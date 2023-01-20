ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

KROC News

Rochester’s First Smash Room Is Opening This Week

Sometimes they’re called smash rooms and sometimes they’re called rage rooms. Rochester’s will be known as The Mess Hall and it will be open soon. If you’re aren’t familiar, these businesses are places to go to… smash things. It’s a great place to go...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Smoak BBQ benefits from participating in "Rochester Restaurant Week"

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Smoak BBQ's participation in the first ever "Rochester Restaurant Week" helped them tremendously. The middle of January is typically a slower time of the year for the restaurant. "Rochester Restaurant Week" helped them boost their sales quite a bit and showcase more of their menu items. Jon Buck, one of the owners of Smoak BBQ, said small businesses are more hands-on than the bigger ones.
ROCHESTER, MN
106.9 KROC

50+ Puppies at Rochester Animal Rescue, Here’s How to Help

Hi, crazy animal lover Carly, back again with another animal story! As sad as it is, there's a never-ending stream of dogs and cats that need forever homes in and around Rochester, Minnesota. I volunteer at Paws and Claws Humane Society in Rochester and every time a dog kennel opens up it quickly gets filled with another dog that needs our help. That's the case always but especially now. There are a whopping 50 puppies at Paws and Claws currently! Not all of them are ready for adoption yet but there are plenty that are if you're looking.
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

What’s Going On With The Half Barrel in Rochester?

Is another downtown Rochester restaurant about to close? Has it closed already? Is it only temporarily closed? I noticed a post on Facebook a few days ago from a person asking if the downtown bar and restaurant was permanently closed and reached out to the business to find out what's going on.
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

Owatonna Is Excited To Announce A New Sub Shop Coming!

Not only will Owatonna be getting a drive through coffee shop, but now there are talks and plans for a drive through sub shop!. According to southernminn.com, “during the City Council meeting Tuesday night, the councilors unanimously approved a conditional use permit to Metro Equity LLC to bring a Jersey Mike's drive-thru to the north side of the city.”
OWATONNA, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Rochester Home Struck by Multiple Bullets, Suspect At Large

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department is investigating a weekend shooting that left several bullet holes in a southeast Rochester residence over the weekend. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said dispatch received a call from an 18-year-old woman reporting a suspicious person walking around her home with their face...
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Eggs from Local SE Minnesota Farmers Cost the Same as Buying from the Store

Egg prices are absolutely nuts right now. I never buy many eggs but I'm pretty sure in the past I'd be able to get my usual 6-pack of eggs for a little over a dollar. Now I'm spending over $3 on the same amount and the same brand. It's crazy. But I recently learned that the cost to buy local eggs from farmers in southeast Minnesota costs about the same as buying them from a big grocery store.
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

8 Inches of New Snow Reported in SE Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The winter storm that arrived in the region late last night blanketed the Rochester area with 6-8 inches of new snow. The National Weather Service received a report of 8 inches of accumulation in southeast Rochester and several reports of 6.5 inches of accumulation in northwest Rochester. The unofficial snowfall total at the Rochester Airport was 6.2 inches. The record for January 19 is 24.4 inches in 1999.
ROCHESTER, MN
106.9 KROC

Storm Update- Rochester Area Overnight Snow Totals

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester and surrounding communities in southeast Minnesota remain under a Winter Storm Warning until 3 p.m. Thursday. The warning took effect at 9 p.m. Wednesday. Rochester was predicted to receive 5-8 inches of snow with pockets in Fillmore and Winona Counties told to expect between 6 and 9 inches of new snow.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

No persons of interest in mobile home shooting

ROCHESTER, Minn. - No one is hurt after shots are fired at a Rochester mobile home. On Wednesday just before 11:30 p.m., a woman living in a mobile home park in the 2300 block of Park Ln SE called police, saying a suspicious person with their face covered was circling her home. While on the phone with a dispatcher, the person shot at her home multiple times.
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

Truck Driver Injured in Rollover on I-90 Near Rochester

Dexter, MN (KROC-AM News)- A truck driver was hospitalized following a rollover crash on a slick stretch of I-90 near Rochester Wednesday. State Troopers responded to the wreck between the High Forrest and Dexter exits in Mower County shortly before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. The crash report indicates the semi was traveling west when it left the roadway and rolled.
ROCHESTER, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Former Rochester Man Arrested in Drug Bust at Austin Restaurant

Austin, MN (KROC-AM News)- A former Rochester man with a lengthy criminal history was arrested following a drug seizure at a property that houses an Austin restaurant. A news release from the Austin Police Department says law enforcement executed a search warrant at a property in the 3400 block of West Oakland Ave. on Friday. Authorities reported seizing cocaine and suspected fentanyl during the raid.
AUSTIN, MN
1520 The Ticket

1520 The Ticket

