Botxbyte: India’s Largest Media House – Launches to Offer Innovative Digital Marketing Solutions
Botxbyte News, a new media house founded by Jaydeep Gajera in 2021, is proud to announce its launch and offer cutting-edge digital marketing services to businesses of all sizes. The company specializes in SEO, outreach, and other digital marketing strategies to help businesses reach their target audience and grow their online presence.
Relay Robotics Adds Senior Product Leadership
Relay Adds Three Key Executives To Boost Software Engineering, Product Management, Industrial Design. Relay Robotics, Inc. a leading supplier of service robots to the hospitality, healthcare, and real estate industries, announced today the addition of three key executives to its Product team. Matt Townsend joins as Vice President, Software Engineering; Eric Nguyen joins as Vice President, Product Management; and Jason Hu joins as Senior Designer.
Elleebana Beauty Launches New Elleebana Lash Lift Training Course
Elleebana Beauty, a leader in the beauty industry, is excited to announce the launch of its new lash lift training course. The course is designed to teach beauty professionals the latest techniques and methods for providing clients with beautiful, lifted lashes. The Elleebana lash lift training course is a comprehensive...
New Ireland Becomes Newest FINEOS Client
FINEOS Corporation (ASX:FCL) and New Ireland Assurance Company plc today announced they have signed an agreement to provide the FINEOS Platform as a claims solution for group and individual income protection, life and critical illness (CI). This investment comes as New Ireland looks to leverage new technologies to provide a...
Cybersecurity Market - Global Forecast to 2027: Opportunities Emerging in Increasing Use of AI, ML, And Blockchain Technologies for Cyber Defense - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Cybersecurity Market by Type, Solution - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global cybersecurity market is projected to reach $300 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period of 2019-2027. The growth of this market is attributed to the...
Industry Experts Reveal Most Searched Jobs in the Mining Industry
From rigger jobs to mining, chef jobs and everything in between, the mining industry has a range of jobs available; labour hire experts Techforce reveal the top searched jobs in the mining industry. PERTH, Australia, January 23, 2023 (Newswire.com) - Australia's mining industry is one of the most expansive sectors...
ColdBlock Strong Acid Digestion Method a Significant Improvement vs. Traditional Geochemical Four-Acid Digestions
ColdBlock Method a Significantly Faster Process, While Maintaining Accuracy & Precision of Final Analytical Data; Elimination of Perchloric Represents Improvement in Laboratory Workplace Health, Safety, and Environmental Impact. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 23, 2023) - ColdBlock Technologies Inc. (ColdBlock) has announced a sample digestion method using its ColdBlock Pro...
Tandem Diabetes Care Completes Acquisition of Insulin Patch Pump Developer, AMF Medical
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM), a global insulin delivery and diabetes technology company, today announced the completion of its previously announced acquisition of AMF Medical SA, the privately held Swiss developer of the Sigi™ Patch Pump. The Sigi Patch Pump, designed to be an ergonomic, rechargeable patch pump that reduces the burden of managing diabetes through its use of pre-filled insulin cartridges, is under development and not commercially available.
Arroyo Invests in Integrated Shore-Side LNG Liquefaction and Bunkering Platform in the U.S.
Expands Portfolio of Transportation and Storage Infrastructure Assets. Arroyo Investors, a Houston-based, independent investment manager focused on power and energy infrastructure assets throughout the Americas, today announced it has recently closed an investment in Seaside LNG and its affiliated entities (the Company), an integrated shore-side LNG liquefaction and bunkering platform in the U.S.
Guardio and Scambaiters Combat the Increase in Support Scams
Positive feedback pours in for cutting-edge Guardio browser extension as online threats become more bold and insidious. TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, January 22, 2023 /24-7PressRelease/ -- Tech support scams have become a pervasive and costly problem for consumers, with scammers posing as legitimate tech support representatives to trick people into paying for unnecessary services or revealing personal information. Guardio said that in 2022 alone, they detected nearly half a million new tech support scam sites. In an effort to combat this growing threat, Guardio has partnered with the scambaiting community on YouTube, who take revenge on scammers to save victims. Both Guardio and Scambaiters aim to protect consumers and raise awareness about the tactics used by tech support scammers.
