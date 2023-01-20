Read full article on original website
"Karen" Caught On Tape Causing Chaos At Arby's Over Order Mix-UpTy D.Hudson, OH
"Cleveland Residents on High Alert: String of Car Thefts and Break-Ins Caught on Camera"KovasinCleveland, OH
This Small Town in Ohio is a Food Lover's ParadiseTravel MavenOlmsted Falls, OH
3 Places To Get German Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
New retail store pOpshelf opens its first location in OhioJake WellsCuyahoga Falls, OH
sportszion.com
NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar reveals shocking reason behind his conversion to Islam
The NBA’s all-time leading scorer, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, has led a quite versatile, dynamic, and revolutionary life so far. In his 70 years of life, he experienced several life-changing moments and witnessed some of history’s most monumental events. Alongside his concomitant observation, Kareem also accomplished some of the rarest...
Cavaliers Rumors: Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, Caris LeVert, More
Fastbreak on FanNation NBA insider and reporter Brett Siegel is joined by Chris Fedor from Cleveland.com to discuss the state of the Cleveland Cavaliers, as well as the latest news and rumors pertaining to Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, Caris LeVert and more.
Golden State Warriors Have Reportedly Made A Final Decision On James Wiseman
The Golden State Warriors could be parting ways with James Wiseman soon.
CBS Sports
Dillon Brooks says LeBron James doesn't want to go left, but the numbers aren't so clear cut
It's hard to find too much fault with the way Dillon Brooks defended LeBron James on Friday. The four-time MVP shot just 8-of-21 from the floor and finished with 23 points, his lowest total since Dec. 9. James had been averaging 34.1 points per game on over 55 percent shooting since Anthony Davis went down, so in the grand scheme of things, it could be argued that Brooks defended James better than anyone else has since then.
Yardbarker
The Cavs Should Trade For This Timberwolves Forward
The NBA trade deadline is rapidly approaching and the Cavs are running out of time to acquire an upgrade at small forward. There have been a lot of rumors surrounding who Cleveland could go after including Tim Hardaway Jr., Bojan Bogdanovic, and Milk Beasley. One player who would fit Cleveland's...
CBS Sports
LeBron James says son Bronny can go to any college he wants: 'All I have to do is pick up the phone'
Only a handful of schools have publicly offered a scholarship to top-40 recruit Bronny James, LeBron James' oldest son. This week, his options were reportedly pared down to a final three of USC, Ohio State and Oregon. However, The King himself weighed in this weekend on his son's options as he stares down the homestretch of his recruitment, and made thing abundantly clear: Bronny's options are not limited.
WNBA star makes surprising Brittney Griner move
After spending almost 10 months in a Russian penal colony, WNBA superstar Brittney Griner was finally released after she was arrested on drug charges and given a shocking nine-year prison sentence. And now that Griner has returned home and even going out in public, she now heads into her next step of returning to the basketball Read more... The post WNBA star makes surprising Brittney Griner move appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Football Legend Becomes Highest-Paid Athlete Ever
Cristiano Ronaldo, the Portuguese legend debuted for Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr football club in the Saudi Pro League. The team won in Ronaldo’s debut match 1-0 against Ettifaq. Ronaldo was unable to score in his first match with the team.
Steph Curry Reacts to Warriors Changing Starting Lineup
Steph Curry gave huge credit to Kevon Looney for allowing the change.
NBA
LeBron James, Jrue Holiday named NBA Players of the Week
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday have been named the NBA Players of the Week from Week 14. Check out their performances from the past week of action. LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers. The superstar forward helped the Lakers to 3-1 tally in Week...
30-year reunion: Phoenix Suns honor 1992-93 NBA Finals team
The Phoenix Suns had a homecoming of sorts on Saturday night at Footprint Center. At halftime of a 112-107 win over the Indiana Pacers, members of the 1992-93 Suns team were honored on the court 30 years after only the second NBA Finals appearance in franchise history. That Suns squad...
Larry Bird Had an ‘Unbelievable’ Memory of Michael Jordan’s Jumping Ability: ‘His Knees Almost Hit Me in the Chin’
If you ever find yourself wondering about how impressive Michael Jordan really was, just listen to Larry Bird's early memory of His Airness. The post Larry Bird Had an ‘Unbelievable’ Memory of Michael Jordan’s Jumping Ability: ‘His Knees Almost Hit Me in the Chin’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Kyrie Irving Reveals Extra Motivation vs. Warriors
The Brooklyn Nets came back to defeat the Golden State Warriors
Popculture
Las Vegas Raiders Player Engaged to Basketball Star
A Las Vegas Raiders player is getting married. Hroniss Grasu proposed to longtime girlfriend Sabrina Inosescu, a basketball star who plays for the New York Liberty of the WNBA. Ionescu shared multiple photos of the engagement on Instagram and wrote, "It's always us. Here's to forever with you." According to ESPN, both went to college at the University of Oregon, grew up in California and are of Romanian descent.
Anderson Varejao formally introduced in new Cavaliers consultant/ambassador role
Former Cleveland Cavaliers center Anderson Varejao was formally introduced as the Cavs’ new Player Development Consultant and Global Ambassador in a Saturday press conference at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.
Derrick Rose Waited 3 Hours For Kobe Bryant To Shoot Famous NBA 2K Commercial: "He Made Me Pay My Dues"
Kobe Bryant once made Derrick Rose wait 3 full hours when they had to shoot an NBA 2K commercial together, and Rose recounted the tale.
Yardbarker
What Went Wrong In The Cavaliers Loss To The Warriors?
An argument can be made that the Cavs' loss to the Warriors on Friday night was their worst loss of the season. Golden State owns one of the worst road records in the NBA and they were without Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, and Draymond Green. Still, the Warriors' backups came into the game and blew out Cleveland on their home floor.
WKYC
NFL Playoffs: Four teams remain on quest for Super Bowl title
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — And then there were four. The NFL divisional round has come and gone, leaving us with the following potential Super Bowl winners: Kansas City, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Cincinnati. The Bengals were the only lower seeded team to advance this past weekend, scoring a pair...
Former Baseball Player and Manager Dies
It is with great sadness that we report the passing of former Major League Baseball player Bert Pena, who died at the age of 63 after a battle with esophageal cancer. Pena, born Adalberto Pena Rivera in Santurce, Puerto Rico in 1959, had a notable career in baseball, playing 88 games over six seasons with the Houston Astros between 1981 and 1987. He was known for his defensive skills, and spent most of his professional career in the Houston Astros' minor league system, including several seasons with the Triple-A Tucson Toros.
