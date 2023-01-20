Disneyland Employees Snickered and Giggled When Disabled Woman Fell on Jungle Cruise Ride, Wrongful Death Lawsuit Alleges

Real nice sweet kind hearted employees you have working there..I would've thought the Disney organization could do better then this...
one might consider it not being Disney's fault, but then again: if you've never had to push someone around in a wheelchair, you'd never know just how difficult Disneyland is for the disabled, with some things not really having access at all. nor does it seem people understand how serious a broken bone can be to the elderly. yes, they can die from a fracture, being hard to treat. educate yourselves. the family is being modest asking for only $25K. give it to them. they probably just want to pay for her expenses.
She had an injury, she wasn’t disabled. She was using the wheelchair due to a knee injury. It is not the responsibility of the staff to ensure adult guests are capable of safely exiting the ride. In reading this article, I’m wondering how large this woman was that, as per the article, falling with her “full weight” broke her femur. Sounds like obesity and her inexperience in using a wheelchair are strong contributors to her mishap.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Democrats tweet "bigotry and white supremacy" motive in Monterey Park Asian Mass ShootingLashaun TurnerMonterey Park, CA
A woman's $8500 Rolex watch was flushed down the toilet and later she would discover whether it had survivedAnita DurairajChino Hills, CA
Recently Traded Basketball Star Rips Former Team As 'Unethical'OnlyHomersLas Vegas, NV
Los Angeles Lakers Make Major TradeOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Sheriff: Man discovered dead in Torrance after a confrontation with police was the shooter in Monterey Park.Malek SherifTorrance, CA
Comments / 57