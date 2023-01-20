Read full article on original website
Developer to hold public input meeting about Argyle development
Argyle residents are invited to attend a Program for Argyle Community Engagement (PACE) public input meeting this week regarding a proposed residential development. The concept plan for the proposed Minton Tract calls for a 49-home single-family development on 72 acres of land, located on the west side of FM 1830, between FM 407 and Knight Street, according to a news release from the town of Argyle. The concept plan shows several planned open spaces among the one-acre lots, with a loop road giving residents access to FM 1830. The site will need to be rezoned, requiring approval from the town’s Planning & Zoning Commission and Town Council, to allow for the proposed project. No formal submittal to the town has been made yet.
DeSoto City Council member steps down
The DeSoto City Council held a special meeting earlier this month to discuss an allegation in executive session that Brown-Patrick was not currently living in her Council district as required by the city charter.
Weir: Meet Brent Hagenbuch, Denton County GOP Chairman
Now that 2022 is in the rearview mirror, it’s time to focus on the things that matter in 2023. Among the entities that influence our lives is the various governments, local, state and national. Last year we had a few elected officials achieve new positions in our North Texas...
LISD trustee won’t seek reelection, former PTA president running for seat
On Thursday, a Lewisville ISD trustee announced that she won’t seek reelection, and a former president of the LISD Council of PTAs announced that she is running for the expiring seat. Kristi Hassett has served on the LISD Board of Trustees for nine years, and she said in a...
Mayor of Local City Passes Away
The mayor of a local city in the Dallas-Fort Worth area has passed away while in office. White Settlement, a suburb northwest of Fort Worth, announced the passing of Mayor Ronald White on the city’s website. In a post, the city said White was a dedicated servant of the...
Marcus teacher resigns after solicitation arrest
Cecil Timothy Morrison, a teacher at Marcus High School and the football team’s offensive coordinator, has resigned after his arrest for solicitation of a prostitute. Amanda Brim, Lewisville ISD’s Chief Communications Officer, said Monday that Morrison was placed on administrative leave when the district was made aware of his arrest, and last week, he submitted his resignation.
Filing for local elections begins Wednesday
Many local offices will be up for election this spring throughout southern Denton County. The filing period will begin on Wednesday for a place on the May 6, 2023 General Election ballot. The last day to file for a place on the ballot is Feb. 17. Here is a look...
Plano City Council approves houses on Los Rios Boulevard
Six new homes are slated to fill open space on Los Rios Boulevard. At a meeting last week, the Plano City Council approved proposed rezoning on Los Rios Boulevard and Tree Shadow Trail to dedicate open space, previously allotted to a nearby daycare facility, to a new housing development.
City Council | Hands off the Homeless?
Dallas police officers have allegedly been told not to enforce laws against vagrants and homeless people. The Dallas Express recently spoke with Mike Stapell, a former Highland Park police officer, who said that Dallas police have been told “hands off the homeless” by the city government. “Back in...
Local mayors meet with U.S. Rep. Burgess over Oncor transmission line
The mayors of Flower Mound, Argyle and Northlake met with U.S. Rep. Michael Burgess, Oncor representatives and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to discuss a less disruptive route for a proposed transmission line through the area. During the holidays, Oncor informed residents of several different possible routes for a...
Flower Mound Historical Commission to hold public meeting
The Flower Mound Historical Commission Task Force is inviting the community to provide feedback at a public meeting this week. The task force, which serves in an advisory capacity to the Town Council, was established late last summer to explore and evaluate options and opportunities that would be beneficial to the town in preserving its heritage and history.
Denton ISD calls $1.4B bond election
The Denton ISD Board of Trustees last week unanimously called a $1.4 billion bond election to pay for three new elementary schools, a new high school, renovations, improvements and more. The board approved the recommendation of the Citizens’ Advisory Committee to call a capital improvement plan to address growth, programmatic...
FM 544 to remain open
The Murphy City Council has refused to close FM 544 for at least three days to allow Kansas City Southern to improve its railroad crossing. Following a work session, council rejected the plan at its regular meeting Tuesday, Jan. 17. The project, which would have forced the detour of 30,000 vehicles a day, also would have included the construction of east-west sidewalks across the tracks.
This North Texas school district just approved moving to 4-day school week, adding to statewide trend
ANNA, Texas — Editor's note: The video published above is a WFAA report from August 2022 when Mineral Wells ISD announced its implementation of a four-day school week. The Anna Independent School District (AISD) school board announced Friday it approved moving to a four-day school structure for the 2023-24 year.
Historic church looks toward hopeful future
Sue Murray admits that she and her late husband, Robert Ledbetter, were hooked on the Flower Mound Presbyterian Church from the second they started attending services more than 25 years ago. They felt like more than just a couple of new faces in the crowd; there was and still is a genuine sense of community — so much so that they were eventually married there in 1996.
North Texas could be home to nuclear power plant until 2053. Why are residents opposed?
There’s no escaping the fact that Terry McIntire’s family farm sits less than four miles from the Comanche Peak Nuclear Power Plant. Every time the Fort Worth resident visits Somervell County to take care of his 96-year-old father, he drives past a warning siren installed near his family cemetery.
Argyle ISD adopts 10-year growth plan, will add high school
The Argyle ISD Board of Trustees on Tuesday night unanimously adopted a 10-year growth plan that includes building two new middle school campuses. The district has doubled in enrollment — from nearly 2,500 students to 5,000 — in a little more than five years. It expects to serve nearly 12,000 students in 2032-33, and this rapid growth has created a need for more instructional space within the district. Voters approved a $268 million bond election in May 2022 for the district to build two more elementary schools and one middle school campus to accommodate that growth.
A Tarrant County restaurant scores high demerits; no closures in recent inspections
Of 188 recent health inspections, only one Tarrant County restaurant received over 29 demerits, according to data from Tarrant County Public Health. Restaurants receiving more than 29 demerits require a follow-up inspection. No restaurant was closed in the health inspections from Jan. 8 to Jan. 14. TCPH inspects and scores...
Kroger to rethink its fuel station plan at Rufe Snow Drive location in Keller
Kroger is considering adding fuel pumps to its store located at 2061 Rufe Snow Drive. (Courtesy Mark Fadden/Community Impact) Keller residents will have to wait a little longer before they find out whether they can get a tank of gas with their bread and milk. During a Jan. 17 meeting,...
Substitute teacher arrested, charged, and immediately terminated for allegedly injuring student on campus
FORNEY, Texas — A substitute teacher was arrested and charged with injury to a child after an incident with a student on Friday, January 20, 2023. The substitute teacher, who was in a long-term role at Smith Intermediate, was immediately terminated, Forney Independent School District spokesperson Kristin Zastoupil tells inForney.com.
ABOUT
The Cross Timbers Gazette is a locally-owned and operated regional newspaper and website covering news and people in southern Denton County, TX, including the communities of Argyle, Bartonville, Canyon Falls, Copper Canyon, Double Oak, Flower Mound, Harvest, Highland Village, Lantana, Northlake and Robson Ranch.https://www.crosstimbersgazette.com/
