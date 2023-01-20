ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

OU Board of Regents move forward on academic fee and degree program changes

By FOX23.com News Staff
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vq600_0kLxNv7P00

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The University of Oklahoma (OU) Board of Regents gathered on Friday to discuss academic service fee modifications, new degree programs, the formation of a search committee and other important topics.

During the meeting, the board approved changes to multiple academic service fees for the 2023-2024 school year. This will allow better transparency regarding service fees by minimizing and consolidating them under fewer categories. They approved the elimination of around 650 academic service fees from students bursar bills.

This change will also allow a 59 percent reduction in each Norman campus graduate college-level program and technology fee. OU has reduced fees for 18 credit hours of enrollment for graduate assistants, saving them more than $2,000 annually within the last four years. This additional reduction will save them another $1,700 annually.

“The steps we have taken to reduce fees for graduate assistants goes hand-in-hand with our ambition to become a top-tier public research university,” said OU President Joseph Harroz Jr. “This move not only helps our students, it better positions our graduate and research programs to compete with our aspirational peers, leading to enhancements in our faculty recruitment, research productivity and undergraduate learning.”

Despite these fee changes for graduate assistants, Harroz noted this will not change the overall cost of attendance for non-graduate assistants.

The board did approve a $10 increase to the domestic application fee for fall 2024, as well as, an increase to the aviation course-specific special instruction fees.

These board-approved changes will now move up to the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education for final approval.

Three new degree programs were added during the board meeting, a new Master of Science degree, Doctor of Philosophy degree and a Bachelor of Education in early childhood education: birth through third grade on the OU-Tulsa campus.

These proposed degree additions will now also go before the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education for final approval.

The board also approved the formation of a search committee to fill the position of vice president for marketing and communications during the meeting.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Oklahoma Daily

OU to close Norman campus Tuesday, moves to virtual instruction

The OU-Norman campus will close and move to virtual classes Tuesday, according to an OU-Norman weather alert. The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for portions of Oklahoma, including Cleveland County, in anticipation of heavy wet snow. Cleveland County is expected to receive one to three inches of snow.
NORMAN, OK
guthrienewspage.com

Supt. Simpson: The fine print of student transfers into GPS

In the Spring of 2021, the state legislature passed and Governor Stitt signed S.B. 783 into law for Oklahoma. It was known as the Education Open Transfer Act and went into effect in January of 2022. As is often the process when a law is passed which affects the operations of public schools, the legislature provides the general direction and then rely on the State Board of Education to write the “fine print” or specific details of how the law will be interpreted and enforced. This process can become complicated and interpretation early in implementation is often fluid. Such was the case with administration of the open transfer law and how individual districts developed their local policies. In developing the policy for Guthrie Public Schools, four separate revisions were necessary prior to the start of this school year.
GUTHRIE, OK
blackchronicle.com

Could OKC’s Capitol Hill become next version of Plaza District?

The Oklahoman’s Steve Lackmeyer fielded reader questions Friday during his weekly OKC Central Live Chat. You can join Steve most Fridays at 10 a.m. to add your comments and questions about downtown development. To be able to ask questions and interact with Steve or special guests, you must have...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

OKC Women's Correctional Center Closing

The Oklahoma City Community Corrections Center is closing due to infrastructure repair costs needed at the facility, according to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections. Inmates at the corrections center were moved to the Eddie Warrior Correctional Center in Taft. It is unknown what will happen to the facility after it...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
a-z-animals.com

The Longest Biking Trail in Oklahoma

Rome wasn’t built in a day, but it turns out that the state capital of Oklahoma was. It came together as one of a series of “land runs” in which homesteaders would stake their claim to plots of free land. It’s the largest city in the state with a population of over 1.4 million, and is home to the longest biking trail in Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Mental Health Hospital Coming To OKC

The Griffin Memorial Hospital in Norman is making the move to Oklahoma City, bringing hundreds of jobs and beds. The mental health hospital will sell its current land and move an area south of Oklahoma State University's Oklahoma City campus. The move will bring approximately 220 jobs to the city,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
20K+
Followers
117K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy