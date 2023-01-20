Read full article on original website
WUSA
Police officer shoots man in Frederick County, Maryland
Police say an officer shot a man around 12:30 this morning on 'Monocacy Ford Road'. We're told the man opened fire inside a home.
Augusta Free Press
Virginia man in custody on multiple charges after lengthy police pursuit
A Winchester man is behind bars on multiple charges after he fled law enforcement in a pursuit that reached speeds of up to 100 mph. John P. Scaperotto, 44, of Winchester, was apprehended in Frederick County in the Thursday morning incident, which began, according to Virginia State Police, with the attempt of a state trooper to initiate a traffic stop at 8:10 a.m. on Route 37 in Frederick County.
fox5dc.com
Officer shoots man who was firing weapon in Frederick home while wife was inside: police
FREDERICK, Md. - Police shot a man in his home early Monday morning after they say he was firing a weapon while his wife was inside. Officers were called to the 2600 block of Monocacy Ford Road in Frederick just after 12:30 a.m. for the report of a man firing shots inside his residence.
Street fight in Cumberland leads to shooting
CUMBERLAND, MD – Police in Cumberland were called to Ridgeway Terrace early Sunday morning after receiving multiple 911 calls regarding a disturbance and gunshots being fired. Police arrived at the location at around 2:45 am, but by the time of their arrival the suspects had fled. Through an investigation, police determined there was a large fight involving multiple individuals. Gunshots rang out, but at this time, no injuries have been reported. “Upon the officer’s arrival at the scene, all subjects had fled. Officers were able to locate evidence at the scene, which confirmed that an assault took place as well The post Street fight in Cumberland leads to shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
Inside Nova
Loudoun County Sheriff's Office issues warning after two fatal overdoses
Two people died Sunday of suspected opioid overdoses in Loudoun County, the sheriff's office said. Deputies responded Sunday morning to two separate death investigations. Both investigations are pending toxicology. The sheriff's office is issuing a warning about potential tainted narcotics on the street following the deaths. "If you believe a...
local21news.com
Four allegedly spray doe urine on woman in Walmart parking lot in Adams County
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities have arrested four individuals who they say sprayed urine on a woman as they drove by her in a Walmart parking lot. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Gettysburg, the incident happened on Jan. 8 at 6:26 p.m. at a Walmart on 1270 York Rd.
mocoshow.com
Mail Carrier Robbed at Gunpoint
At 5:31pm on Monday, January 23 for the report of an armed robbery in the 800 blk of Hudson Ave in Silver Spring. MCPD determined that a mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint of personal belongings. No injuries were reported and no suspects are in custody at this time. We will post an update when additional information is available.
sheriff.loudoun.gov
LCSO Issues Warning After Suspected Overdose Deaths
Loudoun County, VA (January 22, 2023) - The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) is issuing a warning after responding to two fatal overdoses that are suspected to involve opioids. This morning, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office responded to two separate death investigations where opioids are suspected. Both investigations are...
Metro News
Former employee charged with robbing Martinsburg business
MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — A former employee who had recently been fired has now been arrested in the armed robbery of a Martinsburg business. Berkeley County Sheriff Nathan Harmon tells the Panhandle News Network an armed robbery occurred Dec. 18 at the business, called Jakki’s, at 157 Warm Spring Avenue in Martinsburg.
wfmd.com
Two Homicide Suspects Indicted By The Frederick County Grand Jury
Both are charged with 1st- and 2nd-degree murder. (Photos from the Frederick Police Department) Frederick, Md (KM) The Frederick County Grand Jury on Friday returned five indictments, including two for a homicide late last year. Ruben Terod Williams, 38, and Erin Elizabeth Davis, 37, are charged as co-defendants with 1st-degree...
theriver953.com
FRPD reports the search for a suspect
The Front Royal Police Department (FRPD) reports the search for Xavier Davonne Roy. Roy has been known to frequent the South Shenandoah Avenue Kendrick Lane area of Front Royal. Roy is a black male standing 5 feet 9inches tall with brown hair and eyes. A picture of Roy is found...
Prince William Police asking for help solving 42-year-old cold case
The Prince William County Police Department is asking for help solving a murder case on its 42-year anniversary
theriver953.com
Suspect wanted in W.VA. apprehended in Leesburg
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a suspect involved with two armed robberies in Martinsburg and Falling Waters West Virginia. Prieb is also facing 2 counts of failing to registering as a sex offender in Leesburg and was arrested by Virginia State Police on January 13.
Fairfax City Police looking for shoplifting suspects
The City of Fairfax Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating two shoplifting suspects who they say stole over $1,000 worth of items from a hardware store.
local21news.com
PSP on the lookout for Franklin Co. truck thieves
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — According to the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers (PCS), state police are searching for two men alleged to have stolen a truck from a dealership parking lot in Guilford Township. PCS says the incident happened at the Fitzgerald Toyota on Lincoln Way East. The two men...
Police: Missing man killed during drug deal dispute in Prince William County
Prince William County Police Department is continuing to investigate after a missing man was revealed to have allegedly been murdered by two suspects during a drug deal in Woodbridge.
wfmd.com
One Dead, One Injured From Head-On Collision Friday Night
The roadway was shut down for two hours. Frederick, Md (KM) The investigation continues into a fatal head-on collision Friday night in Frederick County. Maryland State Police say at around 10:48 PM, troopers responded to Fingerboard Road (Md. 80) just east of Park Mills Road in Urbana for a crash. Witnesses told State Police that a black Dodge Charter was passing vehicles along Fingerboard on the double yellow lines. The Charger struck a Toyota Camry head on.
Inmate On The Loose After Escaping From Minimum Security At State-Run Facility
An inmate at a Maryland correctional facility is at large after escaping from the Central Laundry Facility on Buttercup Road in Carroll County. An alert was issued by the Sykesville Police Department regarding inmate Jeremiah Ballard, who made his great escape early on Thursday, Jan. 19, prompting a manhunt being led by the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services Investigation Unit (DPSCS).
WSET
Faulty wiring prompts response from Boonsboro crews twice in one day
BOONSBORO, Va. (WSET) — Boonsboro crews say fault wiring is behind two trips to the same residence for a report of a fire on Sunday. The Boonsboro Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company said it responded Sunday evening to a residence off of Hawkins Mill Road for the report of a structure fire.
Truck stolen from central Pa. dealership: police
The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the theft of a truck at a Franklin County dealership. Police said the gray 2017 Toyota Tundra Crew Max was stolen at 9:22 p.m. Jan. 11 at Fitzgerald Toyota on Lincoln Way East in Guilford Township, Franklin County. Police said that four days earlier,...
