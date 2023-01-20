ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fact check: Social media post inflates egg price increases, omits other reasons for prices

By Hannah Hudnall, USA TODAY
 3 days ago

The claim: Food prices have gone up 7% and egg prices have gone up 700%

A Jan. 12 Instagram post ( direct link , archive link ) features two pictures of a man and a woman with overlaid text showing a supposed conversation.

"The gov says food inflation is 7%," read the first panel.

The next says, "Ask them how that’s possible when eggs have gone up 700% & every single thing I buy has gone up OVER 7%."

The post garnered more than 500 likes in a week. Similar versions of the claim have been shared on Facebook .

Our rating: False

The post exaggerates the rate at which egg prices have risen. In the last year, food prices have risen more than 10%, while egg prices have risen nearly 60%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The post also omits critical other reasons why egg prices have risen.

Post exaggerates egg price increases

Though egg prices have steadily risen in the last year, it hasn't been at the rate the post claims.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported egg prices rose 137% in the last year, from $1.79 per dozen in December 2021 to $4.25 in December 2022.

This rapid price change isn't only a result of inflation, though. There has also been an increase in holiday demand, higher production costs for farmers and an outbreak of bird flu, according to the Department of Agriculture .

"U.S. egg inventories were 29% lower in the final week of December 2022 than at the beginning of the year," the department said in a recent statement. "By the end of December, more than 43 million egg-laying hens were lost to the disease itself or to depopulation since the outbreak began in February 2022."

Wholesale prices are expected to decrease going forward, however, as the holiday season passes and the population of egg-laying hens recovers, according to the Department of Agriculture.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25FDDJ_0kLxRrIh00
Anyone going to buy a dozen eggs these days will have to be ready to pay up because the lingering bird flu outbreak, combined with soaring feed, fuel and labor costs, has driven prices up significantly. Seth Wenig, AP

Fact check: Inflation at grocery stores hits generational high, but post overstates increase

Food prices overall increased by 10.4% from December 2021 to December 2022, according to the price index . That's slightly above the 7% figure cited in the social media post.

Overall inflation was 6.5% in that span.

USA TODAY reached out to the user who shared the post for comment.

This claim has been debunked by PolitiFact as well.

Our fact-check sources:

Comments / 23

Noni
3d ago

the supermarkets raise the price and the farmers don't get any more cash then they did before. the farmers did have some chickens put down but they don't have the money to replace them. the supermarkets keep all the profits.

Reply(1)
8
This right here?
3d ago

actually, within in the past few years eggs have gone up 700%a few years ago at an Aldis in valley stream long Island, they were selling for .59 cents a dozen. tonight they were $4.14 for that same dozen. Do the math

Reply(1)
6
Judi Jones-Holtsclaw
3d ago

I don't get the 7% thing. Most of the things I see at the store have at the very least doubled in price. eggs have trippled or more.

Reply
5
