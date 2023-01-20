ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

fox5atlanta.com

Heavy rain to return to north Georgia Wednesday

After a rainy end to the weekend, the FOX 5 Storm Team is tracking the next round of wet weather to the region by midweek. In contrast to the early January tornado outbreak across the state, Wednesday's storms will likely arrive earlier in the day when the atmosphere is more stable, therefore limiting the potential for severe storm development.
GEORGIA STATE
wfxl.com

Southwest Georgia communities rebuilding after Sunday storms

Damage reports followed not long after numerous severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings were issued by the National Weather Service Sunday. At the time of publication, no word on if there were any injuries reported. This weekend is the sixth anniversary of the 2017 tornado outbreak that spawned over 50 tornadoes...
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
wrbl.com

Showers lingering through the afternoon; storms midweek

Scattered showers and storms in store for today, with these showers continuing to move up from the southwest. We will continue to see these showers and even a few storms through the evening, but the rain will fizzle out once the sun sets. Following readings in the 40s and 50s this morning, temperatures will only warm nearly ten degrees by this afternoon with highs in the upper 50s.
ALABAMA STATE
41nbc.com

Cloudy and wet weekend on deck for Middle Georgia

MACON, Georgia ( 41NBC/WMGT) – A low pressure system from the Gulf of Mexico will bring plenty of rain to Middle Georgia over the weekend. Cloud cover will continue to fill into Middle Georgia from the west during the overnight hours following a lovely Friday afternoon. A couple of rain showers will be possible for some of the southernmost counties tonight as well, but they likely wouldn’t occur until well after midnight. Overnight low temperatures will drop into the low to mid 40s around the region. Winds will blow from the northwest at 5-10 mph. Winds are expected to calm ahead of the sunrise on Saturday which could lead to some patchy fog.
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

Cook Co. recovering after EF-2 tornado strikes on Sunday

ABAC hosts Netflix filmmaker of 'Who Killed Malcolm X?' series. Mediacom scholarship will help SW Georgia students. Feb. 28 is the deadline for Mediacom's world-class scholarship. Americus shooting incidents still under investigation. Updated: Jan. 22, 2023 at 5:29 PM EST. The shooting incidents happened Wednesday and Thursday, barely a day...
COOK COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Georgia, South Carolina gas prices show a substantial jump

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Gas prices showed a sharp spike in the past week across the CSRA. The average price in Georgia is $3.26 per gallon, up from $3.07 a week ago, according to AAA. Augusta’s gas price average as of Monday is $3.27, up from $3.07 a week earlier,...
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

6 years later, some in Southwest Ga. still recovering after deadly tornadoes

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Sunday marked six years since deadly tornadoes tore through southwest Georgia homes and businesses. Several people died from the tornadoes — including five in Dougherty County and seven in Cook County. On that day, five tornadoes touched down in South Georgia. That included an EF-3 tornado in south Albany packed with 150-mile-per-hour winds.
ALBANY, GA
WTVM

Alabama, Georgia fuel prices to increase in near future

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Drivers get their wallets ready because in the next few months, gas prices could be hitting four dollars again at the pump. According to the American Automobile Association, the average price of gas in Alabama is $3.19, while in Georgia, we see prices at $3.26. AAA...
GEORGIA STATE
13WMAZ

Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (January 16-22)

MACON, Ga. — 1. Griffin leaders see outpouring of help from volunteers after tornado. Recovery efforts continue in parts of Georgia after a deadly tornado ripped through the area last week. Over 1,000 people are still without power and hundreds are homeless, according to city officials. Church members from The Factory in Woodstock grilled out food on Monday for volunteers and residents, as dozens of people went door to door with water, food and their chainsaws. “We got a team together about 50 people… we’re in three different locations right now – just to help out," explained James Robinson, a member of The Factory.
GEORGIA STATE
actionnewsjax.com

Photos: See Georgia's secret beach

While most people are busy with work and school, thoughts of relaxing and enjoying some time away are never far off. With that in mind, let's check out Georgia's secret beach.
GEORGIA STATE
georgiawildlife.blog

Georgia Fishing Report: January 20, 2023

Let’s go get the big’uns! Check out these two 10 lb+ largemouth lunkers that Ray Mitchell landed at Paradise Public Fishing Area yesterday. These two lunkers, that earned him each a Georgia Angler Award, were landed using live bait he caught from the pier, According to Mr. Mitchell, these two fish were headed home to “join” him for a fine supper.
GEORGIA STATE
macaronikid.com

Snow Fun! How To Make Fake Snow With Just 2 Ingredients

With the temperatures as warm as they've been, the odds of getting snow in Georgia this year is looking pretty slim. However, there is a way to make your own "snow!" Making homemade snow is a fun and easy way to add a little bit of winter magic to your day, no matter what your weather is outside!
GEORGIA STATE
Grice Connect

Southeast Georgia weekly traffic interruption advisory

Georgia DOT continues essential road work throughout Southeast Georgia. As a result, work on construction and maintenance projects will continue Saturday, Jan. 21 through Friday, Jan. 27. All work subject to change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling thru work zones,...
GEORGIA STATE
WXIA 11 Alive

Powerball winners in Georgia | Saturday's $473 million jackpot

ATLANTA — No one won the big Powerball jackpot on Saturday -- but a couple Georgia residents are taking home some nice cash winnings. The winning numbers for Jan. 21, 2023 were 5-14-19-46-64 and Powerball 22. The Power Play was 4x. With no $473 million winners, Monday's estimated jackpot...
GEORGIA STATE
cobbcountycourier.com

Georgia gasoline prices continue to rise sharply

According to this morning’s report from AAA, Georgia gasoline prices continued to surge over the past week, in keeping with national trends. Georgia drivers are now paying an average of $3.25 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline, which is 19 cents more than a week ago, 52 cents more than a month ago, and 12 cents more than this time last year.
GEORGIA STATE
