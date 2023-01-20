ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelousas, LA

Sheriff: Toddler dies from fentanyl overdose; mother arrested

By KATC NEWS
 3 days ago
ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. — A 31-year-old Opelousas woman was arrested Thursday for the death of her child.

On July 14, 2022, St. Landry Parish Juvenile Detectives were contacted regarding a toddler who was found unresponsive by her mother in the home, and was transferred to a local hospital and later pronounced dead, according to Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz. The toddler did not have any noticeable signs of injury or trauma.

An autopsy and toxicology were performed on the day of the child’s death. It was determined the cause of death was an overdose of fentanyl and the girl's death was deemed a homicide, Guidroz stated.

Investigators say the child's mother, Kandice Charmaine Charles, abused drugs in her home; however, she stated she never abused the drugs in the presence of her children, and the drugs were kept above the bathroom sink or in her makeup bag.

On January 17, 2023, the Department of Children and Family Services performed a urine and hair follicle drug screen on Kandice Charles. The results indicated that Charles tested positive for fentanyl as well as other illegal narcotics, according to the Sheriff.

On January 19, 2023, she was transported to the St. Landry Parish Jail and booked on a charge of negligent homicide

