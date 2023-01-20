ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Ancient Chinese Dog Breeds to Bring You Good Luck This Chinese New Year

By Darby McNally
 3 days ago
January 22 is the Lunar New Year, also called the Chinese New Year. Although it isn’t the year of the dog , Chinese culture still says that dogs are lucky animals. In fact, if a stray dog makes its way into your home, it’s considered a sign of good fortune to come . This is great news for those of us who are obsessed with our four-legged friends.

Here are five ancient Chinese dog breeds to bring you good luck this Lunar New Year.

Shar-Pei

Photo by Ansaharju via Getty

Originally bred for hunting, guarding, and herding, Shar-Peis may hide luck in their wrinkles. These dogs date all the way back to the Han Dynasty — over 2000 years ago . This breed was a peasant’s dog, working hard alongside their people and providing necessary services for maintaining life in ancient China.

Chinese Crested

Photo by tsik via Getty

Of all the ancient Chinese dog breeds, the Chinese Crested is the only one with pigtails. This little pup’s origins go so far back that they predate recorded history — pretty astonishing. According to the AKC , it’s thought that the Chinese bred large African hairless dogs into a miniature form, thus creating the Chinese Crested. These dogs traveled the seven seas with Chinese traders as experts at exterminating vermin onboard. Now, you’re more likely to see one of these guys in a purse than on a ship.

Chow Chow

Photo by Tamás Klausz via Getty

How could a Chow Chow ‘s blue tongue not bring good luck to all it licks? Like the Shar-Pei, this dog boasts a huge frame. The AKC notes that this fluffy giant is also one of the oldest breeds in the world. Also like the Shar-Pei, they are depicted in artifacts recovered from the Han Dynasty. The AKC also highlights their diverse background — at one point companions to Chinese nobles, they also served as guard dogs, hunters, and haulers.

Xiasi

Photo by wulingyun via Getty

Not recognized by the AKC, the Xiasi is a lesser-known dog breed that originated in the Chinese village of the same name. The first recording of this breed was in 1080 AD. It’s believed that the Xiasi brings good luck in the form of wealth to a household, most likely because they originally brought animals for their owners to trade.

Taiwan Dog

Photo by Hsin Ju Shih / EyeEm via Getty

Forget a couple of thousand years old – the Taiwan Dog ‘s DNA can be traced back between 10 to 20 thousand years ago . The AKC notes that this ancient Chinese dog breed, native to the Taiwanese mountains, was a hunting companion. Finding a purebred Taiwan Dog, also called a Formosan Mountain Dog, is incredibly rare and, dare we say, lucky.

