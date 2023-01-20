ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicholas County, WV

Fallen Nicholas County deputy honored on West Virginia House Floor

By Isaac Taylor
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05bQlZ_0kLxIBqi00

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The members of the West Virginia House of Delegates honored fallen Nicholas County Sheriff’s Sargeant Tom Baker on Friday.

House Resolution 5 was adopted unanimously with all 91 members voting yes.

The resolution’s text says a copy of the resolution will be sent to the family of Baker.

On the evening of Friday, June 3, 2022 , Deputy Baker, Cpl. J. Ellison and three others responded to a complaint about destruction of property in the Birch River area. A criminal complaint states deputies were advised the two suspects, Kelly and Richie Holcomb were allegedly “held up in a camper with a possible 9mm AR-15.”

The Sheriff’s Department says deputies pursued the two suspects and discharged a taser before the suspects began firing at the officers. Deputy Tom Baker was struck in the back, and Cpl. J. Ellison was shot in the leg. Deputy Baker was killed, and Cpl. J. Ellison was treated and released.

One of the suspects, Ritchie Holcomb was also killed.

Community honors fallen Nicholas Co. deputy

The complaint states that Kelly was taken into custody around 8:26 p.m. The camper was then cleared for officers’ safety. Authorities say they then found Holcomb dead near the rear of the RV and allegedly in possession of a semi-automatic assault-style rifle.

