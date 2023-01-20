How to override Elon Musk's new 'For You' Twitter timeline

Since Elon Musk acquired Twitter in 2022 he’s made some big changes to the social media platform, including adding different timelines, similar to Instagram and TikTok.

Now users have a “for you” page and a “following” page so they’re able to discover new tweets from people they don’t follow or switch to a timeline of only tweets from people they follow.

And just like the uproar that occurred when Instagram implemented the feature , so did people on Twitter.

“The idea that Twitter is even needed a “For You” section is hilarious. My timeline was already for me! That’s why I followed all the accounts!” David wrote.

“The switch to “For You” in Twitter is awful,” Mark tweeted.

While both options exist, it’s a tad inconvenient for people.

This is because the “for you” timeline is the default on Twitter. So each time someone opens Twitter they have to switch over to the “following” timeline.

“Every morning Twitter reverts to the awful 'For You' feed, and you have to coax it back to the 'Following' feed. Every morning. It's like teaching a toddler to tie their shoelaces,” Richard Osman tweeted.

But one Twitter user has found a solution for those who prefer the old Twitter where the feed was purely from people you follow.

A Chrome extension called “Old Twitter Layout” allows users to revert their desktop browsing to 2015 Twitter.



Reviewers agree that it's a good option for people looking to return to the old version of Twitter or those nostalgic for 2015.

But for those looking to override the function on their phones, it may be more difficult as there does not seem to be a way to go about it.

Musk told people they could add "lists" on Twitter to create a customised timeline of tweets based on the people they follow to break their Twitter timelines into more sections.

Other changes Musk has made on Twitter include changing verification rules , implementing ' Community Notes ,' adding view counts to tweets, and differentiating between verified accounts.

