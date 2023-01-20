Jury seated in ex-Ohio House speaker Larry Householder bribery case, trial to begin Monday

Former Ohio speaker Larry Householder seeks to prevent recordings being played in corruption trial. WEWS: Jonathan Entin, the David L. Brennan Professor Emeritus of Law and adjunct professor of political science, said that Ohio’s federal bribery case will reveal if a former State House leader put a price on legislation—a case that would make it one of the largest corruption scandals in state history. “The government is going to have to show some kind of corrupt motive,” he said.

