India’s Embassy In Switzerland Launches New Online Visa Service For Those Visiting India
The Indian embassy in Switzerland has announced the launch of a new online visa application service. The service is available through the website of the Indian embassy in Switzerland, and allows applicants to complete the entire visa application process online.This new service will greatly simplify the process of applying for an Indian visa for Swiss nationals, and will make it easier for them to travel to India.
MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. Announces Up to JPY 50 Million Stock Repurchase Plan by its Controlling Shareholder and CEO
MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (NasdaqCM: MRM), a holistic healthcare company based in Japan (“MEDIROM” or the “Company”), today announced that COZY LLC (“COZY”), a company owned and controlled by Mr. Kouji Eguchi, the CEO and controlling shareholder of the Company, has entered into a stock repurchase plan (the “Plan”) with a U.S. investment bank, under which COZY may purchase up to JPY50 million of the Company’s American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), each representing one common share of the Company. On January 18, 2023, the Board of Directors of the Company approved the Plan.
Botxbyte: India’s Largest Media House – Launches to Offer Innovative Digital Marketing Solutions
Botxbyte News, a new media house founded by Jaydeep Gajera in 2021, is proud to announce its launch and offer cutting-edge digital marketing services to businesses of all sizes. The company specializes in SEO, outreach, and other digital marketing strategies to help businesses reach their target audience and grow their online presence.
New Ireland Becomes Newest FINEOS Client
FINEOS Corporation (ASX:FCL) and New Ireland Assurance Company plc today announced they have signed an agreement to provide the FINEOS Platform as a claims solution for group and individual income protection, life and critical illness (CI). This investment comes as New Ireland looks to leverage new technologies to provide a...
OFS Credit Company Announces Results of Stockholder Elections for the Distribution for the Fiscal Quarter Ending January 31, 2023
OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCCI) (“OFS Credit,” the “Company,” “we,” “us” or “our”), an investment company that primarily invests in collateralized loan obligation (“CLO”) equity and debt securities, today announced the results of stockholder elections for the $0.55 per common share distribution declared by the Company’s Board of Directors on December 1, 2022. Stockholders had until January 18, 2023, to elect whether to receive the distribution in cash (up to an aggregate maximum cash amount of 20% of the total distribution), excluding any cash paid for fractional shares, or in shares of the Company’s common stock. The distribution is payable on January 31, 2023 to common stockholders of record as of December 13, 2022.
Cybersecurity Market - Global Forecast to 2027: Opportunities Emerging in Increasing Use of AI, ML, And Blockchain Technologies for Cyber Defense - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Cybersecurity Market by Type, Solution - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global cybersecurity market is projected to reach $300 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period of 2019-2027. The growth of this market is attributed to the...
Arroyo Invests in Integrated Shore-Side LNG Liquefaction and Bunkering Platform in the U.S.
Expands Portfolio of Transportation and Storage Infrastructure Assets. Arroyo Investors, a Houston-based, independent investment manager focused on power and energy infrastructure assets throughout the Americas, today announced it has recently closed an investment in Seaside LNG and its affiliated entities (the Company), an integrated shore-side LNG liquefaction and bunkering platform in the U.S.
Serta Simmons Bedding Takes Decisive Actions to Strengthen Financial Position and Drive Long-Term Growth
Commences Voluntary Pre-Arranged Chapter 11 Proceedings to Deleverage Balance Sheet. Service to Retail Customers and Sleepers Continuing as Usual and Will Be Unaffected by Chapter 11 Proceedings. Serta Simmons Bedding, LLC (“SSB” or the “company”), one of the leading global sleep companies, today announced that the company is taking steps...
Evolus Receives Regulatory Approval for Nuceiva® in Australia
Australia among the largest countries in the world for aesthetic neurotoxins1. Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS), a performance beauty company with a customer-centric approach focused on delivering breakthrough products, today announced that the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) has provided regulatory approval for Nuceiva® (prabotulinumtoxinA)▼, a neurotoxin dedicated exclusively to aesthetics. Nuceiva® was approved for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adult patients. Glabellar lines are the vertical lines between the eyebrows seen at maximum frown.
Experts team of India-visa-online helps people in every step to get visa.
The Government of India has recently launched a new online visa application system called 'India-visa-online'. This system makes it easier for foreign nationals to apply for a visa to India.The 'India-visa-online' system is available in English and Hindi, and can be accessed through the website of the Ministry of Home Affairs. The website also provides information on the requirements for each type of visa, as well as guidance on how to fill out the application form.The 'India-visa-online' system is a convenient and user-friendly way to apply for a visa to India. We encourage all foreign nationals who wish to visit India to use this system.
