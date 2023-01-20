ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Jury seated in ex-Ohio House speaker Larry Householder bribery case, trial to begin Monday

By Jake Zuckerman, jzuckerman@cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 3 days ago
case.edu

Law’s Jonathan Entin comments on Ohio federal bribery case

Former Ohio speaker Larry Householder seeks to prevent recordings being played in corruption trial. WEWS: Jonathan Entin, the David L. Brennan Professor Emeritus of Law and adjunct professor of political science, said that Ohio’s federal bribery case will reveal if a former State House leader put a price on legislation—a case that would make it one of the largest corruption scandals in state history. “The government is going to have to show some kind of corrupt motive,” he said.
Ohio Capital Journal

Lawmakers reintroduce bill the governor vetoed less than a month ago

Ohio state senators took up a bill last week to allow people challenging an agency order to do so in their home county. If that sounds familiar, it’s probably because Gov. Mike DeWine vetoed a virtually identical measure earlier this month. In committee Tuesday, the arguments in favor of the idea sounded pretty familiar as […] The post Lawmakers reintroduce bill the governor vetoed less than a month ago appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
cleveland19.com

US Marshals offer reward for the capture of suspected Ohio drug dealer

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information that would lead to the capture of fugitive 32-year-old Tristin Dent, according to a news release. Dent is wanted by the U.S. Marshals for conspiracy to distribute and possession with the tent to...
NBC4 Columbus

Intel in Ohio: One year since announcement

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH) — Intel announced its $20 billion dollar project to build a “mega-site” of semiconductor fabrication plants in central Ohio just over a year ago. The Jan. 21, 2022, news kicked into gear the largest private-sector investment in state history, and it was preceded by an alluring close to $2 billion incentives […]
WDTN

Peaceful rally held in Butler Twp. over arrest of Laticka Hancock

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A peaceful rally was held on Saturday over the arrest of Laticka Hancock in Butler Township. A group gathered in the area of York Commons Blvd. in Butler Township calling for Butler Township police to be held accountable following the arrest of Hancock at a nearby McDonalds. Around 30 people were […]
Fox 19

Hamilton County jail limits prisoner intake overnight

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Hamilton County Justice Center’s prisoner intake section is closed until 7 a.m. Monday with limits on which prisoners are admitted overnight, a sheriff’s spokeswoman confirms to FOX19 NOW. We reached out late Sunday after receiving multiple tips that the jail was not taking prisoners...
WHIO Dayton

‘We’re going to solve this problem;’ State reps preparing to present bill cracking down on ‘hooning’

TROTWOOD — The city of Trotwood is calling on lawmakers to increase punishments for drivers who are caught “hooning,” drifting and drag racing on city streets. Mayor Mary McDonald and other city officials were joined by State Representatives Phil Plummer (R-Dayton) and Andre White (R-Kettering) Friday to discuss the needs for changes in state laws. This came less than a week after a group of people were seen doing donuts and drifting at six locations in Montgomery County, including Downtown Dayton.
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

