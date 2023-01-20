ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

‘I kill people everywhere I go’: Man sentenced for murders in Ohio, New Mexico

By Sarah Bean
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1usTNm_0kLxM5mR00

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — The man convicted for four separate murders in two states has now been sentenced to life in prison.

According to court documents, 45-year-old Muziwokthula Madonda was convicted of four murders, two of which were committed in Ohio. In one hearing, Madonda told the court that, “I kill people everywhere I go.”

In 2011, Madonda robbed, shot and killed a woman who was the vice president of a bank in Akron. After this murder, Madonda reportedly lured another South African man he knew, 25-year-old Zenzele Mdadane to Dayton with plans to murder him and assume his identity. When Mdadane arrived, Madonda drove him to a wooded area in Butler Township and fatally shot the man before stealing his belongings and fleeing to New Mexico.

On March 20, 2011, Madonda fatally shot two men in a New Mexico hotel room and then fled to Texas, where Texas Rangers were able to locate and arrest him. They found a .38 caliber revolver that was used in all of the homicides in the motel room.

Madonda was sentenced to 24 years in prison for the New Mexico murders and 33 years to life in prison for killing the woman in Akron. On Friday, Jan. 20, he was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in Montgomery County . These sentences will be served consecutively.

“As a result of today’s sentencing, Defendant has now been convicted and
sentenced for each of these four homicides and will remain incarcerated for the remainder of his life,” the release said.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

US Marshals offer reward for the capture of suspected Ohio drug dealer

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information that would lead to the capture of fugitive 32-year-old Tristin Dent, according to a news release. Dent is wanted by the U.S. Marshals for conspiracy to distribute and possession with the tent to...
CLEVELAND, OH
Magnolia State Live

Texas fugitive captured in Mississippi

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office arrested a fugitive from Texas on Friday. The Vicksburg Post reports that the sheriff’s office received information that a fugitive from Harris County, Texas, was possibly in the Vicksburg area on Thursday. The individual was wanted by Harris County authorities for a felony...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Calcasieu Parish News

Three Suspects Arrested in Louisiana on Multiple Charges Including Attempted 2nd-degree Murder After Shots were Fired in Front of a Business

Three Suspects Arrested in Louisiana on Multiple Charges Including Attempted 2nd-degree Murder After Shots were Fired in Front of a Business. Ascension Parish, Louisiana – Three suspects have been arrested in connection with a shooting incident in Louisiana on January 19. The suspects have been charged with a range of offenses, including attempted 2nd-degree murder, possession of a stolen vehicle, illegal use of a weapon, and more.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
cenlanow.com

Man pleads guilty after Louisiana authorities find meth in spare tire

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) – A man has pled guilty after authorities in Louisiana located meth in a spare tire. Quincy White, 41, of Mobile, Alabama, pled guilty on Jan. 10 to possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Louisiana.
MOBILE, AL
Calcasieu Parish News

25-Year-Old Louisiana Convicted Felon Arrested Suspected of Possession of a Firearm, Crack, Fentanyl, and Other Crimes

25-Year-Old Louisiana Convicted Felon Arrested Suspected of Possession of a Firearm, Crack, Fentanyl, and Other Crimes. A Louisiana convicted felon has been arrested by the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit after they reportedly discovered a handgun, crack cocaine, marijuana, fentanyl, and other scheduled narcotics in his car, and a large sum of cash in his backpack. He was charged with multiple counts of drug distribution, illegal firearm possession and possession by a convicted felon.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Assistance Identifying Those Responsible for the Theft of a Fire Truck

Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Assistance Identifying Those Responsible for the Theft of a Fire Truck. Natchitoches, Louisiana – Authorities in Louisiana are seeking the public’s help in identifying the person or persons who stole a fire truck from Natchitoches Parish Fire District #10. The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office...
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
TheDailyBeast

No Charges Filed For Louisiana Officers After Death In Custody

A Louisiana prosecutor has announced that no charges will be filed against the officers involved in the December 2021 in-custody death of 28-year-old Eric Nelson. In a Friday press release, the District Attorney for the 22nd District said “the evidence does not meet the standard needed for criminal prosecution” in connection with the Dec. 19, 2021 incident. Nelson was arrested by the Bogalusa Police Department on outstanding warrants—and police say that he tried to escape into the woods before he was eventually tased. But in a November 2021 family civil lawsuit, EMTs said that Nelson had fallen while walking to the station and video shows officers pulling him onto the concrete, before dragging him toward the building. The lawsuit says Nelson was left there for about five minutes before emergency medical services were called. Read it at WWL-TV
BOGALUSA, LA
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

50K+
Followers
27K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy