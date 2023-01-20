ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

StyleCaster

Alec Baldwin’s Net Worth Reveals What He Could Lose if He’s Found Guilty of Involuntary Manslaughter

He’s one of the most recognizable and beloved faces in Hollywood with a career spanning more than four decades, but since being charged with involuntary manslaughter for the accidental fatal shooting of a cinematographer, Alec Baldwin’s net worth could be in jeopardy. On January 19, 2023, the veteran actor was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter. Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed shortly after a prop gun loaded with a live round misfired during rehearsals for Rust, a film Baldwin was working on as the lead actor and producer. “During the initial investigation, it was determined that actor/producer Alec Baldwin was the...
VERMONT STATE
The Independent

Halyna Hutchins’s husband says shooting charges for Alec Baldwin are ‘comfort’

The husband of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins has welcomed the involuntary manslaughter charges being brought against Alec Baldwin and called it “a comfort to the family.”New Mexico authorities have announced that Mr Baldwin and other members of the crew of the western movie Rust will be prosecuted over Hutchins’s death on the set in October 2021.“We want to thank the Santa Fe Sheriff and the District Attorney for concluding their thorough investigation and determining that charges for involuntary manslaughter are warranted for the killing of Halyna Hutchins with conscious disregard for human life,” Hutchins’s family said through lawyer Brian...
NEW MEXICO STATE
Westland Daily

A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.

The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
JUSTIN, TX
RadarOnline

Alec Baldwin's Wife Hilaria Steps Out Wearing $300 Slippers Before Husband Is Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter Over 'Rust' Shooting

Alec Baldwin's wife, Hilaria, was spotted hours before prosecutors in Santa Fe county announced the actor will be charged with involuntary manslaughter for the fatal shooting of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.A well-dressed Hilaria took some of their kids to school on Thursday, wearing a pair of designer sunglasses, a gray blouse, leggings, a black fur jacket and $300 slippers from Spanish brand Alameda Turquesa.The yoga enthusiast kept her chin up as she stepped out in NYC, dodging questions about how she anticipated her day going outside their East 10th Street building. Hilaria has continued to stand by her husband's side...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Alec Baldwin refuses to accept responsibility for ‘Rust’ shooting, will fight manslaughter charge

Disgraced actor Alec Baldwin refuses to accept any culpability for killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the “Rust” film set and will fight his manslaughter charges, his lawyer said Thursday — who insists “we will win.” Baldwin, 64, will be charged with two federal counts of involuntary manslaughter for the October 2021 death of Hutchins, New Mexico District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies announced Thursday. The cinematographer and mom were killed when Baldwin shot a prop gun in her direction that was loaded with a real bullet. “This decision distorts Halyna Hutchins’ tragic death and represents a terrible miscarriage of justice,” the “30 Rock” actor’s...
NEW MEXICO STATE
inForney.com

Alec Baldwin to continue working on Rust

Alec Baldwin is reportedly set to continue working on 'Rust' despite being charged with involuntary manslaughter over the death of Halyna Hutchins. The cinematographer was killed when a prop gun went off during rehearsals on the set of the upcoming Western movie in October 2021 but it is thought that the 64-year-old actor will still film his.
New York Post

Alec Baldwin could face 5 years in jail over ‘Rust’ shooting

Alec Baldwin could be behind bars for five years if he’s convicted in the death of “Rust” cinematographer Halyna Hutchins — but the disgraced actor has vowed to fight the charges. Baldwin, 64, will be charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter for Hutchins’ October 2021 death on the set of the Western film, New Mexico District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies announced Thursday.  The “30 Rock” star, who accidentally fired the fatal shot that killed Hutchins, was charged “in the alternative,” meaning if he’s found guilty, the jury will have to choose between two charges. The first charge, involuntary manslaughter, is a fourth-degree felony that carries a maximum...
New York Post

Twists and turns that led to Alec Baldwin being charged in ‘Rust’ shooting

Alec Baldwin was charged Thursday with two federal counts of involuntary manslaughter related to the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during the filming of the Western “Rust.” The October 2021 incident — in which Baldwin allegedly shot a prop gun loaded with a real bullet — took place on a movie set, where extreme precautions are normally taken around prop weapons. Here are some of the alleged twists and turns that took place before and after the shooting. On-set complaints before the shooting It’s now known that, hours before the shooting, several crew members walked off set — reportedly fed up about various...

