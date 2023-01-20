ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Comments / 0

Related
Turnto10.com

South Carolina woman sentenced for unemployment fraud, ordered to pay back state

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The leader of a fraud ring in South Carolina was sentenced for unemployment insurance fraud and ordered to pay back the state nearly $40,000. Diana B. Jordan stole tens of thousands of dollars during an 11-year period and was convicted of fraud and other crimes, according to the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
abccolumbia.com

Insurance fraud criminal sentenced, ordered to pay back SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The leader of a fraud ring that stole thousands of dollars from South Carolina’s unemployment insurance system over 11 years was convicted of fraud and other crimes. Diana B. Jordan was arrested in 2015 and charged with four counts of forgery and four counts of...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
wfxb.com

Overdose Could Be Ruled As A Homicide If Death Occurs

A hearing took place regarding a bill in the South Carolina Senate that would consider charges for overdoses in the state. Throughout the hearing, several people commented on the dangers of Fentanyl. Senate Bill 1 states: A person who unlawfully delivers or provides Fentanyl to another person in any way,...
live5news.com

Proposed SC bill aims to crack down on drunk drivers

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina lawmakers are attempting to crack down on drunk drivers with a proposed bill. However, one Lowcountry attorney says more boxes need to be checked off before it goes into law. A pair of Upstate lawmakers have sponsored a bill that, if passed, would require...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
News19 WLTX

Murdaugh murder trial: Who you need to know

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. — The murder trial against defendant Alex Murdaugh is set to begin on Monday. The former South Carolina attorney is accused of killing his wife and son in June 2021. There's a lot to keep track of when it comes to this complicated trial that’s receiving...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Snapchat, Google reps called as witnesses in Murdaugh trial

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Judge Clifton Newman has ordered representatives of Snapchat and Google to appear as material witnesses in the murder trial for disgraced former attorney Alex Murdaugh, who is accused of fatally shooting his wife Margaret and youngest son Paul. State prosecutors petitioned for the appearances, saying the companies provided evidence pertinent […]
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
News19 WLTX

South Carolina Supreme Court set for all-male bench

COLUMBIA, S.C. — No woman is expected to serve on the South Carolina Supreme Court for the first time in 35 years. Lawmakers appear poised to replace Justice Kaye Hearn with Judge Gary Hill after the two other candidates under consideration — both women — dropped out. Five men would sit on the bench if lawmakers confirm Hill at a Feb. 1 joint session.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
heraldadvocate.com

County, state seeing rise in COVID-19 cases

COLUMBIA — South Carolina and the rest of the nation are experiencing an uptick in COVID-19 cases. In a recent release, South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) officials encouraged residents to track levels of COVID-19 in their counties using the map provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and follow the masking recommendations for high and medium community levels.
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

News19 WLTX

Columbia, SC
36K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Columbia local news

 https://www.wltx.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy