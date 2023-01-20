Mahoning Valley Scrappers in need of host families

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Baseball season is nearing and the Scrappers are in need of host families.

The team is looking for welcoming families who are willing and able to host a player for their 2023 season.

The players are college-aged and from all over the United States.

Scrappers are in the MLB Draft League and many of the players are hoping to be drafted into the big league someday.

“It’s a really unique experience where you are taking in this player and you get to follow their career. A lot of the host families come out to the games and cheer their player on and really just creating unique memories,” said Roxanne Polichetti, HR manager for the Scrappers.

If you are interested in potentially hosting a player, there will be an informational meeting on Feb. 27 at the Residence Inn in Niles at 6 p.m.

