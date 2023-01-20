Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 2017, a 15-year-old girl snuck out to meet a man and never came back. Then, her parents made a shocking discovery.Fatim HemrajFort Lauderdale, FL
Anthony's Runway slated to reopen this week in Fort Lauderdale as new Runway 84Best of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
Florida beach walkers spot triangle light formation hovering over oceanRoger MarshDelray Beach, FL
Gulfstream park exercise rider killed in house racing accidentcreteHallandale Beach, FL
Ga. Mom Whose Toddler Was Found Wandering in Fla. Might Have Met Man Online Before Vanishing: DadWestland DailyMiramar, FL
Related
John Grant Opinion: Ron DeSantis is Taking January by Storm
January, the first month of the calendar, was named after the Roman god Janus, who was referred to as the god of beginnings, gateways, and doorways. The month symbolizes new beginnings and a fresh start.. So...
Jeanette Nuñez Highlights DeSantis Administration’s Record in 2022
This week, Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez highlighted the DeSantis administration’s record on public health, space, cyber, human trafficking, and various other areas in 2022. “In our first term in office, we not only fulfilled our promises but we have solidified Florida’s preeminence as the freest state in the union,” said Nuñez. “Whether in areas of public health or workforce training, our administration has put Floridians first and has secured Florida’s future for generations to come. As lieutenant governor, I am proud to serve alongside ‘America’s governor,’ Governor Ron DeSantis, and I look forward to keeping Florida free in our next term.”
Sen. Rick Scott visits Cape Coral as residents look to restore Cape Coral Yacht Club
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Florida Senator Rick Scott toured one of Cape Coral’s most devastated areas after Hurricane Ian. His goal was to assess the needs of neighbors in the immediate Cape Coral Yacht Club area as a representative for FEMA. “How do we help these problems? You...
Gov. Ron DeSantis Says He “Has an Appetite” To Ban Chinese Ownership of Residential Property in Florida
Further efforts to prevent CCP influence in Florida?. On January 11, Governor Ron DeSantis confirmed that he "has an appetite" to further restrict the means by which the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) might gain a foothold in the Sunshine State. The Florida Republican made reference to a possible ban that would prevent Chinese purchases of residential property within state boundaries.
Trump Stuns the Nation by Threatening DeSantis Directly
Photo byPhoto 171068188 / Trump © Matthew Bills | Dreamstime.com. Former President Donald Trump has a new mortal enemy. Trump directly warned Florida Governor Ron DeSantis against his potential presidential run in 2024 on a conservative podcast, "The Water Cooler,"
Dozens of illegal immigrants land on Florida beach, run from police as migrant crisis surges away from border
More than two dozen illegal immigrants ran from police officers in Florida after their boat landed at a nearby beach as the influx of migrants into the state continues to surge.
Exclusive: How Trump body-shamed DeSantis, told donors not to fund him & threaten to release more info if he were to run
Donald Trump allegedly body-shamed Governor DeSantis, encouraged his donors not to fund him for midterm elections and threatened to release scathing information about him if he ran for office.
There were some notable people at DeSantis’ inauguration ceremony. A look at who’s who
Gov. Ron DeSantis was the center of attention on Tuesday morning as he was sworn in for a second term in office.
Florida has a manatee problem
I don’t like to pick fights, but someone must point out some of the challenges and problems we face dealing with the sustainability of our manatee population. Before getting started, I’d like to clarify that I’m not anti-manatee. My desire here is to further your education in dealing with manatee and human interactions.
WSVN-TV
2 more migrant vessels land in Florida Keys amid crisis; with another landing in Fort Lauderdale beach
DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - More migrant vessels were spotted off Key Largo and Key Colony Beach after hundreds of migrants landed on the shores of the Florida Keys in the past week. On Tuesday morning, a group of approximately 20 people landed near Marathon. This event is the latest...
Not ‘fair’ for federal government to criticize DeSantis and then ask for Florida’s help: Francis Suarez
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez reacted to White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre berating Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over immigration on "Fox & Friends."
Val Demings Announces $18 Million in Federal Funds from Omnibus for Central Florida District
U.S. Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., recently showcased her support for the federal omnibus which will send $18 million for public safety, health care, and the economy to her Central Florida district. $3,000,000 for OUC: Eight New High-Speed Charging Hubs for Electric Vehicles. $2,805,363 for LYNX: New Pine Hills Bus Transfer...
White House Says Florida Gov. DeSantis Is “Creating A Problem” With Illegal Migrants
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre criticized Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, calling the activation of the Florida National Guard (FNG) last week a “political stunt.” DeSantis ordered the FNG activated in response to an increase of Cuban and Haitian migrants arriving in the Florida Keys.
DeSantis blasts Biden for leaving Florida out to dry amid maritime migrant surge
The Coast Guard is not getting enough support from the Biden administration as migrant flood into South Florida via the straits, coming from Cuba and Haiti, DeSantis says.
Casey DeSantis appeared to channel Jackie Kennedy's and Melania Trump's style at Ron DeSantis' second inauguration as Florida governor
At Ron DeSantis' second Florida inauguration, his wife, Casey DeSantis, wore a green dress similar to outfits that Jackie Kennedy and Melania Trump have worn.
Who is Byron Donalds? Meet the Florida man at the center of the congressional chaos
As the U.S. House of Representatives made its way through a historic fifth vote for speaker of the chamber on Wednesday, a Republican legislator from Florida found himself at the center of a political firestorm.
iheart.com
Palm Beach Sheriff Blames "Idiots In The White House" For Border Crisis
As we continue to hear about boat after boat of migrants showing up in the Keys, Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw says they're still coming to our shores as well. "Sometimes it's cyclical. We'll get a bunch and then there will be a little lull and then there will be another bunch."
DeSantis's office calls Jean-Pierre 'demonstrably incorrect' on AP course claims
Gov. Ron DeSantis's (R-FL) office pushed back on White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre for claiming the governor wanted to "block" the study of the history of black people in the United States after he rejected the College Board’s Advanced Placement course for African American studies.
Trump insists he will 'handle' DeSantis should the Florida governor challenge him for 2024 GOP nomination
Former President Donald Trump said this week he will "handle" a potential 2024 Republican presidential primary challenge from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis "the way I handle things."
Florida Couple Praises Gov. DeSantis For Resolving A “Huge Problem”
A Florida Keys couple this week praised Gov. Ron DeSantis for refunding out-of-pocket costs they spent removing a boat used by illegal immigrants while also lashing out at the Biden administration for creating a “huge problem” for homeowners in South Florida. As The Free Press
Comments / 0