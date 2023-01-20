Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fashion Icon and "Original Supermodel" DiesDaily News NowSanta Barbara, CA
After a massive flood in California forced many to flee their homes, one little kid was carried awayMalek SherifMontecito, CA
Ellen DeGeneres shares Montecito evacuation footage of rising flood watersMalek SherifMontecito, CA
Authorities order everyone to leave town that's also home to Harry & Meghan due to bad weather and warnings of mudslidesVictorMontecito, CA
Legendary Actor Concedes Defeat In Tight Election RunoffNews Breaking LIVEOjai, CA
Related
Santa Barbara Independent
The Ritz-Carlton Bacara, Santa Barbara Introduces New ‘805’ Promotion for the Community
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Jan. 19, 2023 – The Ritz-Carlton Bacara, Santa Barbara–the premier oceanfront resort along the Gaviota Coast–celebrates its neighbors with the new 805 promotion. All 805 area code residents are eligible to receive rare discounted experiences–priced at $80.50–in The Ritz-Carlton Bacara Spa, both Angel Oak and San Setto restaurants, and the new Bacara Wine Tasting Room. All offers below are subject to availability, require proof of residence, and expire March 31, 2023.
syvnews.com
Third generation in Fess Parker family joins Los Olivos winery in expanded role
Fess Parker Winery in Los Olivos has welcomed Spencer Shull, grandson and third generation behind winery founder Fess Parker, to the team as export sales manager. Shull, who has been involved in all aspects of the family’s beverage portfolio over the years, according to a winery spokesperson, has accepted the role of export sales manager in addition to his previous role as family ambassador.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce Announces Regional Business Award Winners
The Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce, from Goleta to Carpinteria, is proud to announce the winners of the Regional Business Awards that will be presented at the Chamber’s Annual Membership Meeting & Regional Business Awards luncheon on Thursday, February 2, 2023. “We are excited to be honoring...
Santa Barbara Independent
Youth Production of Broadway Favorite Comes to Santa Barbara’s Luke
Lights Up! Theatre Company, an organization that puts Santa Barbara’s youth and high school–aged performers on stage, is producing the outrageous musical comedy The Drowsy Chaperone. In this Broadway favorite, a lonely theater fan listens to their recording of the (fictional) musical The Drowsy Chaperone to feel better about a messy breakup. The musical comes alive onstage, and the audience shares in the slapstick joys of the show.
Board and Brew to Open Franchise in Westlake Village
The specialty sandwich & craft-beer joint is gearing up to open yet another location
Santa Barbara Independent
The Santa Barbara Chamber Players Play First Show
There are some new players in town. One of the few bright spots to grow out of the pandemic shutdowns is a new group, the Santa Barbara Chamber Players (SBCP), who will play their first concert on January 28, with a program that includes Antonín Dvorak’s 7th Symphony, Maurice Ravel’s “Mother Goose Suite,” and Aaron Copland’s “Appalachian Spring.”
Santa Maria, January 24 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The San Luis Obispo High School soccer team will have a game with Santa Maria High School on January 23, 2023, 16:15:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
sitelinesb.com
Coda in Montecito’s Upper Village Has Closed
••• Still more change in Montecito’s Upper Village: furniture store Coda has moved out; it opened in October 2020. I’ll say it again: I wish a good coffee shop would open there, with seating out on the terrace. ••• A local real estate agent sent out...
sitelinesb.com
A-List Boutique to Open in Montecito’s Upper Village
••• And Kismet is returning to its plan for an annex in the storefront across from the Montecito Village Grocery; it briefly opened there before subletting to Santa Ynez General for a pop-up. This time, the space will offer “an expanded collection of bras and underwear and lingerie,” says founder Lindsey Eckardt. “Our original store next to the post office will stay loungewear, pajamas, and fine jewelry.” The annex opens the week of February 6.
