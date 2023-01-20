Erie County record number of flu cases nothing to sneeze at

The flu has left its mark on Erie County this season, setting a new high for the number of cases.

According to the Erie County Health Department, the county has reported a total of 4,518 cases as of Fri., Jan. 20.

The Erie Times-News reported the previous high was 4,449 cases, while numbers provided by the county put the previous high at 3,885.

On the positive side, the county Health Department’s newest numbers show 64 cases of flu reported last week. That’s down from 125 the week before.

A complete list of flu cases by year since the 2008/2009 flu season can be found below:

Year All Flu Cases

2008-2009 526

2009-2010 1587

2010-2011 854

2011-2012 55

2012-2013 1187

2013-2014 700

2014-2015 1183

2015-2016 751

2016-2017 2112

2017-2018 3885

2018-2019 2436

2019-2020 1664

2020-2021 14

2021-2022 1942

2022-2023 4502

