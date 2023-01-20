Read full article on original website
Pauline Louise Figurski, 80, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Pauline Louise Figurski, 80, of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, in Mountain Home. Pauline was born on January 8, 1943, in Chicago, Illinois, to Martin and Pauline Chidester Woods. She graduated from Fenger High School in Chicago, Illinois and went on to become a certified dietary manager. She moved to Mountain Home, Arkansas from Chicago, in 1974. After 25 years, she retired from Baxter Regional Medical Center in 2009. Pauline was best known for sewing, reading, and she especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Wilma Louise Bolding, 84, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Wilma Louise Bolding, 84, of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at her home. Wilma was born on February 20, 1938, in Flippin, Arkansas, to Jewell and Helen Williams Ott. She graduated from the Flippin High School. She married Robert Marvin Bolding on November 24, 1956 in Mountain Home, Arkansas.
George H. Carrier, 90, Mountain Home (Kirby)
George H Carrier, 90, passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023, in Mountain Home, Arkansas. George was born on August 22, 1932, in Ottawa, Illinois, to Peter and Marie Neihaus Carrier. George served in the United States Navy during the Korean War. He married Mary Sorce on May 5, 1972 in Ottawa, Illinois. He was a maintenance man for all of his working years. He enjoyed boating and fishing for trout. He was a member of the American Legion Post #33 in Ottawa, Illinois, and a life member of the Hoevel-Barnett V.F.W. Post #1341 in Bull Shoals, Arkansas.
Edna-Marie Jones Fusco, 79, Mountain Home (Roller)
Edna-Marie Jones Fusco of Mountain Home died January 20, 2023 at Care Manor Nursing Home. Edna was born to Verne and Edna Jones at Hinsdale, Illinois on February 10, 1943. She was raised at the Morton Arboretum in Lisle, Illinois. She was a graduate of Lisle High School. Edna attended Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa and the University of Illinois, Chicago Circle campus, where she graduated with a doctorate degree in pharmacy.
Barbara J. Zaporowski, 76, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 76-year-old Barbara J. Zaporowski of Mountain Home are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Barbara Zaporowski died Monday in Mountain Home.
Mountain Home Native purchases Inn at the Mill in Johnson
The Inn at the Mill in Washington County, which includes a replica of the historic Johnson Mill, has a new owner. Washington County property records show, IATCM, LLC., owned by Mountain Home businessman Brad Hasselwander bought the 3.45-acre hotel property at 3906 Johnson Mill Boulevard for $5.22 million. The transaction was said to be an all-cash deal.
‘Pitch In for Kids’ set for MH basketball games on Friday
The Mountain Home High School boys’ basketball team will hold its annual benefit event for The Call of Baxter County on Sweetheart Royalty. The “Pitch In for Kids” is scheduled for Friday when the Bombers host Alma. Fans are invited to bring a new pair of kid’s...
Yellville youth hunters dominate statewide squirrel hunt
With more than 110 teams participating in last weekend’s statewide Big Squirrel Challenge, hunters young and old were rekindling the passion of small game hunting throughout Arkansas. When the sound of rimfire rifles and shotguns had ended for the morning and weigh-ins were concluded, it was a youth team from Yellville who turned in the day’s heaviest three-squirrel limit.
Beverly Marie Inez Farris, 32, Mountain Home (Kirby)
It is with deep sorrow that we mourn the unexpected passing of Beverly Marie Inez Farris (Bev), of Mountain Home, Arkansas on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at the age of 32 years. Bev was born in Los Angeles, California and moved to Mountain Home in January, 2007. She graduated from Mountain Home High School in 2008 and attended Arkansas State University Mountain Home for two years. She was an employee at Baxter Labs as an Assembler Technician.
Myron W. Haines, 66, Diamond City (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 66-year-old Myron W. Haines of Diamond City are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Myron died Wednesday in Mountain Home.
Gerald Terry, 68, Fox (Roller)
Funeral arrangements for 68-year-old Gerald Terry of Fox are pending at Roller Funeral Home. Gerald Terry died Sunday in Mountain Home.
See Inside Johnny Cash’s Former Lakeside Mansion In Branson, Missouri
Back in the early ’90s, Johnny and June Carter Cash played a number of shows in Branson, Missouri. Cash decided to settle down in the Ozarks tourist hotspot, where he was building his own theater to perform for the massive number of tourists that flocked to the area year in and year out. Ultimately, the theater ended up falling through, but Cash still lived in the area for a length of time. It’s unclear how long he was there, and […] The post See Inside Johnny Cash’s Former Lakeside Mansion In Branson, Missouri first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MH Chamber Banquet postponed to February 2
The Mountain Home Chamber of Commerce Banquet scheduled for Tuesday evening has been postponed until February 2 due to weather.
Twin Lakes Area to see nearly 1/2 foot of snow
The Twin Lakes Area could be seeing nearly a half-foot of snow, if not more, beginning Tuesday night. A winter storm warning will be in effect for north central Arkansas from noon Tuesday through 6 Wednesday morning, for Ozark, Taney and Douglas counties in southern Missouri from 4 Tuesday afternoon through 9 Wednesday morning and for Howell County in southern Missouri from 6 Tuesday evening through noon Wednesday.
Arkansas asks people to avoid eating fish from Bull Shoals and Norfolk Lake
NORTHERN ARKANSAS — The Arkansas Department of Health has issued an advisory asking people to avoid eating fish from Bull Shoals Lake and Norfolk Lake. Bull Shoals Lake stretches across Marion, Baxter and Boone counties. Norfolk Lake is in Baxter and Fulton counties. According to a press release, walleye from both lakes were tested and […]
Friday basketball results include MHCA winning 2 of 3 at Mountain Grove Christian
Mountain Home Christian Academy came away with two wins as they played three basketball games Friday against another group of Eagles at Mountain Grove Christian. Mountain Home Christian took the varsity boys’ game 78-69. Kolby Woods led Mountain Home Christian with 28 points and 14 rebounds, Jordan Woods scored 23 points and grabbed 15 boards, and Riley Peglar added 14 points.
MH boys win 7th grade tourney, girls finish 2nd
The Mountain Home Seventh Grade Basketball Tournament was held Saturday on the high school and junior high campuses, and the host school ended up keeping the boys’ championship trophy at home. The Seventh Grade Bombers began the day by topping Flippin. Also in the first round, Cotter fell to...
Taylor’s 27 lead Marshall past Arkansas State in OT
JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) – Andrew Taylor scored 27 points as Marshall beat Arkansas State 87-78 in overtime on Saturday. Arkansas State scored the last four points in regulation to tie it but was outscored 16-7 in overtime. Taylor also contributed three steals for the Thundering Herd (17-4, 6-2 Sun...
Saturday basketball schedule includes MH 7th Grade Tournament
Saturday’s basketball schedule includes the Mountain Home Seventh Grade Tournament. The boys’ games will be played on the junior high campus. Mountain Home and Flippin tip off at 9, and Melbourne faces Cave City at 9:45, Cotter takes on Yellville-Summit at noon, and Salem will be paired with Harrison at 12:45.
WATCH: African cat caught in Ava
An African serval was rescued from a farm's hay barn after the owner of the property noticed a "strange looking medium-sized cat on his farm," according to a press release from the refuge. It was a medium-sized cat with a bright coat with dark spots and strips, long legs and huge ears. The cat was spotted several times in the area over the past six months.
