ADAIR COUNTY, Ky. — A man has died just days after a large Denny's sign fell on top of the car he was in last week, according to the Adair County coroner. Lloyd Curtis, 77, was one of three people inside the car parked at the Denny's in Elizabethtown Thursday when the sign fell toward the ground.

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY ・ 12 HOURS AGO