OU Board of Regents move forward on academic fee and degree program changes

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The University of Oklahoma (OU) Board of Regents gathered on Friday to discuss academic service fee modifications, new degree programs, the formation of a search committee and other important topics.

During the meeting, the board approved changes to multiple academic service fees for the 2023-2024 school year. This will allow better transparency regarding service fees by minimizing and consolidating them under fewer categories. They approved the elimination of around 650 academic service fees from students bursar bills.

This change will also allow a 59 percent reduction in each Norman campus graduate college-level program and technology fee. OU has reduced fees for 18 credit hours of enrollment for graduate assistants, saving them more than $2,000 annually within the last four years. This additional reduction will save them another $1,700 annually.

“The steps we have taken to reduce fees for graduate assistants goes hand-in-hand with our ambition to become a top-tier public research university,” said OU President Joseph Harroz Jr. “This move not only helps our students, it better positions our graduate and research programs to compete with our aspirational peers, leading to enhancements in our faculty recruitment, research productivity and undergraduate learning.”

Despite these fee changes for graduate assistants, Harroz noted this will not change the overall cost of attendance for non-graduate assistants.

The board did approve a $10 increase to the domestic application fee for fall 2024, as well as, an increase to the aviation course-specific special instruction fees.

These board-approved changes will now move up to the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education for final approval.

Three new degree programs were added during the board meeting, a new Master of Science degree, Doctor of Philosophy degree and a Bachelor of Education in early childhood education: birth through third grade on the OU-Tulsa campus.

These proposed degree additions will now also go before the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education for final approval.

The board also approved the formation of a search committee to fill the position of vice president for marketing and communications during the meeting.

©2023 Cox Media Group