Industry Experts Reveal Most Searched Jobs in the Mining Industry
From rigger jobs to mining, chef jobs and everything in between, the mining industry has a range of jobs available; labour hire experts Techforce reveal the top searched jobs in the mining industry. PERTH, Australia, January 23, 2023 (Newswire.com) - Australia's mining industry is one of the most expansive sectors...
Best Crypto Casinos of 2023, According to SlotsGuy
Crypto - in all its different versions - offers a great deal of privacy and confidentiality. It makes customers geographically untraceable. The peer-to-peer nature of the protocol itself organically speeds up transactions, enabling both deposits and withdrawals to be completed faster. SlotsGuy unveils the Best Crypto Casinos of 2023. Bitcoin...
Leading Consumer Rights Law Firm Hagens Berman Launches Investigation into T-Mobile Data Breach Affecting at Least 37 Million Users Nationwide
Attorneys urge consumers to contact the firm, join fight against telecom titan for failure to protect sensitive information in cybersecurity breach. Attorneys at Seattle-based plaintiffs law firm Hagens Berman are investigating T-Mobile, following reports of a massive data breach in November 2022. If you believe you are among the 37 million people whose sensitive personal information was compromised in this incident, you can join the investigation and help hold T-Mobile accountable.
RingCentral Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call
RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG), a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center solutions, today announced that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022 after market close on Wednesday, February 15, 2023. The company also announced that it will hold a conference call on the same day at 2:00 PM Pacific Time (5:00 PM Eastern Time) to discuss its quarterly financial results.
Canada Visa Online Announces Streamlined Visa Application Process
Canada visa online is excited to announce a new, streamlined visa application process. This new process makes it easier for applicants to obtain the right type of Canada Visa for their needs. We are committed to providing our customers with the best possible experience, and this new process will help us do just that.Thank you for your continued support.
PreveCeutical - Background IP, US Patent Granted Disulfide Bond Containing Compounds
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 23, 2023) - PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (CSE: PREV) (OTCQB: PRVCF) (FSE: 18H) (the "Company" or "PreveCeutical"), is pleased to announce that US patent no. 11,566,044, titled 'Disulfide bond containing compounds and uses thereof', will be granted on January 31, 2023. The patent is owned by the University of Queensland (UQ) in Australia, and UniQuest (UQ's commercialization company) has granted PreveCeutical exclusive rights to the platform technology. The US patent protects the disulfide linker platform technology, which is used in peptides forming part of PreveCeutical's BSV (blue scorpion venom) peptide program, Non-Analgesic Dynorphin (Painkiller) and D&O (Diabetes & Obesity) Gene Therapy siRNA program.
Guardio and Scambaiters Combat the Increase in Support Scams
Positive feedback pours in for cutting-edge Guardio browser extension as online threats become more bold and insidious. TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, January 22, 2023 /24-7PressRelease/ -- Tech support scams have become a pervasive and costly problem for consumers, with scammers posing as legitimate tech support representatives to trick people into paying for unnecessary services or revealing personal information. Guardio said that in 2022 alone, they detected nearly half a million new tech support scam sites. In an effort to combat this growing threat, Guardio has partnered with the scambaiting community on YouTube, who take revenge on scammers to save victims. Both Guardio and Scambaiters aim to protect consumers and raise awareness about the tactics used by tech support scammers.
ROSEN, NATIONAL TRIAL LAWYERS, Encourages Singularity Future Technology Ltd. f/k/a Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action Filed by the Firm - SGLY
If you purchased Singularity securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Singularity class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=9855 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at...
2023 Overseas "Happy Chinese New Year" Online Gala Invites International Friends to Come Around
A Tour Around Beijing for A Happy Chinese New Year. Beijing, China--(Newsfile Corp. - January 23, 2023) - The 2023 Overseas "Happy Chinese New Year" Online Gala is sponsored by People's Government of Beijing Municipality, City of Helsinki, and embassies of China in Finland, Estonia, Greece, Belgium and Canada. The event is organized by Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism and Culture and Leisure Division of City of Helsinki, and produced and delivered by Beijing Overseas Cultural Exchanges Center, China Cultural Center in Athens, and Cultural Centre Caisa of City of Helsinki.
The Unbound Collection by Hyatt Brand to Expand in Japan With Plans for Hotel Toranomon Hills
Located in the heart of Tokyo’s newest international business hub, Hotel Toranomon Hills will offer guests a sophisticated yet convivial cocoon for socializing and work. Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announced today that a Hyatt affiliate has entered in a management agreement with a Mori Building affiliate for Hotel Toranomon Hills, which will be located at the heart of Tokyo’s emerging business center as part of the new Toranomon Hills Station Tower. Slated to open in late 2023, the 205-luxury hotel will debut The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand in Tokyo and will mark the second hotel within The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand in Japan, further demonstrating Hyatt’s intentional brand growth in the Asia Pacific region.
