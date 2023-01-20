ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Pasadena, CA

pasadenanow.com

An Empty House Filled with Promise

Pasadena Showcase House President Vikki Sung, Pasadena Showcase House Second Vice-President Matt McIntyre, Jennifer Bevan Montoya. [Photo by Paul Takizawa / Pasadena Now]. Ed Reilly, Gretchen McNally, Rufus Rhoades, Pasadena Showcase House First Vice-President Eileen Riley, Pasadena Showcase House Third Vice-President Undine Schwarz [Photo by Paul Takizawa / Pasadena Now]
PASADENA, CA
South Pasadena News

Rose Parade 2024 | Alex Aghajanian Confirmed as President and Theme Announced

The Pasadena Tournament of Roses® Board of Directors has confirmed Alex Aghajanian as President and Chairman of the Board for the 2024 Pasadena Tournament of Roses Association, providing leadership for the 135th Rose Parade® presented by Honda and 110th Rose Bowl Game® on Monday, January 1, 2024. Throughout his extensive Tournament of Roses career, Aghajanian has served on and chaired various committees including Budget and Finance, Communications and Credentials, Formation, Music, Parade Policy, and Queen and Court. Alex Aghajanian’s bio available HERE.
PASADENA, CA
Pasadena Magazine

465 South San Rafael Avenue, Pasadena

It’s no secret that Pasadena’s tree-lined streets offer peace and privacy from prying eyes. Located on coveted San Rafael Avenue, the 4,544-square-foot Fred J. and Florence Toole House is fit for an A-lister—or someone hoping to live like one. The post 465 South San Rafael Avenue, Pasadena appeared first on Pasadena Magazine.
PASADENA, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

San Gabriel Mission Playhouse Parking Lot Re-Pavement

Re-pavement and improvements of the parking lot started on January 16th and are slated to be complete in time for the highly anticipated San Gabriel Lunar New Year celebration on Saturday, February 4. The San Gabriel Mission Playhouse, one of the jewels of the city of San Gabriel, is finally...
SAN GABRIEL, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Monterey Park to Host Vigil on Tuesday, Jan. 24

The community is invited to join a vigil to honor those who have left us and to give strength to those who survived. The vigil will take place at Monterey Park City Hall, 320 W. Newmark Ave. on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at 5:30 pm. “We believe that it is important for our community to come together to remember and heal,” stated Monterey Park Mayor Henry Lo.
MONTEREY PARK, CA
edglentoday.com

Mass shooting in hometown devastating for actor Sherry Cola

PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — For actor Sherry Cola, the https://apnews.com/article/los-angeles-shooting-updates-24c38e3f3ddfbe2c31a9eabe8635dab2?utm_source=homepage&utm_medium=TopNews&utm_campaign=position_01">mass shooting in her hometown of Monterey Park, California, left her devastated ahead of the premiere of the new film “Shortcomings” at the https://apnews.com/hub/sundance-film-festival">Sundance Film Festival. “I definitely cried myself to sleep, to be honest, because this...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
Eater

Roscoe’s Chicken ’n Waffles Closes on Pico After 30 Good Years

Roscoe’s Chicken ‘n Waffles announced that its central LA location on Pico Boulevard is now closed. The LA-based chain dropped the news on Instagram over the weekend, officially ending its run on Pico slightly west of La Brea to focus on the newer Mid-City flagship on La Brea and Washington.
LOS ANGELES, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Pasadena League of Women Voters Celebrates Black History Month

Attorney Mira Hashmall is the Featured Speaker at February 4 Luncheon. With the historic appointment of Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, there is so much to celebrate for Black History Month! Celebrating the 103rd Anniversary of the U.S. League of Women Voters, the Pasadena League of Women Voters will host a community luncheon featuring guest speaker, Mira Hashmall.
PASADENA, CA
bestattractions.org

Things to Do in Glendale, California

Places to visit in Glendale, CA. Located in the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains, Glendale is a city in Los Angeles County, California. It is an excellent place for outdoor activities like hiking, biking, and horseback riding. In addition to the mountains, the city offers a variety of parks and other outdoor attractions.
GLENDALE, CA
CBS LA

Regal theater locations shutting down: 6 in SoCal to close

Thirty-nine Regal movie theaters, including three in Los Angeles and Orange counties, will close as the chain's parent company goes through bankruptcy.According to court documents filed this week, Cineworld Group plans to close 39 theaters across the U.S., with closures expected to begin next month. According to Business Insider, which first reported the news, the closures are expected to save the company $22 million a year. Another dozen Regal theater locations were previously closed.Cineworld filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in September 2022.According to the documents, theaters in Southern California include:Regal Sherman Oaks GalleriaRegal Edwards Metro Pointe in Costa Mesa; Regal Yorba Linda & ImaxRegal Parkway Plaza in El CajonRegal Escondido Stadium 16 Regal HemetThe Regal UA Berkeley in Northern California will also be closed. 
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Monterey Park: Latest News

The shooting happened on Saturday, January 21, around 10:25 pm inside Star Ballroom Dance Studio where people were celebrating Chinese Lunar New Year. This incident marks the 33 mass shooting and 2539 gun deaths 22 days into 2023. South Pasadena Chinese-American Club Resources to Those in Need. Local businesses and...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
tourcounsel.com

Beverly Center | Shopping mall in Los Angeles, California

Beverly Center is one of the best options you can consider if you want to go shopping in the state of California. This shopping center is very popular for the wide variety of stores that you can find. In addition, you can taste the most outstanding gastronomic proposals. Notable stores...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Malibu Times

Escondido Falls Trail waterfall draws crowd to Malibu

Social media inspires visitors to put on their hiking boots and explore the Santa Monica Mountains Escondido Falls is a well-known hiking trail in Malibu, and after a rainstorm, it comes to life. Tucked between Malibu neighborhoods, the hike is easy for all ages. The trail starts at Edward Albert Escondido Canyon Trail and ends […] The post Escondido Falls Trail waterfall draws crowd to Malibu appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA

