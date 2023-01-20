Jury seated in ex-Ohio House speaker Larry Householder bribery case, trial to begin Monday

Read full article on original website
Related
Ex-Ohio House speaker relieved for corruption trial's start
CINCINNATI — (AP) — As his federal racketeering trial kicked off Monday, former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder said he is optimistic and looking forward to telling his side of the story. “It should be a very good six weeks for me," Householder told reporters as he awaited...
case.edu
Law’s Jonathan Entin comments on Ohio federal bribery case
Former Ohio speaker Larry Householder seeks to prevent recordings being played in corruption trial. WEWS: Jonathan Entin, the David L. Brennan Professor Emeritus of Law and adjunct professor of political science, said that Ohio’s federal bribery case will reveal if a former State House leader put a price on legislation—a case that would make it one of the largest corruption scandals in state history. “The government is going to have to show some kind of corrupt motive,” he said.
Feds say Householder ‘ripped off’ Ohio with a bribe; he says they were ‘ordinary’ contributions
CINCINNATI, Ohio – Federal prosecutors opened the public corruption trial of former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and his alleged conspirator Matt Borges by saying Householder “ripped off” the entire state and Borges got rich helping him do it. But lawyers for Householder had a different characterization...
Lawmakers reintroduce bill the governor vetoed less than a month ago
Ohio state senators took up a bill last week to allow people challenging an agency order to do so in their home county. If that sounds familiar, it’s probably because Gov. Mike DeWine vetoed a virtually identical measure earlier this month. In committee Tuesday, the arguments in favor of the idea sounded pretty familiar as […] The post Lawmakers reintroduce bill the governor vetoed less than a month ago appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
wosu.org
Former Ohio lawmaker warns constitutional amendment resolution could hurt progress
A former Democratic state lawmaker is calling on Republicans in the Ohio Legislature to slow down and take a more careful approach to legislation that could make it harder to pass ballot issues in the future. Majority Republicans are sponsoring a resolution that would raise the threshold for passing proposed...
Prosecutors: Corrupt plot to pass Ohio nuclear bailout followed meeting at ‘fancy’ Washington, D.C., steakhouse
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The plan that eventually became the corrupt scheme to pass the House Bill 6 nuclear bailout legislation followed a meal at a “fancy Washington, D.C. steakhouse” in January 2017, federal prosecutors said Monday in a Cincinnati courtroom. Emily Glatfelter, the lead federal prosecutor in...
wvxu.org
Analysis: The group that defeated abortion rights challenges in Kansas and Kentucky is in Ohio
The two sides of the emotional, intense national debate over abortion are on a collision course in Ohio. It is an onrushing, unstoppable confrontation that may be decided by Ohio voters as soon as this year's November election. The battle over abortion rights intensified in Ohio earlier this month when...
The suburbs have declared war on the deer, and residents seem OK with that: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A decade ago, only one city in Cuyahoga County was permitted by the state to use sharpshooters to kill deer, and now the number is up to 12. We’re talking about deer culling vs. sterilization on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts...
Ohio’s former Speaker of the House is on trial for bribery. Here’s what you need to know.
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Roughly two-and-a-half years after his arrest, the trial of former Ohio Speaker of the House Larry Householder begins Monday. He’s accused of taking a massive bribe and passing a law worth more than $1.3 billion to Akron-based utility FirstEnergy Corp. The case is confusing. It...
Justice requires ending marijuana prohibition in Ohio: James Schultz
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio -- The people of Ohio may soon again be in a position to consider the question of legalizing recreational marijuana use. Deciding such a question requires considering which moral and political principles are relevant, and then applying those principles to the relevant facts. There are at least...
Family of Ohio Student Killed in Alcohol-Fueled Frat Event Settle for ‘Largest Payout’ for Hazing by Public University in State History
The family of an Ohio college student who died of alcohol poisoning in a fraternity hazing scandal has reached a multi-million dollar settlement agreement with the school, in what their attorney said was the “largest payout by a public university” for a hazing case in state history. Shari...
cleveland19.com
US Marshals offer reward for the capture of suspected Ohio drug dealer
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information that would lead to the capture of fugitive 32-year-old Tristin Dent, according to a news release. Dent is wanted by the U.S. Marshals for conspiracy to distribute and possession with the tent to...
FBI offers $10,000 reward in Atlanta church vandalism, suspects may have ties to northern Ohio
CLEVELAND — FBI officials in Atlanta and Cleveland are joining forces to investigate vandalism at an Atlanta church as authorities say “one or more of the subjects” seen in surveillance video may have ties to central or northern Ohio. The situation dates back to Sunday, July 3,...
Ohio woman pretending to be dead mother must repay $461K in stolen VA benefits
CINCINNATI — An Ohio woman who impersonated her dead mother for nearly 50 years so she could receive government benefits was ordered to repay more than $461,000, federal prosecutors said. According to a news release on Thursday from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio, Irene...
Intel in Ohio: One year since announcement
NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH) — Intel announced its $20 billion dollar project to build a “mega-site” of semiconductor fabrication plants in central Ohio just over a year ago. The Jan. 21, 2022, news kicked into gear the largest private-sector investment in state history, and it was preceded by an alluring close to $2 billion incentives […]
Peaceful rally held in Butler Twp. over arrest of Laticka Hancock
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A peaceful rally was held on Saturday over the arrest of Laticka Hancock in Butler Township. A group gathered in the area of York Commons Blvd. in Butler Township calling for Butler Township police to be held accountable following the arrest of Hancock at a nearby McDonalds. Around 30 people were […]
How to Watch Hamilton County Commission President Alicia Reece's first State of the County Address
Reece will make her first State of the County address as the first woman and African American to win city, state and county races in Hamilton County.
Fox 19
Hamilton County jail limits prisoner intake overnight
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Hamilton County Justice Center’s prisoner intake section is closed until 7 a.m. Monday with limits on which prisoners are admitted overnight, a sheriff’s spokeswoman confirms to FOX19 NOW. We reached out late Sunday after receiving multiple tips that the jail was not taking prisoners...
koamnewsnow.com
U.S. Marshals arrest final 4 escapees in Ohio Saturday morning; All 5 inmates back in custody
U.S. Marshals arrest final 4 escapees in Ohio Saturday morning; All 5 inmates back in custody. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Reporter. Shannon Becker was born and raised in Joplin and began in radio before graduating...
‘We’re going to solve this problem;’ State reps preparing to present bill cracking down on ‘hooning’
TROTWOOD — The city of Trotwood is calling on lawmakers to increase punishments for drivers who are caught “hooning,” drifting and drag racing on city streets. Mayor Mary McDonald and other city officials were joined by State Representatives Phil Plummer (R-Dayton) and Andre White (R-Kettering) Friday to discuss the needs for changes in state laws. This came less than a week after a group of people were seen doing donuts and drifting at six locations in Montgomery County, including Downtown Dayton.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
99K+
Followers
94K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 2