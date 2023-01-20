Read full article on original website
Pflugerville ISD moves forward with 2022 bond items; Hutto ISD to begin major projects
Pflugerville ISD voters approved $366 million in bond propositions in November. (Community Impact file photo) Pflugerville ISD moves forward with 2022 bond items. Preliminary work is set to begin on some of the $366 million in bond propositions Pflugerville ISD voters approved in November. Victor Valdez, chief technology and operations...
Concerns over traffic, development arise during first reading of new Lake Travis Elementary School
Rendering of Elementary School No. 8, a new school being built by Lake Travis ISD. (Courtesy city of Lakeway) The first reading of an agreement between the city of Lakeway and Lake Travis ISD to fast track development of a new elementary school in Lake Travis was met with concerns from Lakeway City Council about impacts to traffic; the first reading was presented during the Jan. 17 regular City Council meeting.
PSD parents, staff review elementary-school reading literacy curriculum options
Lisa Case wanted to know what type of support families would have for helping their kids learn to read at home. Amany Elkhwagy wanted to make sure instructional materials would be culturally appropriate for the Islamic community. ...
Future of Eanes ISD Spanish immersion program uncertain as district pursues parent task force
Superintendent Jeff Arnett provided updates on the Spanish immersion program at the Jan. 24 meeting. (Grace Dickens/Community Impact) Following contentious discussions in November and December about possible program cuts, Eanes ISD will convene a task force for its Spanish immersion program in February. “While it has been relatively quiet in...
Manatee County parents concerned over the future of Palma Sola Elementary School
Dozens of parents attended a SAC meeting on Wednesday night at Palma Sola Elementary School in Bradenton. Parents are concerned about the future of the school.
Safety and security personnel for area schools honored
The security and safety personal from Education Service Center, Region 2 (ESC 2), were honored at a banquet on Wednesday night for their vital role in area schools.
