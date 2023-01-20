ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Famous peacocks are leaving New York City

By Greg Mocker
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — The birds are ready to fly the coop.

For more than two decades, three peacocks have been residents at the Cathedral of Saint John the Devine on the Upper West Side. Their retirement was announced this week.

“Over the years, the Cathedral has cared for the three birds with the expert help of the Center for Avian and Exotic Medicine. As symbols of the Cathedral and The Cathedral School, the peacocks will always be part of the history and legacy of this Manhattan landmark,” the announcement said.

The staff said it’s time for them to retire and Animal Nation, a sanctuary in South Salem, New York, will be their new home. They were donated to the grounds in 2002.

A family carnival and goodbye party are planned for Saturday from noon until 4 p.m. at the cathedral.

Representatives said discussions are underway about the possibility of a future flock returning to the grounds.

