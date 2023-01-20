Read full article on original website
24-Year-Old Wichita mom left three children home alone, endangering their lives in a smoke-filled homeEdy ZooWichita, KS
This Huge Flea Market in Kansas is One of the Best Places To Shop in the Entire StateJoe MertensWichita, KS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Unique new restaurant opening in KansasKristen WaltersWichita, KS
KWCH.com
Another snow chance headed for the Plains
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Another winter storm will be coming across the area Tuesday and into early Wednesday, but accumulations of snow should remain very light for Kansas. Heavy amounts and travel concerns will be focused on areas south of Kansas, where as much as 10 inches may fall Tuesday afternoon and into the overnight. Use caution if going south in the next couple of days.
KAKE TV
Another mid-week snow event for KAKEland
Not all that much has changed regarding the forecast. This winter storm looks like a near miss overall with the heaviest snowfall South of our area across Texas & Oklahoma. There is now a Winter Weather Advisory across South Central KAKEland, some accumulating snowfall is possible mainly SE of Wichita.
KWCH.com
Another winter storm is coming to Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a quiet start to the work week, but another winter storm is headed our way, though it will not arrive until tomorrow. Snowpack will keep most of Kansas colder than normal today, but snow-free fields in the Wichita area will allow us to climb into the near normal middle 40s this afternoon.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Strong system skirts by Tuesday into Wednesday
Temperatures try to moderate some Monday, but do not have much luck of succeeding the rest of the workweek. Our next storm system is positioned over the four corners region out west. This will take a more southerly track with the greater impacts over Oklahoma and Texas by midweek. We...
KWCH.com
Heavy snow across parts of Kansas today
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A mixture of rain and light snow across southern Kansas today, meanwhile western Kansas is getting hammered with heavy snow and much needed moisture. Snow is expected to continue across western Kansas throughout the afternoon, winding down towards sunset, with a mixture of rain and wet snowflakes expected across south-central Kansas. Heaviest snowfall will stretch from west of Hays and Larned. Snowfall reports through 9am range from 4-7″ across western Kansas with lighter amounts over central and southwest parts of the state. I-70 has been closed from Goodland westward. Wichita and south-central Kansas can expect a trace or light dusting towards sunset through 9pm.
kggfradio.com
Snow Expected Tuesday - Most Accumulation in OK, MO, AR
Accumulating snow is possible for the four-state area late Tuesday evening into early Wednesday morning. Mostly rain is expected for southeast Kansas, but northeast Oklahoma and the Ozarks could see much better chance for snow. The latest forecast shows 1-2 inches for Bartlesville and Miami. Tulsa could see 2-3 inches, and areas south could see up to a half inch. Northwest Arkansas could see 7-8 inches of snow. A winter storm watch is in effect starting Tuesday afternoon for areas south of Tulsa extending east into Arkansas and Missouri.
KATV
Heavy snow likely by late Tuesday across parts of Arkansas
Snow is likely for parts of Arkansas Tuesday into early Wednesday. This will begin as heavy rain across all of Arkansas, but by late Tuesday the higher elevations of north and west Arkansas will change over to snow. Winter storm watches are in effect in north central and northwest Arkansas...
Missourinet
Snow headed into Missouri Tuesday evening
Here are the Tuesday night through Wednesday snowfall amounts as projected by the National Weather Service, St. Louis. These amounts could shift, depending on how the center of the storm shifts. Check@NWSStLouis. Wednesday morning commute will be affected in these areas:. Missouri road conditions are available 24/7 on the Traveler...
I-70 reopens west of Hays following winter storm
Snow and slippery conditions in western Kansas have caused Interstate 70 at Goodland to close.
5newsonline.com
Winter storm to hit Arkansas next week | How much snow?
ARKANSAS, USA — The end of January will bring a winter storm to Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma, with some spots picking up a few inches of snowfall by Wednesday morning. This will be a very wet snow, however the latest timing may bring in a longer window of wintry mix, which may reduce snowfall totals, especially in lower elevations.
Kansas prepares for winter weather
Road crews in Salina have been pre-treating bridges and other elevated surfaces ahead of expected winter driving conditions this weekend.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Snowfall moving east tonight, cool temps tomorrow
Snow has tracked across most of the Sunflower State today. The highest amounts reported so far have been 10″ of snow in Dighton and Oakley. Moisture will keep pushing east overnight. Flurries will linger into the late evening for portions of Northcentral Kansas, but drier air will move in...
WIBW
Report ranks Kansas in bottom half of best states to retire to
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent report has found that Kansas is ranked in the bottom half of states that are best for seniors to retire to. With 25% of the eligible population having no retirement savings, personal finance website WalletHub.com says on Monday, Jan. 23, that it released its report on 2023′s Best States to Retire - and Kansas is in the bottom half of the list.
kmaland.com
Winter Weather Advisory for NW Missouri through Sunday morning
(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for northwest Missouri through Sunday morning. Atchison MO-Nodaway-Worth-Gentry-Harrison-Mercer-Holt-Andrew-De Kalb-Daviess-Grundy-Buchanan-Clinton-Caldwell-Livingston- * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central and northwest Missouri. * WHEN...From noon Saturday to 6 AM...
KWCH.com
A winter storm is set to impact KS tonight, Saturday evening
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Adrian Campa says another winter storm will move across the state late tonight into Saturday night bringing widespread snowfall and possibly some light wintry mix. Overall, this does not look like a potent system, and snowfall accumulation should stay on the lighter side, but some travel troubles are possible. As of now, widespread 2-4′' of snow across the state should be expected. Higher amounts will be possible in west-central Ks where 3-6′' will be possible.
Weather Alert Day: Accumulating snow likely Tuesday night into Wednesday
The ABC 17 Stormtrack Weather team is tracking the potential for a mid-week winter storm that could bring accumulating snow to much of the region, with heavy snow possible across southern and southeast Missouri between Tuesday night and Wednesday. Monday afternoon update: Low pressure is expected to develop to our southwest and move in our The post Weather Alert Day: Accumulating snow likely Tuesday night into Wednesday appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KAKE TV
KDOT crews on standby, prepared for winter weather
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Kansas’s weekend forecast is leaving much of the state preparing for winter weather. Friday, supplies like ice melt were not flying off the shelves at Westlake Ace Hardware in Wichita, but staff said they are hoping this weekend is busier. “If there's snow on the...
WIBW
2 Shawnee Co. school districts ranked among the best in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two school districts in Shawnee County have been recognized as some of the best of the best in Kansas. The Greater Topeka Partnership announced on Monday, Jan. 23, that Niche.com has named two school districts in Shawnee Co. in its top-10 list of the “2023 Best School Districts in Kansas.”
News Channel Nebraska
Snow advisory until early Sunday morning
OMAHA - A National Weather Service advisory says one to three inches of snow is expected for Gage, Lancaster, Otoe, Cass and Saline counties in Nebraska and Fremont and Mils counties in Iowa. Some areas may get up to four inches by 3 a.m. Up to 5 inches of snow...
