Glasgow, KY

wcluradio.com

Two ATVs reported stolen from Jackie Browning Park

GLASGOW — Police in Glasgow are investigating the theft of two ATVs from the Barren County Parks and Recreation. In a call Monday morning, Detective Andrew Moore with the Glasgow Police Department confirmed to WCLU News that two off-road vehicles were discovered missing from Jackie Browning Park on Wednesday, Jan. 18. He said a staff member of the park notified police.
GLASGOW, KY
wnky.com

Man arrested at Franklin Pharmacy following investigation

FRANKLIN, Ky. – The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a local pharmacist has been taken into custody at Franklin Pharmacy. At least one person was arrested this morning after an investigation at the pharmacy. The Warren County-Bowling Green Drug Task Force says they executed a search warrant Wednesday morning.
SIMPSON COUNTY, KY
935wain.com

Adair County Woman Dies In Residential Fire

On Thursday, January 19th, 2023 at 05:37 a.m., Adair County 911 received a call of a structure fire at 111 Sulpher Springs Road, 8 miles north of Columbia. The Columbia-Adair County Fire Department was notified and responded to the scene with 13 firefighters. Upon arrival, the rear of the house...
ADAIR COUNTY, KY
harlanenterprise.net

Bowling Green pharmacist, wife facing charges

A Warren County pharmacist and his wife have had their initial appearance at U.S. District Court after they were indicted earlier this month for conspiracy to commit theft of medical products and conspiracy to unlawfully distribute controlled substances. U.S. Attorney Michael A. Bennett of the Western District of Kentucky announced...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wcluradio.com

Mavis Maylene Sneed

Mavis Maylene Sneed, born February 1, 1930, departed this life January 20, 2023. She was the third child born to the late Welby and Bessie Gibson Fields. On December 20, 1945, she married James Austin Sneed and to this union was born two daughters, Glenda Sue and Tammy Annette. In...
GLASGOW, KY
WBKO

Russellville man dies from electrocution, one other injured

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - A Russellville man is dead and another is in the hospital after an accident in Logan County. The Logan County Coroner confirmed 27-year-old Mike Dossett of Russellville was killed Tuesday while working on a roof in the downtown area. The Logan County Coroner’s office said he...
RUSSELLVILLE, KY
k105.com

Pharmacist federally indicted for stealing hydrocodone & oxycodone, trading for cocaine & meth

A southern Kentucky pharmacist and his wife have been indicted by a federal grand jury for unlawfully distributing controlled substances and theft of medical products. A federal grand jury in Bowling Green returned the indictments against 44-year-old Patrick Huff and his wife, 44-year-old Jennifer Huff, both of Bowling Green, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Kentucky.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
lakercountry.com

Scammers back at it, South KY RECC warns

Scam calls continue to disrupt South Kentucky RECC, as the local electric cooperative announced this week that their members are, once again, falling victim to deceptive phone calls. RECC officials say scammers are calling and claiming to be from South KY RECC and demanding payment in 30 minutes or their...
JAMESTOWN, KY

