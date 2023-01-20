Read full article on original website
Democrats tweet "bigotry and white supremacy" motive in Monterey Park Asian Mass ShootingLashaun TurnerMonterey Park, CA
A woman's $8500 Rolex watch was flushed down the toilet and later she would discover whether it had survivedAnita DurairajChino Hills, CA
Recently Traded Basketball Star Rips Former Team As 'Unethical'OnlyHomersLas Vegas, NV
Los Angeles Lakers Make Major TradeOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Sheriff: Man discovered dead in Torrance after a confrontation with police was the shooter in Monterey Park.Malek SherifTorrance, CA
pasadenanow.com
An Empty House Filled with Promise
Pasadena Showcase House President Vikki Sung, Pasadena Showcase House Second Vice-President Matt McIntyre, Jennifer Bevan Montoya. [Photo by Paul Takizawa / Pasadena Now]. Ed Reilly, Gretchen McNally, Rufus Rhoades, Pasadena Showcase House First Vice-President Eileen Riley, Pasadena Showcase House Third Vice-President Undine Schwarz [Photo by Paul Takizawa / Pasadena Now]
chimesnewspaper.com
La Mirada Theater’s newest showing of “Grease” has audiences dancing the night away
“Grease,” the latest La Mirada Theater production, is a treat for all ages. Selling out opening night, the impressive production brought to life the original “Grease” movie directed by Randal Kleiser with many of the classic costumes and songs that fans enjoy. Attendees buzzed with excitement both...
South Pasadena News
Rose Parade 2024 | Alex Aghajanian Confirmed as President and Theme Announced
The Pasadena Tournament of Roses® Board of Directors has confirmed Alex Aghajanian as President and Chairman of the Board for the 2024 Pasadena Tournament of Roses Association, providing leadership for the 135th Rose Parade® presented by Honda and 110th Rose Bowl Game® on Monday, January 1, 2024. Throughout his extensive Tournament of Roses career, Aghajanian has served on and chaired various committees including Budget and Finance, Communications and Credentials, Formation, Music, Parade Policy, and Queen and Court. Alex Aghajanian’s bio available HERE.
What’s On in L.A. This Weekend: Lunar New Year Fest, Pasadena Cheeseburger Week, Sounds of L.A.
Plus, Los Angeles Philharmonic performs an enthralling concert series at the Walt Disney Concert Hall The post What’s On in L.A. This Weekend: Lunar New Year Fest, Pasadena Cheeseburger Week, Sounds of L.A. appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
465 South San Rafael Avenue, Pasadena
It’s no secret that Pasadena’s tree-lined streets offer peace and privacy from prying eyes. Located on coveted San Rafael Avenue, the 4,544-square-foot Fred J. and Florence Toole House is fit for an A-lister—or someone hoping to live like one. The post 465 South San Rafael Avenue, Pasadena appeared first on Pasadena Magazine.
Cassidy’s Corner Cafe Will Soon Open at The Hangar Food Hall
The cafe chain boasting handcrafted, homemade bagels and coffee has plans to take over a former coffee spot at Long Beach’s Hangar Food Hall
coloradoboulevard.net
San Gabriel Mission Playhouse Parking Lot Re-Pavement
Re-pavement and improvements of the parking lot started on January 16th and are slated to be complete in time for the highly anticipated San Gabriel Lunar New Year celebration on Saturday, February 4. The San Gabriel Mission Playhouse, one of the jewels of the city of San Gabriel, is finally...
coloradoboulevard.net
Monterey Park to Host Vigil on Tuesday, Jan. 24
The community is invited to join a vigil to honor those who have left us and to give strength to those who survived. The vigil will take place at Monterey Park City Hall, 320 W. Newmark Ave. on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at 5:30 pm. “We believe that it is important for our community to come together to remember and heal,” stated Monterey Park Mayor Henry Lo.
edglentoday.com
Mass shooting in hometown devastating for actor Sherry Cola
PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — For actor Sherry Cola, the https://apnews.com/article/los-angeles-shooting-updates-24c38e3f3ddfbe2c31a9eabe8635dab2?utm_source=homepage&utm_medium=TopNews&utm_campaign=position_01">mass shooting in her hometown of Monterey Park, California, left her devastated ahead of the premiere of the new film “Shortcomings” at the https://apnews.com/hub/sundance-film-festival">Sundance Film Festival. “I definitely cried myself to sleep, to be honest, because this...
