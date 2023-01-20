Read full article on original website
How to use ChatGPT on Google Search and Bing Search
ChatGPT has been making news since its release. It has been a rage, and users see a lot of downtime due to the new users adding to it every hour. Microsoft has invested in OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT to make Bing search more efficient with ChatGPT. Many developers are implementing ChatGPT on their products and joining the new AI revolution. In this guide, we show you how to use ChatGPT on Google Search and Bing Search.
How to open Microsoft Edge browser in Safe Mode
In Windows 11, Microsoft Edge is set as a default browser and comes with loads of features, such as a customizable home page, and an easy-to-manage interface with solid privacy settings and app support. In this article, we will explain what is Edge Safe Mode and how to open the Microsoft Edge browser in Safe Mode.
Folder and file names are not showing in Windows 11/10
File Explorer is a file management utility in the Windows operating system. You can use File Explorer for different purposes, like viewing your files, changing the names of your files, deleting your files, etc. You can also make it display file name extensions. What if File Explorer stops displaying the names of files and folders? Some Windows users experienced this issue on their systems. If folder and file names are not showing on your Windows 11/10 computer, the solutions explained in this article will help you resolve the issue.
Printer printing only Small Fonts and not large
Having a printer is one of the best things that can complement a busy life. No standing in line or waiting to get your documents printed. But what do you do if your printer is printing only small fonts and not large ones? This can be quite frustrating if you do not know what is causing the problem.
Fix Microsoft Office black screen glitch
Sometimes when you launch applications like Microsoft Word or any Office program, your screen may become black. Or sometimes, half of the screen gets black, and the program becomes unusable. This is a rare glitch and a simple PC restart should fix the issue. However, if you are frequently experiencing Microsoft Office black screen glitches, we have shared some easy fixes below.
Why a green and orange dot on your phone can indicate someone listening and watching
The orange and green dots you see at the top of your iPhone screen are enhanced security precautions as a result of the new security update for IOS 14 or better.
Fix Video Stuttering and Lagging issues in Windows 11/10
Do you keep facing stutters while playing videos on your Windows 11/10 PC? As reported by some Windows users, they experienced stuttering and lagging issues during the playback of videos. These issues when playing videos could very well be caused due to outdated graphics drivers and Windows OS. Also, if...
Windows cannot log you on because your profile cannot be loaded – Remote Desktop error
If after enabling the Guest account or creating a new user account or an old account maybe after a recent Windows update on your Windows 11 or Windows 10 system, attempts to log into the user accounts or connect to a computer via Remote Desktop fails with the error message Windows cannot log you on because your profile cannot be loaded, then this post is intended to help you with solutions to resolve the issue.
Fix Diablo Immortal Connection issues on Windows PC
A lot of Diablo Immortal players have reported experiencing connection issues while playing the game on their Windows PC. They keep experiencing connection issues while trying to connect to the game servers. Additionally, users face connection timeouts, packet loss, and other connection issues. Some of them also reported getting error messages like “Please check your internet connection“, “Unable to Connect“, etc.
Best free Online Vocal Remover tools for Windows PC
In this post, we will list the best free vocal remover software available online. A vocal remover software is a tool that removes vocals from a song and extracts instrumentals so that you may create your own remixes and karaoke tracks. These web-based software use the power of AI to separate the vocals and provide you with the best possible results. Once the vocals are isolated, you can use the instrumentals to create your own song versions or practice playing your instruments over the vocals.
How to add a Checkbox in Google Sheets?
If you want to know how to add a checkbox in Google Sheets, then this post is going to help you. A checkbox is a control used to accept user affirmation or denial. It works as a toggle – when you click on it, it gets checked and when you click on it again, it gets unchecked.
New CPU installed. fTPM NV corrupted or fTPM NV structure changed
TPM stands for Trusted Platform Module. It improves the security of your computer. If your computer has a TPM chip, you can use the technologies like BitLocker drive encryption for enhanced security, provided your Windows license supports BitLocker. TPM chips are manufactured by a variety of vendors. If your system has fTPM, you may encounter the “New CPU installed. fTPM NV corrupted or fTPM NV structure changed” error. In this article, we will see how to fix this problem.
Can’t Print from Google Chrome on PC [Fixed]
Are you unable to print a web page in Google Chrome? Many users have complained that Chrome is not letting them print anything from the browser. Even after setting up the correct printer configurations, the Print function in Chrome is not working. How do I enable Print on Google Chrome?
Printer only printing Half Page [Fix]
Printing on a Windows PC is typically very simple as long as your printer is in good condition and properly connected to the computer. However, some Windows users have voiced concern about their printer printing only half-page vertically or horizontally – which could be very annoying. This issue can...
Printer printing symbols instead of words
Printers are very important to our everyday lives, and we are using them to benefit us and others. Printers take what we send to them and put it on paper using liquid ink or dry toner powder. From time to time, printers may output things other than what we intend them to. There may be a case where a printer printing symbols instead of words.
Fix Edge Installer error 80 in Windows 11/10
When you try to install the Microsoft Edge browser on your Windows 11 or Windows 10 computer and get the Installer error 80, this post is intended to help you with the most applicable solutions to resolve the issue on your system. Fix Edge Installer error 80. If you’re having...
Fix Display connection might be limited error on Windows 11/10
This post features solutions to fix the Display connection might be a limited error on Windows 11/10. This message typically indicates an issue with the connection to the display device, and the features might be limited. It may appear during the startup process of a computer or other device and typically disappears once the connection is established and the device is able to display the user interface. Luckily, this post covers some working steps to fix the issue. The complete error message reads:
How to add Audio Comments in Acrobat Reader
Acrobat is a PDF software from Adobe and is used to create, read and edit PDF documents. Acrobat has useful features that make PDF creation and editing PDF easier and more productive. Commenting on a document is an easy way to let readers know what you think about a document or parts of a document. However, it may be a lot of work to type the comments. It is worth learning how to add audio comments in Acrobat Reader.
Printer error 0x00000bbb, Operation could not be completed
Some Windows users encounter Printer error 0x00000bbb, Operation could not be completed on their Windows computer while creating a print job using an installed printer. This issue is especially aggravating if you need to print something quickly. It seems that this issue occurs when Windows is not able to recognize certain printers. In this tutorial, we are going to learn how to resolve this issue.
Bluetooth keeps disconnecting randomly in Windows 11
Bluetooth has simplified our lives and kept our desks free of tangled cords. Still, it can be pretty inconvenient when your Bluetooth gadgets randomly disconnect from your Windows PC, whether wireless headphones, keyboards, mice, or any other device. Users have complained that Bluetooth devices randomly disconnect from their computers, causing frustration and trouble. This is a typical problem many users have and is not difficult to resolve. In this article, which will help you troubleshoot and fix the problem so you can experience seamless Bluetooth connectivity.
