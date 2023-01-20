This week, Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez highlighted the DeSantis administration’s record on public health, space, cyber, human trafficking, and various other areas in 2022. “In our first term in office, we not only fulfilled our promises but we have solidified Florida’s preeminence as the freest state in the union,” said Nuñez. “Whether in areas of public health or workforce training, our administration has put Floridians first and has secured Florida’s future for generations to come. As lieutenant governor, I am proud to serve alongside ‘America’s governor,’ Governor Ron DeSantis, and I look forward to keeping Florida free in our next term.”

FLORIDA STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO