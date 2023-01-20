ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

FBI, Ohio BCI to investigate officer who hit woman in McDonald’s dispute

By Sarah Bean
WDTN
 3 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio Bureau of Investigation has been asked to take over the criminal investigation into an incident where a police officer was recorded punching a woman several times while arresting her.

According to the Butler Township Police Department, officers were called to a McDonald’s in Butler Township on reports of a disorderly subject. The restaurant requested that a woman, Laticka Hancock, be given a formal trespassing warning after an argument with employees escalated.

Hancock refused to provide officers with her identity, and the situation escalated until the officers attempted to arrest her. At this point, the video shows one officer punching the woman.

Hancock has now been charged with resisting arrest and failure to identify, as well as other citations.

The department began investigating the incident internally, but on Friday, January 20, the department announced that it had asked the Ohio BCI to take over the criminal investigation and review of the officer’s actions.

In addition, the FBI has opened a joint investigation alongside the US Attorney General’s Office into the matter, a statement says.

Butler Township announced it will cooperate fully with these investigations.

In the meantime, the officer involved will remain on administrative leave.

