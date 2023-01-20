ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
105.3 The Fan

Stephen Jones on Cowboys physicality, Tyler Smith, CBs

By G Bag Nation
105.3 The Fan
105.3 The Fan
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ye6Y4_0kLxIzXg00

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones joined the GBag Nation to discuss how the Cowboys match up with the 49ers, why Tyler Smith deserves more love for stabilizing the team's offensive line, how the team has gotten more physical since the last matchup, and more!

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Ezekiel Elliott makes his stance on Cowboys clear

Ezekiel Elliott is facing an uncertain future with the Dallas Cowboys, but the star running back has made his stance on whether he wants to return quite clear. After the Cowboys lost to the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round on Sunday, Elliott was asked if he thinks he will be back in Dallas... The post Ezekiel Elliott makes his stance on Cowboys clear appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Micah Parsons responds to Deebo Samuel over Instagram

Micah Parsons responded to Deebo Samuel after the 49ers receiver threw some shade at the Dallas Cowboys linebacker following Sunday’s game. Samuel’s Niners beat Parsons’ Cowboys 19-12 in their NFC Divisional Round playoff game to advance to the NFC Championship Game. In comments leading up to the game, Parsons said that he wanted the Niners... The post Micah Parsons responds to Deebo Samuel over Instagram appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)

Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Jerry Jones Makes Opinion On Dak Prescott Clear After Loss

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is still confident in quarterback Dak Prescott despite some struggles on Sunday evening. Prescott came into the game against the 49ers flying high after his five-touchdown performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Monday night. He followed that performance ...
ARLINGTON, TX
News Talk 860 KSFA

Look Inside Ezekiel Elliott’s Amazing House in Frisco, Texas

For years we have seen Ezekiel Elliott (Zeke) run the ball for the Dallas Cowboys, the guy puts his body on the line every gameday to help his team win. Everyone knows his signature eating motion after breaking off a nice run for the Cowboys, but wouldn’t it be cool to see where Zeke actually eats? That’s why I wanted to track down pictures of Zeke’s amazing home in Frisco, Texas which is less than 40 minutes from AT&T Stadium.
FRISCO, TX
KIDO Talk Radio

Cowboys Fans Angrily Go After Boise’s Kellen Moore After Loss

Another year and sadly for fans of the Dallas Cowboys fans, another playoff loss. The team failed to beat the San Fransisco 49ers losing 19-12. The Cowboy offense produced only one touchdown as quarterback Dak Prescott threw two interceptions. The 49ers move on to take on Philadelphia while the Cowboys figure out how to advance past the divisional NFL Playoffs.
The Comeback

Tony Pollard’s injury sparks demand for NFL rule change

Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard’s game ended in the first half Sunday after he suffered an ankle injury. The injury left some fans calling for the NFL to crack down on the type of tackle that injured Pollard. After hauling in a short reception, Pollard went down awkwardly on a tackle by San Francisco Read more... The post Tony Pollard’s injury sparks demand for NFL rule change appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Report: DeMeco Ryans canceled 2 head coach interview for 1 reason

San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans canceled two scheduled head coach interviews on Saturday, but had good reason for doing so. Ryans was set to interview with the Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, but canceled both interviews, according to Jay Glazer of FOX Sports. The reason was that Ryans wanted to devote... The post Report: DeMeco Ryans canceled 2 head coach interview for 1 reason appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Cowboys Release Cornerback Before 49ers Game

The Dallas Cowboys said goodbye to a member of their secondary ahead of Sunday night's divisional round game against the Niners. Per Todd Archer of ESPN, Dallas let go of cornerback Trayvon Mullen to open up a roster spot for veteran offensive lineman Aviante Collins. While also elevating former ...
DALLAS, TX
Outsider.com

WATCH: Stephen A. Smith Calls Out Michael Irvin, Dallas Cowboys

It didn’t take long for Stephen A Smith to comment after the Dallas Cowboys lost to San Francisco in Sunday’s divisional round playoff game. The outspoken ESPN analyst took to Twitter moments after the game, calling out former Cowboys receiver and current ESPN employee Michael Irvin in a one-minute video rant.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Look: Dak Prescott Missed Wide-Open Touchdown Sunday

Dak Prescott did not play well on Sunday. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback threw two interceptions in his team's 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.  Prescott and the Cowboys are going home early for the second straight year, each time losing to the 49ers. But while Prescott made some bad ...
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Details of Tony Pollard’s injury and recovery timetable revealed

Tony Pollard was knocked out of Sunday’s NFC Divisional Round playoff game between his Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers with an injury, and now we have more details about the injury. The Cowboys running back suffered a fractured left fibula and high ankle sprain while being brought down on a tackle late in... The post Details of Tony Pollard’s injury and recovery timetable revealed appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
The Comeback

NFL world blasts Dak Prescott after terrible playoff performance

It’s a week-to-week league in the NFL. You could be riding high, like Dak Prescott was last week. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback scored five touchdowns in their romp over Tampa Bay in the Wild Card round. Then, the following week, you can get deep-fried by critics and Twitter alike if you have a dreadful performance. Read more... The post NFL world blasts Dak Prescott after terrible playoff performance appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
New York Post

Meet the Philadelphia Eagles WAGs ahead of playoff clash with Giants

Before the Giants and Eagles clash on Saturday night in a NFC Divisional Round showdown at Lincoln Financial Field, get to know Philadelphia’s biggest supporters, who will be cheering on the conference’s top-seeded team. Leah Covey, wife of wide receiver Britain Covey Britain Covey and his wife, Leah Covey, will celebrate their third wedding anniversary later this month.  The Eagles wideout previously shared that he used to “stalk” Leah’s profile while he was a freshman at Utah and she was a sophomore. Covey proposed in October 2019.  Then, in September, the couple announced that they are expecting a baby boy in March. “Lots of big things happening for us this year!” Leah wrote...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
105.3 The Fan

105.3 The Fan

Dallas, TX
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
416K+
Views
ABOUT

All the top sports stories from Dallas, including the Cowboys, Rangers, Mavericks and more.

 http://audacy.com/1053thefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy