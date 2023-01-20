ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Haven, CT

connecticutcallboard.com

Auditions: Actors Needed in W. Hartford

Actors must be available for dress rehearsal 4-13-23 and the two performances on 4-14 and 4-15. Rehearsals will be scheduled with the individual directors after casting is complete. When: Auditions are Tuesday, Jan 24th. Sign in upon arrival. Please arrive in time to be ready to audition by 6:30. Location:...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
Yale Daily News

“Not like other libraries”: How a 197-year-old private library in New Haven survives

Books in the New Haven Institute Library are cataloged on cursive handwritten index cards, which are then organized alphabetically in a wooden cabinet. The New Haven Institute Library is one of 20 private, membership-based libraries left in the country. Kevin McCarthy, who has volunteered at the library for eight years, explained that they use a cataloging system unique to the library, developed by a colleague of Melvil Dewey as an alternative to the Dewey Decimal System. The system at the Institute Library was implemented elsewhere only briefly in India, according to McCarthy.
NEW HAVEN, CT
i95 ROCK

New Milford’s ‘DinerLuxe’ Closes Its Doors for Good

My grandkids and I always called DinerLuxe on Route 7 in New Milford the 'Shiny Diner' because of its bright shiny outward appearance. DinerLuxe always reminded me of one of those classic 1950s-style diners. DinerLuxe opened its doors in 2014 , and according to ctinsider.com, New Milford Mayor Pete Bass...
NEW MILFORD, CT
iheart.com

Meet Maxine, She May Be Shy at First but She is a Fun Loving Pup!

Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered. She can be a little shy but once she knows you she's a fun-loving pup! She sings along with the ACO’s, gets along well with other dogs, loves to give kisses, and looks absolutely adorable in pink. She enjoys small plush toys and her favorite treat is cheese.
STRATFORD, CT
WTNH

Southbury diner voted best in Connecticut: report

SOUTHBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — In a state packed with incredible diners, locals and tourists are bound to ask themselves which one is the best of the best. Well, for those who wondered, you’re questions are answered. Food & Wine Magazine recently reported on the best diners in every state, including our own. And the trendy, […]
SOUTHBURY, CT
pmq.com

How Tony Tolli Turned Modern Apizza into a New Haven Icon

At first glance, Antonio “Tony” Tolli’s origin story might seem a little backwards for the pizza industry. He was born in Plainville, Connecticut, and raised in Italy (instead of the other way around). But upon returning to his birth state, he earned his place in American pizza history all the same with the now-legendary Modern Apizza.
NEW HAVEN, CT
darientimes.com

West Haven neighbors offer reward for nabbing illegal dumpers

WEST HAVEN — Bob Fecto had been sure he saw something glistening in the marshy area near the Sandy Point Bird Sanctuary near where he lives with his spouse, David Killeen. When they went to investigate, what they found was not a precious pearl, but rather a double bureau with a mirror discarded in the marsh.
WEST HAVEN, CT
WTNH

VIDEO: House fire rips through Meriden home, one person in hospital

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A third-alarm fire in Meriden tore through a house on North Broad Street on Saturday. One person was rescued from the top floor of the home, and one person was brought to the hospital. Extent of injuries is currently unknown. There were some minor injuries to firefighters, and the house is […]
MERIDEN, CT
WTNH

Connecticut Housatonic River receives new designation

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 41-mile stretch of Connecticut’s Housatonic River has received a new designation from the United States National Park Service. The chairman of the Housatonic River Commission said the Wild and Scenic Designation would help ensure their efforts to maintain the river’s unspoiled beauty and create solid accessibility to groups that […]
CONNECTICUT STATE

