Two ATVs reported stolen from Jackie Browning Park
GLASGOW — Police in Glasgow are investigating the theft of two ATVs from the Barren County Parks and Recreation. In a call Monday morning, Detective Andrew Moore with the Glasgow Police Department confirmed to WCLU News that two off-road vehicles were discovered missing from Jackie Browning Park on Wednesday, Jan. 18. He said a staff member of the park notified police.
WLKY.com
Kentucky man in car struck by falling Denny's sign dies days later; coroner determining if connected
ADAIR COUNTY, Ky. — A man has died just days after a large Denny's sign fell on top of the car he was in last week, according to the Adair County coroner. Lloyd Curtis, 77, was one of three people inside the car parked at the Denny's in Elizabethtown Thursday when the sign fell toward the ground.
wdrb.com
Second victim dies after Denny's sign crushes car in Elizabethtown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A second person has died days after a sign fell onto a car in the parking lot of Denny's in Elizabethtown last week. According to a family member, Lloyd Curtis passed away early Monday morning. He was 77 years old. His death comes days after his...
lakercountry.com
Columbia woman dies after sign crashes on top of car in Elizabethtown
A Columbia woman passed away after a restaurant sign in Elizabethtown fell on top of a car she was in during a wind storm last week. According to reports, 72-year-old Lillian Curtis was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital and later passed away at the hospital. Lillian was in...
WLKY.com
VIDEO: Surveillance footage shows moment Denny's sign fell from 80 feet high
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — Surveillance video from across a highway shows the moment a restaurant sign came tumbling down in Elizabethtown. Wind speeds were around 50 mph on Thursday afternoon when a Denny's sign fell down onto an occupied car. Three people inside the car had to be extricated, two...
WBKO
County attorney arrested on conspiracy charge in connection to Jerrell Powe kidnapping case, police say
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WDAM/Gray News) - The county attorney for the Wayne County Board of Supervisors, who was present during an emergency session Thursday afternoon, was arrested later that night on an active warrant for conspiracy. According to Assistant Chief Tony Willridge with the Ridgeland Police Department, members of the U.S....
Wave 3
Police: 3 people injured after sign falls on car at Elizabethtown restaurant
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Three people have been injured after a sign falls on an occupied car at a restaurant in Elizabethtown on Thursday afternoon. The incident occurred at the Denny’s at North Mulberry Street around 1:30 p.m., according to Elizabethtown Police spokesman Chris Denham. Witnesses state wind blew...
wnky.com
Man arrested at Franklin Pharmacy following investigation
FRANKLIN, Ky. – The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a local pharmacist has been taken into custody at Franklin Pharmacy. At least one person was arrested this morning after an investigation at the pharmacy. The Warren County-Bowling Green Drug Task Force says they executed a search warrant Wednesday morning.
k105.com
Special prosecutor from Hardin Co. appointed to assist in 3 Nelson Co. murder investigations
A special prosecutor from Hardin County has been appointed to assist three Nelson County murder investigations. The Kentucky Attorney General’s Office appointed Hardin County Commonwealth’s Attorney Shane Young to help in the investigations into the deaths of Crystal Rogers, her father, Tommy Ballard, and Bardstown Police Officer Jason Ellis.
935wain.com
Adair County Woman Dies In Residential Fire
On Thursday, January 19th, 2023 at 05:37 a.m., Adair County 911 received a call of a structure fire at 111 Sulpher Springs Road, 8 miles north of Columbia. The Columbia-Adair County Fire Department was notified and responded to the scene with 13 firefighters. Upon arrival, the rear of the house...
WBKO
Glasgow Independent Schools officials confirm medical emergency reason for lockdown
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Glasgow Independent Schools District leaders confirmed that a medical emergency occurred at the Glasgow High School Friday morning prompting a lockdown. Officials did not release information of the emergency but said that a student was transported to the hospital. Glasgow Police have referred all questions to...
harlanenterprise.net
Bowling Green pharmacist, wife facing charges
A Warren County pharmacist and his wife have had their initial appearance at U.S. District Court after they were indicted earlier this month for conspiracy to commit theft of medical products and conspiracy to unlawfully distribute controlled substances. U.S. Attorney Michael A. Bennett of the Western District of Kentucky announced...
Wave 3
“It didn’t make sense”: Family of woman crushed by Denny’s sign try to rationalize her death
Mouther mourns 6-year-old girls, pregnant woman killed after early house fire in Bullitt County. The fire happened Thursday morning at a home off Preston Highway in Lebanon Junction. Homes remain destroyed after October blasting incident. Updated: 8 hours ago. Back in October, blasting at the new site of Louisville VA...
Woman killed when Denny’s sign falls, crushes vehicle in Kentucky
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — Strong winds caused a Denny’s restaurant sign to fall onto a car in a parking lot on Thursday, killing one woman and injuring two other people, authorities said. According to Elizabethtown Police spokesperson Chris Denham, a 72-year-old woman was transported to a hospital in Louisville,...
wcluradio.com
Mavis Maylene Sneed
Mavis Maylene Sneed, born February 1, 1930, departed this life January 20, 2023. She was the third child born to the late Welby and Bessie Gibson Fields. On December 20, 1945, she married James Austin Sneed and to this union was born two daughters, Glenda Sue and Tammy Annette. In...
WBKO
Russellville man dies from electrocution, one other injured
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - A Russellville man is dead and another is in the hospital after an accident in Logan County. The Logan County Coroner confirmed 27-year-old Mike Dossett of Russellville was killed Tuesday while working on a roof in the downtown area. The Logan County Coroner’s office said he...
wnky.com
Glasgow High School placed on lock down, student suffers medical emergency
GLASGOW, Ky. – Friday morning, students at Glasgow High School were placed in lock down status. We’re learning that a student suffered a medical emergency. News 40 spoke to a member of the Barren County Board of Education who tells us a student suffered from a drug overdose.
Kentucky pharmacist, spouse indicted in drug case
A Kentucky pharmacist and his wife have been indicted on charges of conspiracy to unlawfully distribute controlled substances.
k105.com
Pharmacist federally indicted for stealing hydrocodone & oxycodone, trading for cocaine & meth
A southern Kentucky pharmacist and his wife have been indicted by a federal grand jury for unlawfully distributing controlled substances and theft of medical products. A federal grand jury in Bowling Green returned the indictments against 44-year-old Patrick Huff and his wife, 44-year-old Jennifer Huff, both of Bowling Green, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Kentucky.
lakercountry.com
Scammers back at it, South KY RECC warns
Scam calls continue to disrupt South Kentucky RECC, as the local electric cooperative announced this week that their members are, once again, falling victim to deceptive phone calls. RECC officials say scammers are calling and claiming to be from South KY RECC and demanding payment in 30 minutes or their...
