now

Year after year, Apple rolls out new features and settings for its iPhones, adding more customization options that change how we use our phones. The start of a new year is a good time to review those settings. Do you really need notitications from that particular app? Want to revoke location access from a certain someone? Take a few minutes to peruse these settings and make sure you're getting the most out of your iPhone.
CNET

Internet Throttling: Your ISP Might Be to Blame for Your Slow Wi-Fi Speeds

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. There are many reasons why your internet could be moving slowly. It might be because of an outdated router or a less-than-ideal router location. You might be able to solve slow speeds with an easy fix, like upgrading to a mesh network (which also has to be set up in the right spot) or simply restarting your modem and router. But if you've already attempted many of these tried-and-true methods and your internet speeds are still subpar, the issue might be something your internet service provider is intentionally doing: bandwidth throttling.
CNET

Why You Should Be Using the New iPhone Safety Check Feature

In 2022, Apple announced Safety Check, a new iOS security feature designed to allow you to quickly see all the information (location, credentials and so on) you're sharing with someone else, like an ex-partner, and instantly revoke those permissions in the case of domestic abuse. Safety Check, however, can also...
Axios

Walmart's plan to build trust through its cybersecurity operations

Walmart has launched a concerted effort to share more about its extensive cybersecurity strategy as it continues to evolve from a big-box retailer to a big-tech competitor. Driving the news: The retail giant hosted its first-ever cybersecurity media day with six reporters earlier this week at its Bentonville, Arkansas, headquarters.
ARKANSAS STATE
CNET

Can Your Home Security Cameras Be Hacked? Here's How to Protect Yourself

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Installing an internet-connected security camera in your house won't necessarily bring a wave of hackers to your Wi-Fi network -- but it also has happened before. For...
CNET

I Ditched My Android for an iPhone, and I'm Not Sorry

For a decade, I defended my choice to own an Android to countless haters. But at long last, I've traded in my beloved Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus for an iPhone 14 Pro. And so far, I have no regrets. (Especially now that I'm no longer teased for having green texts -- more on that later.)
US News and World Report

Amazon's AWS to Invest $35 Billion in Virginia

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Amazon.com Inc's cloud services division said Friday it plans to invest another $35 billion by 2040 to expand data centers in Virginia. Amazon Web Services (AWS) said the new investment will create 1,000 jobs. Virginia Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin said AWS will establish multiple data center campuses across Virginia.
VIRGINIA STATE
CNET

Top Phones to Expect in 2023: Galaxy S23, iPhone 15 and More

The year has only just started, but there are already plenty of rumors, reports and leaks about new phones that are expected to debut throughout 2023. Samsung and OnePlus will be among the first to release new devices. Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy S23 on Feb. 1, while the OnePlus 11 5G will launch globally on Feb. 7.
ABC News

ABC News

999K+
Followers
205K+
Post
588M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy