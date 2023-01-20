Read full article on original website
Oregon launches abortion hotline offering free legal advice
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon is launching a new abortion hotline offering free legal advice to callers, moving to further defend abortion access after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last summer and eliminated federal protections for the procedure. The state’s Department of Justice announced the initiative...
Bribery trial of ex-Ohio House speaker to begin in earnest
CINCINNATI (AP) — Opening statements are scheduled Monday in former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder ’s bribery trial in what federal prosecutors believe is the largest corruption case in state history. Lobbyist Matt Borges, a former chair of the Ohio Republican Party, also is being tried. A jury...
Judge to consider freedom for Hawaiian man in ’91 murder
HONOLULU (AP) — Attorneys for a Native Hawaiian man who has been imprisoned for more than 20 years for the 1991 sexual assault, kidnapping and murder of a white woman visiting Hawaii will ask a judge Tuesday to dismiss his conviction due to new evidence — including DNA testing — in the case.
Governor Hochul “Considering Options” when it comes to Vaccine Mandate For Health Care Workers
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Governor Kathy Hochul was in Rochester on Monday to talk about a lead paint removal program the City has that she wants to expand state-wide but she also took a few off-topic questions from reporters following the press conference. A recent NYS Supreme Court Ruling deemed...
First responders and community heroes of December Blizzard recognized by Governor
BUFFALO, N.Y. – Governor Kathy Hochul and Western New York officials gathered in Buffalo on Saturday to thank and recognize the first responders and community heroes who saved lives during the December Blizzard. The heroes were awarded medals of public service. Among the awardees were barbershop owner Craig Elston,...
Missouri man gets life sentence for Illinois officer’s death
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — A Missouri man was sentenced to life plus 13 years in prison on Monday for a first-degree murder conviction for the death of an Illinois officer who had tried to stop the man from fleeing police. Pierce, also 24, was part of a team of...
County official: 7 killed in two related shootings at mushroom farm and trucking firm in community on California coast
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — County official: 7 killed in two related shootings at mushroom farm and trucking firm in community on California coast. Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
RG&E is holding public meetings for people who have experienced billing issues
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — After a year-long News10NBC investigation, New York State regulators will come to Rochester to hear from frustrated RG&E customers. If you’re one of the thousands of people who have run into billing and customer service issues with RG&E or NYSEG, investigators from the New York State Department of Public Service want to hear from you.
Panel discusses link between exposure to pesticides and Parkinson’s
FAIRPORT, N.Y. – Parkinson’s, pesticides, and policy. Those were the topics of a panel discussion today hosted by local environmentalist group “Color Fairport Green.”. Research suggests exposure to pesticides increases the risk of Parkinson’s. Panelists included a Parkinson’s expert, a pesticide specialist from the State Department of Environmental Conservation and State Assembly Member Jen Lunsford.
Man with seven open felony cases accused of robbing Pittsford jewelry store, was arrested earlier in the day on separate charge
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A repeated offender accused of robbing a Pittsford jewelry store and brandishing a weapon before fleeing in a stolen car has been arrested. Zeaquan Walker, 20, has been charged with felony first-degree robbery and felony third-degree grand larceny. Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies say he went to...
First Alert Forecast: Yellow Alert continues for Wednesday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The first storm passed to the south of Western New York yesterday – with little fanfare. The second storm is likely to be more significant as it nears Rochester by Wednesday. There are still some uncertainties on the exact track, temperature and the type of precipitation. However, there is sufficient concern on the local impact that the News 10NBC First Alert meteorologists will continue a yellow alert for Wednesday.