PCI Successfully Completes SOC/FISMA Examinations for 2022
PCI Energy Solutions is pleased to announce its successful completion of the Service Organization Controls 1 Type II (SOC 1 Type II) and Service Organization Controls 2 Type II (SOC 2 Type II) attestation issued under the American Institute of Certified Public Accounts (AICPA) and Statement on Standards for Attestation Engagements No. 18 (SSAE 18) for 2022.
Best Crypto Casinos of 2023, According to SlotsGuy
Crypto - in all its different versions - offers a great deal of privacy and confidentiality. It makes customers geographically untraceable. The peer-to-peer nature of the protocol itself organically speeds up transactions, enabling both deposits and withdrawals to be completed faster. SlotsGuy unveils the Best Crypto Casinos of 2023. Bitcoin...
The Importance of Making Time for Yourself in 2023
The beginning of a new year is a natural time for reflection. Many individuals may choose to form resolutions or make other changes at this time to improve themselves and their quality of life. Per the words of time-use expert and author Laura Vanderkam, “Time is our most precious resource”.
Experts team of India-visa-online helps people in every step to get visa.
The Government of India has recently launched a new online visa application system called 'India-visa-online'. This system makes it easier for foreign nationals to apply for a visa to India.The 'India-visa-online' system is available in English and Hindi, and can be accessed through the website of the Ministry of Home Affairs. The website also provides information on the requirements for each type of visa, as well as guidance on how to fill out the application form.The 'India-visa-online' system is a convenient and user-friendly way to apply for a visa to India. We encourage all foreign nationals who wish to visit India to use this system.
Newell Brands Announces Restructuring Program
Project Phoenix Expected to Drive Further Simplification and Efficiencies. Targeting Annualized Pre-Tax Savings of $220 to $250 Million. Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) today announced a restructuring and savings initiative, Project Phoenix, that aims to strengthen the company by leveraging its scale to further reduce complexity, streamlining its operating model and driving operational efficiencies.
Global Endoscopic Ultrasound Market Report to 2031 - Featuring Boston Scientific, Cook Medical, Medtronic and Olympus Medical Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Endoscopic Ultrasound Market By Product, By Application, By End user: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global endoscopic ultrasound (EUS) market was valued at $1,190.0 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $2,171.18 million by 2031, registering a CAGR...
Evolus Receives Regulatory Approval for Nuceiva® in Australia
Australia among the largest countries in the world for aesthetic neurotoxins1. Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS), a performance beauty company with a customer-centric approach focused on delivering breakthrough products, today announced that the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) has provided regulatory approval for Nuceiva® (prabotulinumtoxinA)▼, a neurotoxin dedicated exclusively to aesthetics. Nuceiva® was approved for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adult patients. Glabellar lines are the vertical lines between the eyebrows seen at maximum frown.
RingCentral Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call
RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG), a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center solutions, today announced that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022 after market close on Wednesday, February 15, 2023. The company also announced that it will hold a conference call on the same day at 2:00 PM Pacific Time (5:00 PM Eastern Time) to discuss its quarterly financial results.
Martin Midstream Partners Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution
Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: MMLP) announced it has declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.005 per unit for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. The distribution is payable on February 14, 2023 to common unitholders of record as of the close of business on February 7, 2023. The ex-dividend date for the cash distribution is February 6, 2023.
The Unbound Collection by Hyatt Brand to Expand in Japan With Plans for Hotel Toranomon Hills
Located in the heart of Tokyo’s newest international business hub, Hotel Toranomon Hills will offer guests a sophisticated yet convivial cocoon for socializing and work. Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announced today that a Hyatt affiliate has entered in a management agreement with a Mori Building affiliate for Hotel Toranomon Hills, which will be located at the heart of Tokyo’s emerging business center as part of the new Toranomon Hills Station Tower. Slated to open in late 2023, the 205-luxury hotel will debut The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand in Tokyo and will mark the second hotel within The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand in Japan, further demonstrating Hyatt’s intentional brand growth in the Asia Pacific region.
