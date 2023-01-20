Read full article on original website
wtxl.com
A few severe storms possible around the state line again Wednesday
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — After a very active end to last weekend and a calm start to the work week, we'll have to watch for the next round of active storms late Tuesday night and Wednesday. A vigorous low-pressure system will arrive in the lower Mississippi River Valley Tuesday,...
fox5atlanta.com
Heavy rain to return to north Georgia Wednesday
After a rainy end to the weekend, the FOX 5 Storm Team is tracking the next round of wet weather to the region by midweek. In contrast to the early January tornado outbreak across the state, Wednesday's storms will likely arrive earlier in the day when the atmosphere is more stable, therefore limiting the potential for severe storm development.
wfxl.com
Southwest Georgia communities rebuilding after Sunday storms
Damage reports followed not long after numerous severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings were issued by the National Weather Service Sunday. At the time of publication, no word on if there were any injuries reported. This weekend is the sixth anniversary of the 2017 tornado outbreak that spawned over 50 tornadoes...
wrbl.com
Showers lingering through the afternoon; storms midweek
Scattered showers and storms in store for today, with these showers continuing to move up from the southwest. We will continue to see these showers and even a few storms through the evening, but the rain will fizzle out once the sun sets. Following readings in the 40s and 50s this morning, temperatures will only warm nearly ten degrees by this afternoon with highs in the upper 50s.
41nbc.com
Cloudy and wet weekend on deck for Middle Georgia
MACON, Georgia ( 41NBC/WMGT) – A low pressure system from the Gulf of Mexico will bring plenty of rain to Middle Georgia over the weekend. Cloud cover will continue to fill into Middle Georgia from the west during the overnight hours following a lovely Friday afternoon. A couple of rain showers will be possible for some of the southernmost counties tonight as well, but they likely wouldn’t occur until well after midnight. Overnight low temperatures will drop into the low to mid 40s around the region. Winds will blow from the northwest at 5-10 mph. Winds are expected to calm ahead of the sunrise on Saturday which could lead to some patchy fog.
WALB 10
Cook Co. recovering after EF-2 tornado strikes on Sunday
ABAC hosts Netflix filmmaker of 'Who Killed Malcolm X?' series. Mediacom scholarship will help SW Georgia students. Feb. 28 is the deadline for Mediacom's world-class scholarship. Americus shooting incidents still under investigation. Updated: Jan. 22, 2023 at 5:29 PM EST. The shooting incidents happened Wednesday and Thursday, barely a day...
The Sunrise Report: Stories you missed around Georgia last week
In case you weren’t paying attention to local news and happenings over the weekend or much of last week, here is a brief rundown of some of the high notes. But first, in news from today, if you’ve filled up your tank lately, you noticed that gas prices are continuing to climb.
WRDW-TV
Georgia, South Carolina gas prices show a substantial jump
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Gas prices showed a sharp spike in the past week across the CSRA. The average price in Georgia is $3.26 per gallon, up from $3.07 a week ago, according to AAA. Augusta’s gas price average as of Monday is $3.27, up from $3.07 a week earlier,...
‘I want my life back’: Georgia tornado victims share experiences, try to rebuild
North Georgia storm victims searching for help after disaster
WALB 10
6 years later, some in Southwest Ga. still recovering after deadly tornadoes
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Sunday marked six years since deadly tornadoes tore through southwest Georgia homes and businesses. Several people died from the tornadoes — including five in Dougherty County and seven in Cook County. On that day, five tornadoes touched down in South Georgia. That included an EF-3 tornado in south Albany packed with 150-mile-per-hour winds.
WTVM
Alabama, Georgia fuel prices to increase in near future
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Drivers get their wallets ready because in the next few months, gas prices could be hitting four dollars again at the pump. According to the American Automobile Association, the average price of gas in Alabama is $3.19, while in Georgia, we see prices at $3.26. AAA...
Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (January 16-22)
MACON, Ga. — 1. Griffin leaders see outpouring of help from volunteers after tornado. Recovery efforts continue in parts of Georgia after a deadly tornado ripped through the area last week. Over 1,000 people are still without power and hundreds are homeless, according to city officials. Church members from The Factory in Woodstock grilled out food on Monday for volunteers and residents, as dozens of people went door to door with water, food and their chainsaws. “We got a team together about 50 people… we’re in three different locations right now – just to help out," explained James Robinson, a member of The Factory.
Join the Buc-ee's family in Georgia and earn thousands: Check the details and apply
Since its inauguration, Buc-ee's has opened countless stores in different parts of the United States. Alone in Texas, it has over 30 stations and the number is counting. Similarly, there are several stores in South Carolina, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Georgia, and a few are under development in Mississippi, Louisiana, Colorado, and Missouri.
This Huge General Store in Georgia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you live in Georgia and you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.
actionnewsjax.com
Photos: See Georgia's secret beach
While most people are busy with work and school, thoughts of relaxing and enjoying some time away are never far off. With that in mind, let's check out Georgia's secret beach.
georgiawildlife.blog
Georgia Fishing Report: January 20, 2023
Let’s go get the big’uns! Check out these two 10 lb+ largemouth lunkers that Ray Mitchell landed at Paradise Public Fishing Area yesterday. These two lunkers, that earned him each a Georgia Angler Award, were landed using live bait he caught from the pier, According to Mr. Mitchell, these two fish were headed home to “join” him for a fine supper.
macaronikid.com
Snow Fun! How To Make Fake Snow With Just 2 Ingredients
With the temperatures as warm as they've been, the odds of getting snow in Georgia this year is looking pretty slim. However, there is a way to make your own "snow!" Making homemade snow is a fun and easy way to add a little bit of winter magic to your day, no matter what your weather is outside!
Southeast Georgia weekly traffic interruption advisory
Georgia DOT continues essential road work throughout Southeast Georgia. As a result, work on construction and maintenance projects will continue Saturday, Jan. 21 through Friday, Jan. 27. All work subject to change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling thru work zones,...
WXIA 11 Alive
Powerball winners in Georgia | Saturday's $473 million jackpot
ATLANTA — No one won the big Powerball jackpot on Saturday -- but a couple Georgia residents are taking home some nice cash winnings. The winning numbers for Jan. 21, 2023 were 5-14-19-46-64 and Powerball 22. The Power Play was 4x. With no $473 million winners, Monday's estimated jackpot...
cobbcountycourier.com
Georgia gasoline prices continue to rise sharply
According to this morning’s report from AAA, Georgia gasoline prices continued to surge over the past week, in keeping with national trends. Georgia drivers are now paying an average of $3.25 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline, which is 19 cents more than a week ago, 52 cents more than a month ago, and 12 cents more than this time last year.
