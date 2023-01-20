A habitual offender from Lakeview has been arrested after fleeing a traffic stop. According to the probable cause affidavit, a Baxter County Sheriff’s Office deputy was doing a routine patrol in the area of Arkansas Highway 5 North when he observed a vehicle traveling northbound at a high rate of speed. When the deputy turned around to initiate the traffic stop, the vehicle turned onto Timberlane Road traveling towards Cannie Baker Road. The deputy advised dispatch of a vehicle attempting to evade a traffic stop.

