Garland County sheriff says department will not enforce ATF gun stock law
Another Arkansas sheriff is saying his department will not enforce a recent federal gun stock rule.
Kait 8
Hardy Police surveilling home with ‘well-known criminal activity’
HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - A house well known for criminal activity is now being closely monitored in Fulton County. The home is around one mile north of Hardy’s city limits. Police Chief Scott Rose explained his department has placed its mobile surveillance unit on the property, hoping to catch whoever might show up.
Conway police make arrest in weekend double-homicide investigation
Conway police have arrested a man in connection with a Saturday double homicide investigation.
KTLO
Mammoth Spring Schools receive report of student violence Wednesday
Wednesday evening, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office received a report from Mammoth Spring School officials a student threatened violence against staff and other students. In a press release from Fulton County Sheriff Jacob Smith, school officials notified the Arkansas State Police then the Mammoth Spring Police Department of the situation.
KTLO
Diamond City woman arrested for theft, assault
A Diamond City woman has been arrested after recklessly driving a stolen vehicle and assaulting a police officer.According to the probable cause affidavit, the Diamond City Police Department responded to call to the Diamond Hills Country Club for a report of a stolen vehicle. It was reported a female who allegedly stole a truck, was driving it recklessly in the parking lot and nearly hit the country club building, a man in the lot and another parked vehicle.
Police: Two dead in Conway shooting, investigation underway
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Update: Conway police said the second victim died at the hospital. Authorities have elevated the investigation to a double homicide. Authorities have identified two victims. According to police, one was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
KTLO
Lakeview man arrested after fleeing traffic stop; habitual offender
A habitual offender from Lakeview has been arrested after fleeing a traffic stop. According to the probable cause affidavit, a Baxter County Sheriff’s Office deputy was doing a routine patrol in the area of Arkansas Highway 5 North when he observed a vehicle traveling northbound at a high rate of speed. When the deputy turned around to initiate the traffic stop, the vehicle turned onto Timberlane Road traveling towards Cannie Baker Road. The deputy advised dispatch of a vehicle attempting to evade a traffic stop.
Traffic stop in Pope County leads to seizure of 19,000 fentanyl pills
Deputies with the Pope County Sheriff’s Office have announced the seizure of more than 19,000 fentanyl pills in a traffic stop recently.
KTLO
Baxter Co. man now facing federal charges for large amount of illegal drugs
A parolee was arrested in Baxter County after being caught with a large amount of illegal drugs, including almost 11 pounds of methamphetamine, and 18 pounds of marijuana, has now been indicted by a Federal Grand Jury on the same basic charges. The federal grand jury indictment was served on...
Kait 8
Sheriff’s office investigates counterfeit bills at local businesses
IZARD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Counterfeit bills come in many different forms. Some could look normal but feel smooth while others may have abnormal sayings like “For Motion Picture Use Only.”. The Izard County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating multiple counterfeit bills being used at local businesses. In...
Conway police investigating Saturday afternoon homicide
Police in Conway have launched an investigation into a homicide that happened in the city on Saturday.
Police: Searcy drug bust finds ecstasy & Xanax possibly laced with fentanyl, gun
Searcy police and agents with the Central Arkansas Drug Task Force said they found hundreds of pills of ecstasy and Xanax in a drug bust that they note could possibly be laced with fentanyl.
Kait 8
Fulton County man dies following prison fight
PINE BLUFF, Ark. (KAIT) - A Fulton County man died recently of injuries he sustained in a prison fight. The Arkansas Department of Corrections said 29-year-old Timothy Hedrick died Saturday, Jan. 14, at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Medical Center in Little Rock. According to the news release,...
Arkansas Department of Health issues warning about eating fish caught from Bull Shoals and Norfolk lakes
The Arkansas Department of Health has warned about walleye caught from either Bull Shoals or Norfolk lakes.
KTLO
Edna-Marie Jones Fusco, 79, Mountain Home (Roller)
Edna-Marie Jones Fusco of Mountain Home died January 20, 2023 at Care Manor Nursing Home. Edna was born to Verne and Edna Jones at Hinsdale, Illinois on February 10, 1943. She was raised at the Morton Arboretum in Lisle, Illinois. She was a graduate of Lisle High School. Edna attended Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa and the University of Illinois, Chicago Circle campus, where she graduated with a doctorate degree in pharmacy.
whiterivernow.com
Two arrested on drugs, firearms charges after traffic stop
The driver of a vehicle stopped by Arkansas State Police in Locust Grove Tuesday was arrested along with his passenger after illegal drugs and a loaded firearm were allegedly discovered by the troopers. According to court information filed Wednesday, James R. Simmons, 46, was observed by state police driving a...
KTLO
MH Chamber Banquet postponed to February 2
The Mountain Home Chamber of Commerce Banquet scheduled for Tuesday evening has been postponed until February 2 due to weather.
KTLO
Yellville youth hunters dominate statewide squirrel hunt
With more than 110 teams participating in last weekend’s statewide Big Squirrel Challenge, hunters young and old were rekindling the passion of small game hunting throughout Arkansas. When the sound of rimfire rifles and shotguns had ended for the morning and weigh-ins were concluded, it was a youth team from Yellville who turned in the day’s heaviest three-squirrel limit.
Arkansas asks people to avoid eating fish from Bull Shoals and Norfolk Lake
NORTHERN ARKANSAS — The Arkansas Department of Health has issued an advisory asking people to avoid eating fish from Bull Shoals Lake and Norfolk Lake. Bull Shoals Lake stretches across Marion, Baxter and Boone counties. Norfolk Lake is in Baxter and Fulton counties. According to a press release, walleye from both lakes were tested and […]
Conway Police ask for help in finding missing teenager
Conway police are asking for help in finding a missing 14-year-old.
