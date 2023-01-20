ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennings, LA

5-year-old in Jennings was shot by 6-year-old, 2 caretakers under arrest

By Scott Yoshonis, Rodricka Taylor
 3 days ago
JENNINGS, La. (KLFY) — Police say a 5-year-old killed in their home in Jennings was shot in the chest by a 6-year-old playing with an unattended gun.

The victim, Adaun Gaines, was one of five children, ranging in age from 3-6 years old, who were left alone with a gun in the house.

Police said the person who was supposed to be watching the children, Desome T. Lee Daniels, 26, was gone at the time of the shooting.

Police said the unattended children found the 9mm gun in a bedroom and were playing with it when it discharged, shooting Gaines in the chest.

A neighbor heard the shots and called police. Authorities said what police arrived, they found Daniels in the house, under the influence of drugs. Police took Gaines to the hospital, where he later died.

Police said Daniels was aware of the incident, and had stashed the gun under the house’s porch.

Daniels was arrested and charged with being a principal to negligent homicide, five counts of cruelty to juveniles, five counts of improper supervision of a minor, two counts of obstruction of justice, five counts of drugs in the presence of minors and one count of possession of a stolen firearm.

Kurstin Richard, the mother of one of the children, in whose home the incident took place, was charged with principle to negligent homicide and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

This incident is still under investigation. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

A Gofundme was created to raise money for the funeral cost, it can be accessed here.

