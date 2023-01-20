Read full article on original website
Actors must be available for dress rehearsal 4-13-23 and the two performances on 4-14 and 4-15. Rehearsals will be scheduled with the individual directors after casting is complete. When: Auditions are Tuesday, Jan 24th. Sign in upon arrival. Please arrive in time to be ready to audition by 6:30. Location:...
“Not like other libraries”: How a 197-year-old private library in New Haven survives
Books in the New Haven Institute Library are cataloged on cursive handwritten index cards, which are then organized alphabetically in a wooden cabinet. The New Haven Institute Library is one of 20 private, membership-based libraries left in the country. Kevin McCarthy, who has volunteered at the library for eight years, explained that they use a cataloging system unique to the library, developed by a colleague of Melvil Dewey as an alternative to the Dewey Decimal System. The system at the Institute Library was implemented elsewhere only briefly in India, according to McCarthy.
My grandkids and I always called DinerLuxe on Route 7 in New Milford the 'Shiny Diner' because of its bright shiny outward appearance. DinerLuxe always reminded me of one of those classic 1950s-style diners. DinerLuxe opened its doors in 2014 , and according to ctinsider.com, New Milford Mayor Pete Bass...
A restaurant in Willimantic known for its unique vegan options will soon be taking a sabbatical. Not Only Juice Marketplace and Kitchen, located in Willimantic at 790 Main St. (Route 66), will be closing at the end of March after eight years, according to a Facebook post from the business.
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered. She can be a little shy but once she knows you she's a fun-loving pup! She sings along with the ACO’s, gets along well with other dogs, loves to give kisses, and looks absolutely adorable in pink. She enjoys small plush toys and her favorite treat is cheese.
SOUTHBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — In a state packed with incredible diners, locals and tourists are bound to ask themselves which one is the best of the best. Well, for those who wondered, you’re questions are answered. Food & Wine Magazine recently reported on the best diners in every state, including our own. And the trendy, […]
How Tony Tolli Turned Modern Apizza into a New Haven Icon
At first glance, Antonio “Tony” Tolli’s origin story might seem a little backwards for the pizza industry. He was born in Plainville, Connecticut, and raised in Italy (instead of the other way around). But upon returning to his birth state, he earned his place in American pizza history all the same with the now-legendary Modern Apizza.
West Haven neighbors offer reward for nabbing illegal dumpers
WEST HAVEN — Bob Fecto had been sure he saw something glistening in the marshy area near the Sandy Point Bird Sanctuary near where he lives with his spouse, David Killeen. When they went to investigate, what they found was not a precious pearl, but rather a double bureau with a mirror discarded in the marsh.
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One man died and another man was injured during a double shooting in New Haven early Saturday morning. The New Haven Police Department responded to 296 Whalley Ave. around 1 a.m. for a report of a person shot in the parking lot and found a man suffering from a gunshot […]
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A third-alarm fire in Meriden tore through a house on North Broad Street on Saturday. One person was rescued from the top floor of the home, and one person was brought to the hospital. Extent of injuries is currently unknown. There were some minor injuries to firefighters, and the house is […]
Authorities say they found edible gummies containing high amounts of THC being sold at the chain store 'Organically Connected' - which has locations in Port Jefferson, Patchogue and Huntington.
Officer Chelsea Penn ran onto the tracks and removed the woman just 10 seconds before the train crossed the path.
Boruch Taub and Ben Chafetz were both members of the Jewish community in Cleveland, who have been devastated by their passing.
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 41-mile stretch of Connecticut’s Housatonic River has received a new designation from the United States National Park Service. The chairman of the Housatonic River Commission said the Wild and Scenic Designation would help ensure their efforts to maintain the river’s unspoiled beauty and create solid accessibility to groups that […]
The lawsuit claims the boy’s non-Hodgkin's lymphoma was caused by toxic conditions at the school because it is located close to a town landfill.
A juvenile and two 19-year-olds, all from different municipalities in Connecticut. were nabbed after allegedly breaking into a cookie shop and a pizza restaurant. The burglaries were uncovered in September 2022 when North Haven officers responded to Universal Drive for the report of a burglary to Crumbl Cookies. Upon arrival,...
