DJJ asks for $30M for new detention center, saying current facility overcrowded and ‘not safe’
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Last year, Department of Juvenile Justice Executive Director Eden Hendrick caught some state lawmakers by surprise when she didn’t ask them for much from the budget outside of normal operating costs, saying in her first year leading the beleaguered department, she wanted to focus on figuring out what it needed most.
Turnto10.com
South Carolina woman sentenced for unemployment fraud, ordered to pay back state
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The leader of a fraud ring in South Carolina was sentenced for unemployment insurance fraud and ordered to pay back the state nearly $40,000. Diana B. Jordan stole tens of thousands of dollars during an 11-year period and was convicted of fraud and other crimes, according to the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce.
SC families, law enforcement call on lawmakers to toughen fentanyl penalties
Families from across the state shared their stories of loss. They all had one thing in common, they lost someone to a fatal fentanyl overdose.
South Carolina still seeking a way to hold executions
COLUMBIA, S.C. — As judges decide if the electric chair or a firing squad are legal execution methods in South Carolina, lawmakers are trying to figure out how 14 other states have managed to get the drugs for lethal injections. The state's latest attempt to end nearly 12 years...
abccolumbia.com
Insurance fraud criminal sentenced, ordered to pay back SC
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The leader of a fraud ring that stole thousands of dollars from South Carolina’s unemployment insurance system over 11 years was convicted of fraud and other crimes. Diana B. Jordan was arrested in 2015 and charged with four counts of forgery and four counts of...
Here's what happened on day one of the Alex Murdaugh trial in South Carolina
WALTERBORO, S.C. — As his life unraveled over the past two years, disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh didn't fight giving up his law license and admitted plenty of mistakes tied to missing client money and a financial mess that led to 100 criminal charges. But he has adamantly...
wfxb.com
Overdose Could Be Ruled As A Homicide If Death Occurs
A hearing took place regarding a bill in the South Carolina Senate that would consider charges for overdoses in the state. Throughout the hearing, several people commented on the dangers of Fentanyl. Senate Bill 1 states: A person who unlawfully delivers or provides Fentanyl to another person in any way,...
WLTX.com
South Carolina drivers react to proposed changes for 'Slowpoke Law'
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A South Carolina Senate subcommittee recently approved a change that, if passed by the legislature, could increase the fine from $25 to $100 for people driving slowly in the left lane. For Herman Quick, drivers going too slow in the left lane are an everyday occurrence...
The flap over flippers: South Carolina bill would repeal decades-old ban on kids playing pinball
CHARLESTON, S.C. (CN) — Not even a century ago, mothers decried pinball as a gaudy game that lured children into delinquency and school-yard debt. In South Carolina, lawmakers wrung their hands over the “cancerous” and “vicious” machines. One senator prayed pinball would be banned before the state became “like Louisiana.”
11 men sentenced for their roles in $3 million Paycheck Protection Program fraud scheme
Eleven men, eight from metro Atlanta, and three from South Carolina, have been sentenced for their roles in a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) fraud scheme. According to the United States Attorney’s Office, Northern District of Georgia, the men obtained approximately $3 million in PPP loans on behalf of ten businesses based in Georgia and South Carolina.
live5news.com
Proposed SC bill aims to crack down on drunk drivers
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina lawmakers are attempting to crack down on drunk drivers with a proposed bill. However, one Lowcountry attorney says more boxes need to be checked off before it goes into law. A pair of Upstate lawmakers have sponsored a bill that, if passed, would require...
Woman who stole money from state's unemployment insurance system sentenced to jail, must pay back almost $40K
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A woman who allegedly stole almost $40,000 from South Carolina's Unemployment Insurance (UI) system over an eleven-year period has been convicted of fraud and other crimes according to SC Department of Employment and Workforce (SCDEW) Executive Director Dan Ellzey. Diana B. Jordan was arrested in 2015...
kiss951.com
South Carolina Bill Will Make Drunk Drivers Pay Child Support to Victims
South Carolina is taking the next step when it comes to handling drunk driver situations. The proposed law will hold individuals convicted of drunk driving financially responsible if they cause a crash that kills a child’s parent or guardian. As these crashes would 100% permanently affect the child to the parent or guardian.
Murdaugh murder trial: Who you need to know
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. — The murder trial against defendant Alex Murdaugh is set to begin on Monday. The former South Carolina attorney is accused of killing his wife and son in June 2021. There's a lot to keep track of when it comes to this complicated trial that’s receiving...
Snapchat, Google reps called as witnesses in Murdaugh trial
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Judge Clifton Newman has ordered representatives of Snapchat and Google to appear as material witnesses in the murder trial for disgraced former attorney Alex Murdaugh, who is accused of fatally shooting his wife Margaret and youngest son Paul. State prosecutors petitioned for the appearances, saying the companies provided evidence pertinent […]
SC Highway Patrol encourages passengers to become more safety conscious
With a thousand plus car-related deaths in South Carolina in 2022, Highway Patrol is encouraging not only drivers but passengers to become more safety conscious.
South Carolina Supreme Court set for all-male bench
COLUMBIA, S.C. — No woman is expected to serve on the South Carolina Supreme Court for the first time in 35 years. Lawmakers appear poised to replace Justice Kaye Hearn with Judge Gary Hill after the two other candidates under consideration — both women — dropped out. Five men would sit on the bench if lawmakers confirm Hill at a Feb. 1 joint session.
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in South Carolina?
Anita Zucker is a businesswoman and philanthropist from South Carolina. She is the CEO of The InterTech Group, Inc., a privately held chemical manufacturing and technology company based in North Charleston, South Carolina.
WJCL
South Carolina attorney: It's very possible Alex Murdaugh could get a hung jury at murder trial
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. — "It's definitely going to go down as one of the most famous trials South Carolina's ever seen," said South Carolina attorney Eric Bland. It's a case that's garnered international attention. Alex Murdaugh, a once prominent Lowcountry lawyer, will be tried in the courtroom where he...
heraldadvocate.com
County, state seeing rise in COVID-19 cases
COLUMBIA — South Carolina and the rest of the nation are experiencing an uptick in COVID-19 cases. In a recent release, South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) officials encouraged residents to track levels of COVID-19 in their counties using the map provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and follow the masking recommendations for high and medium community levels.
