‘Gossip Girl’ Predecessor RBD Makes Comeback With ‘Soy Rebelde’ Tour and Y2K Fashion Nostalgia

By Renan Botelho
 3 days ago
Latin pop-rock group RBD is back after a 15-year break with the “Soy Rebelde” world tour. The group, which began as a fictional band in the Mexican soap opera “Rebelde” in 2004 and went on to sell 15 million records worldwide, will travel across North, Central and South America starting in August. The announcement follows the Y2K-era revival in entertainment and fashion, as seen with HBO Max’s “ Gossip Girl ” reboot, which was canceled this week after two seasons.

Like the original “Gossip Girl” from 2007, the “Rebelde” series also followed the lives of elite students in private school. The cast reflected the 2000s aesthetic on-screen as well as in their real-life RBD music group, where they took the style to stages worldwide. In fact, the Mexican group was already influencing teen fashion before Serena van der Woodsen and Blair Waldorf arrived on TV.

The popularity of the series attracted guest stars Lenny Kravitz and Hilary Duff. Netflix rebooted “Rebelde” this year on Jan. 5, now set 16 years after the series wrapped in 2006.

Throughout the series, Anahí, Dulce María and Maite Perroni, the trio who played Mia, Roberta and Lupita, respectively, often wore pointy knee-high leather boots, cropped button-down shirts, bedazzled denim and low-rise miniskirts — a silhouette that was resurrected by Miu Miu at its spring 2022 Paris Fashion Week show.

The RBD singers’ outfits would flirt with Paris Hilton, Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera’s 2000s style, blending with the schoolgirl aesthetic portrayed in Japanese anime and finishing with a rebellious touch of soft grunge inspired by Avril Lavigne’s “Let Go” era.

Supermodels like Gigi Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski, the current Y2K fashion renaissance, can be seen wearing pieces that would fit perfectly into the RBD wardrobe, including their distressed blazers, acid-wash jeans, slipdresses, sequined purses and thigh-high socks.

When touring, the RBD members would explore their aesthetic even further, adding lace corsets, slipdresses and combat boots to their looks. Alfonso Herrera, Christopher von Uckermann and Christian Chavez, who played Miguel, Diego and Giovanni in the soap opera, were also influencing teenagers with their colorful hair and NSync-inspired outfits.

Although the years have gone by and each member of RBD has developed their own personal style, their army of fans is expecting to see some of those iconic silhouettes back on stage.

The tickets for “Soy Rebelde” tour, produced by Live Nation, will go on sale on Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. in the U.S. and Brazil, and at 2 p.m in Mexico. Tickets for the U.S. shows will also be available through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan system on Wednesday and Thursday.

PHOTOS: RBD’s style through the years.

“Soy Rebelde” World Tour Dates and Cities

Aug. 25: Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas
Aug. 27: Minute Maid Park in Houston
Sep. 1: MSG in New York City
Sept. 2: Eaglebank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia
Sept. 3 Greensboro Coliseum Complex in Greensboro, North Carolina
Sept. 8: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago
Sept. 10: Ball Arena in Denver
Sept. 13: Desert Diamond Arena in Phoenix
Sept. 14: MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas
Sept. 22: Miami-Dade Arena in Miami
Setp. 23: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida
Sept. 24: Lakewood Amphitheatre in Atlanta
Sept. 27: Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg, Texas
Sept. 30: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
Oct. 1: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
Oct. 6: Sap Center in San Jose, California
Oct. 7: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
Oct. 8: Chase Center in San Francisco
Oct. 13: Viejas Arena in San Diego
Oct. 15: Save Mart Center in Fresno, California
Oct. 19: Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles
Nov. 17: Allianz Parque in São Paulo
Nov. 19: Est. Nilton Santos Engenhão in Rio de Janeiro
Nov. 24: Estadio Mobil Super in Monterrey, Mexico
Nov. 26: Estadio 3 de Marzo in Guadalajara, Mexico
Dec. 1: Foro Sol in Cuidad de Mexico