Noozhawk
Farmacy Opens the First Cannabis Dispensary in Santa Ynez
The first cannabis dispensary in Santa Ynez, Farmacy, opened earlier this month. The spot at 3576 Madera St. is the third Farmacy location in Santa Barbara County — there are others in Santa Barbara and Isla Vista — and the ninth dispensary for the Carpinteria-based Glass House Farms.
Daily Nexus
Finally! Isla Vista introduces 69 block
Nice! After years of anticipation, Isla Vista’s westward expansion has finally manifested its destiny: the completion of the infamous 69 block. After so long with just the 65, 66, 67 and 68 blocks, the housing crisis ruthlessly pressed on, prompting community leaders to get creative with solutions. Sources say...
palisadesnews.com
Fashion Nova Creator Buys Luxury Malibu Home 9 Months After Buying “The One”: Palisades Real Estate Report – January 23rd, 2023
Property, Developments, And Listings On The Westside. * Fashion Nova Creator Buys Luxury Malibu Home 9 Months After Buying “The One”. * Local Properties for Sale and Rent in Your Neighborhood!. . Host – @juliet.lemar. . Sponsored by Sarah Knauer.
Santa Maria held their 5th Annual Women’s March
People gathered today at the Minami Community Center to participate in the 5th annual Women's March of Santa Maria Valley. The post Santa Maria held their 5th Annual Women’s March appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Denise Jo (Montanez) Clements
Denise Jo (Montanez) Clements passed away in Santa Barbara at Sarah House on Tuesday 1-17-2023 after a long courageous battle with Alzheimer’s, she was 69 at the time of her passing. Denise was born in Santa Paula, CA on July 15, 1953 to Mr. Joe and Virginia Montanez. In...
Noozhawk
Bill Macfadyen: Santa Barbara Murder Arrests Clouded by Lack of Transparency
Although the dark clouds have moved on after a very rainy start to the year, there’s still a troubling lack of sunshine in Santa Barbara. But more on that in a moment. According to our Google Analytics, there were 117,504 readers on Noozhawk this past week and, once again, our storm coverage dominated among the top 20 stories.
Noozhawk
Orcutt Residents Speak Out Against Proposal to Annex 44 Acres Into Santa Maria for Development
Orcutt residents have rallied against a proposal to annex nearly 44 acres into the city of Santa of Maria to develop 400 apartments, 95 townhomes and 106,800 square feet of retail space along Union Valley Parkway. A draft environmental impact report on the Richards Ranch Annexation was released in December....
Rosewood Miramar Beach hotel announces security breach
On December 11, 2022, Rosewood Miramar Beach, an oceanfront hotel in Montecito, was notified of a data security breach.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Striping Removal and Slurry Seal Treatment on State Street
Under contract with the City of Santa Barbara Streets Operations Division, American Asphalt South, Inc. (Contractor), will be removing pavement markings on the following streets from Tuesday, January 24 through Thursday, January 26, 2023 from 6:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. that may affect your business:. • State Street from Carrillo...
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara DA Charges Four in Murder of Innocent Bystander Near Stearns Wharf
In his first major act as the new Santa Barbara District Attorney, John Savrnoch announced murder charges on four men arrested last week in connection with the murder of an innocent bystander near Stearns Wharf on December 9, 2022. According to the charging documents, the four men — 22-year-old Jiram...
Santa Barbara Independent
‘Where Did You Sleep Last Night?’
It may not be quite on par with the imperial Census that drove Mary and Joseph from their home in Nazareth to the town of Bethlehem, but for Santa Barbara County, the Point-in-Time homeless count that takes place this coming Wednesday, January 25, may be the next best thing. That’s when about 300 volunteers will fan out throughout every census tract in the county in search of homeless people to enumerate so that Santa Barbara County can continue to qualify for state and federal funds needed to shelter the unhoused. Mary and Joseph were famously forced to seek shelter in a manger, and when baby Jesus was born, he would have qualified as homeless by modern standards.
Comments / 0