Eater
Roscoe’s Chicken ’n Waffles Closes on Pico After 30 Good Years
Roscoe’s Chicken ‘n Waffles announced that its central LA location on Pico Boulevard is now closed. The LA-based chain dropped the news on Instagram over the weekend, officially ending its run on Pico slightly west of La Brea to focus on the newer Mid-City flagship on La Brea and Washington.
Tet Parades Across OC Gear Up for Year of the Cat Festivities
Orange County is home to the largest Vietnamese population outside of Vietnam, making Tet – the Vietnamese version of the Lunar New Year – a widely celebrated holiday across the county. The first new moon of the Lunar New Year reigns in importance among Vietnamese cultures and those...
spectrumnews1.com
Flowers placed on Hollywood Walk of Fame following death of David Crosby
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Flowers were placed on the Hollywood Walk of Fame star of Crosby, Stills & Nash Friday, one day after the death of iconic rocker and rebel David Crosby was announced. Crosby, who came of age musically in Los Angeles' 1960s folk music scene and went...
coloradoboulevard.net
Pasadena League of Women Voters Celebrates Black History Month
Attorney Mira Hashmall is the Featured Speaker at February 4 Luncheon. With the historic appointment of Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, there is so much to celebrate for Black History Month! Celebrating the 103rd Anniversary of the U.S. League of Women Voters, the Pasadena League of Women Voters will host a community luncheon featuring guest speaker, Mira Hashmall.
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Glendale, California
Places to visit in Glendale, CA. Located in the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains, Glendale is a city in Los Angeles County, California. It is an excellent place for outdoor activities like hiking, biking, and horseback riding. In addition to the mountains, the city offers a variety of parks and other outdoor attractions.
Regal theater locations shutting down: 6 in SoCal to close
Thirty-nine Regal movie theaters, including three in Los Angeles and Orange counties, will close as the chain's parent company goes through bankruptcy.According to court documents filed this week, Cineworld Group plans to close 39 theaters across the U.S., with closures expected to begin next month. According to Business Insider, which first reported the news, the closures are expected to save the company $22 million a year. Another dozen Regal theater locations were previously closed.Cineworld filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in September 2022.According to the documents, theaters in Southern California include:Regal Sherman Oaks GalleriaRegal Edwards Metro Pointe in Costa Mesa; Regal Yorba Linda & ImaxRegal Parkway Plaza in El CajonRegal Escondido Stadium 16 Regal HemetThe Regal UA Berkeley in Northern California will also be closed.
coloradoboulevard.net
Monterey Park: Latest News
The shooting happened on Saturday, January 21, around 10:25 pm inside Star Ballroom Dance Studio where people were celebrating Chinese Lunar New Year. This incident marks the 33 mass shooting and 2539 gun deaths 22 days into 2023. South Pasadena Chinese-American Club Resources to Those in Need. Local businesses and...
tourcounsel.com
Beverly Center | Shopping mall in Los Angeles, California
Beverly Center is one of the best options you can consider if you want to go shopping in the state of California. This shopping center is very popular for the wide variety of stores that you can find. In addition, you can taste the most outstanding gastronomic proposals. Notable stores...
Belmont Shore breakfast spot retools menu with new chef, a Food Network producer
The owner of Let's Yolk About It, Rebecca Hinderer, brought in chef Hugo Sanchez, who has worked on a variety of cooking competition shows including "Cutthroat Kitchen" and "The Next Food Network Star." The post Belmont Shore breakfast spot retools menu with new chef, a Food Network producer appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Escondido Falls Trail waterfall draws crowd to Malibu
Social media inspires visitors to put on their hiking boots and explore the Santa Monica Mountains Escondido Falls is a well-known hiking trail in Malibu, and after a rainstorm, it comes to life. Tucked between Malibu neighborhoods, the hike is easy for all ages. The trail starts at Edward Albert Escondido Canyon Trail and ends […] The post Escondido Falls Trail waterfall draws crowd to Malibu appeared first on The Malibu Times.
Yes, That Was Small Quake In Sherman Oaks That You Felt Saturday Night
The magnitude 2.3 quake wasn't large enough to warrant alerts but was felt by people near the epicenter.
