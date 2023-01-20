ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Argyle, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Developer to hold public input meeting about Argyle development

Argyle residents are invited to attend a Program for Argyle Community Engagement (PACE) public input meeting this week regarding a proposed residential development. The concept plan for the proposed Minton Tract calls for a 49-home single-family development on 72 acres of land, located on the west side of FM 1830, between FM 407 and Knight Street, according to a news release from the town of Argyle. The concept plan shows several planned open spaces among the one-acre lots, with a loop road giving residents access to FM 1830. The site will need to be rezoned, requiring approval from the town’s Planning & Zoning Commission and Town Council, to allow for the proposed project. No formal submittal to the town has been made yet.
ARGYLE, TX
dallasexpress.com

Mayor of Local City Passes Away

The mayor of a local city in the Dallas-Fort Worth area has passed away while in office. White Settlement, a suburb northwest of Fort Worth, announced the passing of Mayor Ronald White on the city’s website. In a post, the city said White was a dedicated servant of the...
WHITE SETTLEMENT, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Marcus teacher resigns after solicitation arrest

Cecil Timothy Morrison, a teacher at Marcus High School and the football team’s offensive coordinator, has resigned after his arrest for solicitation of a prostitute. Amanda Brim, Lewisville ISD’s Chief Communications Officer, said Monday that Morrison was placed on administrative leave when the district was made aware of his arrest, and last week, he submitted his resignation.
LEWISVILLE, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Plano City Council approves houses on Los Rios Boulevard

Six new homes are slated to fill open space on Los Rios Boulevard. At a meeting last week, the Plano City Council approved proposed rezoning on Los Rios Boulevard and Tree Shadow Trail to dedicate open space, previously allotted to a nearby daycare facility, to a new housing development.
PLANO, TX
dallasexpress.com

City Council | Hands off the Homeless?

Dallas police officers have allegedly been told not to enforce laws against vagrants and homeless people. The Dallas Express recently spoke with Mike Stapell, a former Highland Park police officer, who said that Dallas police have been told “hands off the homeless” by the city government. “Back in...
DALLAS, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Denton ISD calls $1.4B bond election

The Denton ISD Board of Trustees last week unanimously called a $1.4 billion bond election to pay for three new elementary schools, a new high school, renovations, improvements and more. The board approved the recommendation of the Citizens’ Advisory Committee to call a capital improvement plan to address growth, programmatic...
DENTON, TX
murphymonitor.com

FM 544 to remain open

The Murphy City Council has refused to close FM 544 for at least three days to allow Kansas City Southern to improve its railroad crossing. Following a work session, council rejected the plan at its regular meeting Tuesday, Jan. 17. The project, which would have forced the detour of 30,000 vehicles a day, also would have included the construction of east-west sidewalks across the tracks.
MURPHY, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Historic church looks toward hopeful future

Sue Murray admits that she and her late husband, Robert Ledbetter, were hooked on the Flower Mound Presbyterian Church from the second they started attending services more than 25 years ago. They felt like more than just a couple of new faces in the crowd; there was and still is a genuine sense of community — so much so that they were eventually married there in 1996.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Argyle ISD adopts 10-year growth plan, will add high school

The Argyle ISD Board of Trustees on Tuesday night unanimously adopted a 10-year growth plan that includes building two new middle school campuses. The district has doubled in enrollment — from nearly 2,500 students to 5,000 — in a little more than five years. It expects to serve nearly 12,000 students in 2032-33, and this rapid growth has created a need for more instructional space within the district. Voters approved a $268 million bond election in May 2022 for the district to build two more elementary schools and one middle school campus to accommodate that growth.
ARGYLE, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

The Cross Timbers Gazette

Flower Mound, TX
11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Cross Timbers Gazette is a locally-owned and operated regional newspaper and website covering news and people in southern Denton County, TX, including the communities of Argyle, Bartonville, Canyon Falls, Copper Canyon, Double Oak, Flower Mound, Harvest, Highland Village, Lantana, Northlake and Robson Ranch.

 https://www.crosstimbersgazette.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy