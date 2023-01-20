D’Metryus Freeman, 27, is no stranger to homelessness. He remembers living for eight months in a hotel in Virginia. As a young adult in Oklahoma City, Freeman said he lived with family in cars, hotels, shelters, and on the street in between periods where he was able to find housing. He moved into an apartment in northeast Oklahoma City in December with the help of the Homeless Alliance and…

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO