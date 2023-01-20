ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niles, OH

Mahoning Valley Scrappers in need of host families

By Kristen McFarland
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24J6zV_0kLxNI8Q00

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Baseball season is nearing and the Scrappers are in need of host families.

The team is looking for welcoming families who are willing and able to host a player for their 2023 season.

The players are college-aged and from all over the United States.

Lowellville record breaking quarterback commits to college

Scrappers are in the MLB Draft League and many of the players are hoping to be drafted into the big league someday.

“It’s a really unique experience where you are taking in this player and you get to follow their career. A lot of the host families come out to the games and cheer their player on and really just creating unique memories,” said Roxanne Polichetti, HR manager for the Scrappers.

If you are interested in potentially hosting a player, there will be an informational meeting on Feb. 27 at the Residence Inn in Niles at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron Area

Are you looking for a delicious way to begin your day?. If you're in Greater Akron, you should visit these local restaurants, which all serve great breakfasts. This diner is a local favorite for breakfast. Despite its unassuming exterior, the diner is often packed with customers, who love breakfast items like Fred's country fried steak topped with sausage gravy (many customers say it's one of the best in town), an eight-ounce sirloin steak with eggs, and French toast. If you dine in sometime between 6 AM and 9 AM and order one of their breakfast entrees, you can get a coffee, tea, or soft drink for free.
AKRON, OH
WKBN

WKBN

64K+
Followers
33K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy