Stone County, AR

Hardy Police surveilling home with ‘well-known criminal activity’

HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - A house well known for criminal activity is now being closely monitored in Fulton County. The home is around one mile north of Hardy’s city limits. Police Chief Scott Rose explained his department has placed its mobile surveillance unit on the property, hoping to catch whoever might show up.
HARDY, AR
Mammoth Spring Schools receive report of student violence Wednesday

Wednesday evening, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office received a report from Mammoth Spring School officials a student threatened violence against staff and other students. In a press release from Fulton County Sheriff Jacob Smith, school officials notified the Arkansas State Police then the Mammoth Spring Police Department of the situation.
MAMMOTH SPRING, AR
Diamond City woman arrested for theft, assault

A Diamond City woman has been arrested after recklessly driving a stolen vehicle and assaulting a police officer.According to the probable cause affidavit, the Diamond City Police Department responded to call to the Diamond Hills Country Club for a report of a stolen vehicle. It was reported a female who allegedly stole a truck, was driving it recklessly in the parking lot and nearly hit the country club building, a man in the lot and another parked vehicle.
DIAMOND CITY, AR
Police: Two dead in Conway shooting, investigation underway

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Update: Conway police said the second victim died at the hospital. Authorities have elevated the investigation to a double homicide. Authorities have identified two victims. According to police, one was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
CONWAY, AR
Lakeview man arrested after fleeing traffic stop; habitual offender

A habitual offender from Lakeview has been arrested after fleeing a traffic stop. According to the probable cause affidavit, a Baxter County Sheriff’s Office deputy was doing a routine patrol in the area of Arkansas Highway 5 North when he observed a vehicle traveling northbound at a high rate of speed. When the deputy turned around to initiate the traffic stop, the vehicle turned onto Timberlane Road traveling towards Cannie Baker Road. The deputy advised dispatch of a vehicle attempting to evade a traffic stop.
LAKEVIEW, AR
Sheriff’s office investigates counterfeit bills at local businesses

IZARD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Counterfeit bills come in many different forms. Some could look normal but feel smooth while others may have abnormal sayings like “For Motion Picture Use Only.”. The Izard County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating multiple counterfeit bills being used at local businesses. In...
Fulton County man dies following prison fight

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (KAIT) - A Fulton County man died recently of injuries he sustained in a prison fight. The Arkansas Department of Corrections said 29-year-old Timothy Hedrick died Saturday, Jan. 14, at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Medical Center in Little Rock. According to the news release,...
FULTON COUNTY, AR
Edna-Marie Jones Fusco, 79, Mountain Home (Roller)

Edna-Marie Jones Fusco of Mountain Home died January 20, 2023 at Care Manor Nursing Home. Edna was born to Verne and Edna Jones at Hinsdale, Illinois on February 10, 1943. She was raised at the Morton Arboretum in Lisle, Illinois. She was a graduate of Lisle High School. Edna attended Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa and the University of Illinois, Chicago Circle campus, where she graduated with a doctorate degree in pharmacy.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
Two arrested on drugs, firearms charges after traffic stop

The driver of a vehicle stopped by Arkansas State Police in Locust Grove Tuesday was arrested along with his passenger after illegal drugs and a loaded firearm were allegedly discovered by the troopers. According to court information filed Wednesday, James R. Simmons, 46, was observed by state police driving a...
LOCUST GROVE, AR
Yellville youth hunters dominate statewide squirrel hunt

With more than 110 teams participating in last weekend’s statewide Big Squirrel Challenge, hunters young and old were rekindling the passion of small game hunting throughout Arkansas. When the sound of rimfire rifles and shotguns had ended for the morning and weigh-ins were concluded, it was a youth team from Yellville who turned in the day’s heaviest three-squirrel limit.
YELLVILLE, AR

