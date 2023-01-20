ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Disneyland Employees Snickered and Giggled When Disabled Woman Fell on Jungle Cruise Ride, Wrongful Death Lawsuit Alleges

By Jason Kandel
Law & Crime
Law & Crime
 3 days ago
Comments / 57

Teresafortheloveof??
3d ago

Real nice sweet kind hearted employees you have working there..I would've thought the Disney organization could do better then this...

Reply(1)
13
Jody Harris
3d ago

one might consider it not being Disney's fault, but then again: if you've never had to push someone around in a wheelchair, you'd never know just how difficult Disneyland is for the disabled, with some things not really having access at all. nor does it seem people understand how serious a broken bone can be to the elderly. yes, they can die from a fracture, being hard to treat. educate yourselves. the family is being modest asking for only $25K. give it to them. they probably just want to pay for her expenses.

Reply(4)
12
TheDivineMsM
2d ago

She had an injury, she wasn’t disabled. She was using the wheelchair due to a knee injury. It is not the responsibility of the staff to ensure adult guests are capable of safely exiting the ride. In reading this article, I’m wondering how large this woman was that, as per the article, falling with her “full weight” broke her femur. Sounds like obesity and her inexperience in using a wheelchair are strong contributors to her mishap.

Reply(2)
5
 

