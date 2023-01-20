ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coral Springs, FL

FloridaDaily

Jeanette Nuñez Highlights DeSantis Administration’s Record in 2022

This week, Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez highlighted the DeSantis administration’s record on public health, space, cyber, human trafficking, and various other areas in 2022. “In our first term in office, we not only fulfilled our promises but we have solidified Florida’s preeminence as the freest state in the union,” said Nuñez. “Whether in areas of public health or workforce training, our administration has put Floridians first and has secured Florida’s future for generations to come. As lieutenant governor, I am proud to serve alongside ‘America’s governor,’ Governor Ron DeSantis, and I look forward to keeping Florida free in our next term.”
Toby Hazlewood

Gov. Ron DeSantis Says He “Has an Appetite” To Ban Chinese Ownership of Residential Property in Florida

Further efforts to prevent CCP influence in Florida?. On January 11, Governor Ron DeSantis confirmed that he "has an appetite" to further restrict the means by which the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) might gain a foothold in the Sunshine State. The Florida Republican made reference to a possible ban that would prevent Chinese purchases of residential property within state boundaries.
The Daily Sun

Florida has a manatee problem

I don’t like to pick fights, but someone must point out some of the challenges and problems we face dealing with the sustainability of our manatee population. Before getting started, I’d like to clarify that I’m not anti-manatee. My desire here is to further your education in dealing with manatee and human interactions.
