The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Oklahoma?Ted RiversOklahoma State
Unconventional food chain opens new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Mom Upset After Her Child Was Forced to Wall Sit As a PunishmentJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Two men arrested for prostitution in Oklahoma CityEdy ZooOklahoma City, OK
New To The Market Curbside Drive-Thru Grocer Opens First Location In EdmondMadocEdmond, OK
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City police looking for leads in drive-by shooting
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are looking for leads in a drive-by shooting. Police said the shooting happened around 10 p.m. on January 10 in the 7300 block of NW 107th Street. Investigators determined the car seen on this page is the suspect's vehicle. It's believed to...
news9.com
1 Injured In Edmond Duplex Fire
One person was injured in a duplex fire Sunday afternoon in Edmond, according to the Edmond Fire Department. The fire was located at a home near South Bryant Avenue and East 33rd Street. Edmond firefighters said a woman was injured in the fire, treated on scene by EMSA and transported...
news9.com
Portion Of I-35 In Guthrie Named For Oklahoma Couple
This grass along I-35 wasn’t here when the highway was planned, it was actually the work of Clarence and Ethel Branch. “Wouldn’t it be cool if we could get that section around Guthrie of I-35, named the Clarence and Ethel Branch, memorial highway,” said Brent Stockwell, the grandson of Clarence and Ethel Branch.
‘I’m God and that hurts,’ Police body cam video shows suspect kicking, biting, and spiting on officers during arrest
A man is facing several complaints after kicking, biting, and spitting on officers during an arrest.
One killed in northeast Oklahoma City shooting
Officials have not released information about a suspect in the case.
Police Investigate Deadly Shooting In NE Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City Police were called to the scene of a deadly shooting on the northeast side of the city early Friday morning. According to police, officers arrives on the scene near Northeast 32nd Street and North Lincoln Boulevard at around 2:20 a.m. Police say when officers arrived on scene, they...
news9.com
Man Arrested After Allegedly Stealing Mustang Fire Vehicle
A man was arrested after he allegedly stole a Mustang Fire Department vehicle and led Mustang Police on a pursuit Friday night. Mustang Police said at around 10:30 p.m., firefighters were responding to a call near Southwest 59th Street and North Czech Hall Road. Police said a man in a...
news9.com
OHP Talks Resources Available During Missing Person Cases
Law enforcement agencies from around the state, including the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP), flooded into Cyril last week in search of Athena Brownfield. For more information on Athena's case, click here. News 9’s Feliz Romero spoke to OHP about what resources they have to assist in missing person cases....
blackchronicle.com
Man allegedly robs OKC Starbucks after his wife was denied $1 refund
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A customer goes far and beyond to get his wife’s money back, and his bold move at Starbucks got him arrested. “It was over the weekend when police responded to a local coffee shop regarding a person who had stolen money [from] a tip jar,” said M.Sgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department.
OKC Police Arrest 2nd Suspect In Connection To Deadly New Year's Day Shooting Outside Bar
A woman was arrested for allegedly hiding evidence related to a deadly New Year's Day shooting near downtown Oklahoma City. Police identified the victim of the fatal shooting as 22-year-old Daniel Howard. Investigators named Destiny Adams, 21, in court documents as the charged shooter’s accomplice. Police said Adams first...
news9.com
Del City Police Identify Suspect In Connection To Basketball Game Shooting
Del City Police have identified the man accused of firing gunshots after a basketball game Tuesday night. Police said Chazz Doolin has been arrested in connection to the shooting. He was arrested on the complaint of possession of a weapon on school property. Police said he was initially arrested on...
This Oklahoma City Ranked Among The Worst In The U.S. For Drunk Driving
BuyAutoInsurance.com listed the 10 worst cities in the U.S. for drunk driving.
news9.com
Del City Police Hires New Chief
The Del City Police Department has a new chief following the departure of current Chief Steve Robinson. Loyd Berger is now leading the department. Berger has been with the department since 1998 and previously served as deputy chief within the department. It is unknown who will replace Berger as deputy...
Oklahoma City Voted as Having “Ugliest” Women in America
So here's a weird story that I'm not sure most will agree with. In a nationwide poll conducted in 2021 through an app called Clover, females from Oklahoma were named the second least attractive women in the nation... but it gets worse. In the 2022 update, when the poll was...
news9.com
Oklahoma Attorney General To Work With OSBI In Swadley's Investigation
The Oklahoma Attorney General's Office will take over the Swadley investigation going forward, instead of the Oklahoma County DA. The case alleges the misuse of millions of taxpayer dollars, in a contract to put the barbecue restaurant at state parks. Attorney General Gentner Drummond said this investigation impacts all Oklahoma...
KOCO
Ceremony remembers those who died in Oklahoma County Detention Center
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City residents met at the Oklahoma County Detention Center Saturday to remember the 16 lives lost in jail custody last year. People attending the ceremony placed crosses in front of the jail for each person who died there in 2022. Among those in attendance were family members, honoring their loved ones who died in the jail's custody.
OKC Women's Correctional Center Closing
The Oklahoma City Community Corrections Center is closing due to infrastructure repair costs needed at the facility, according to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections. Inmates at the corrections center were moved to the Eddie Warrior Correctional Center in Taft. It is unknown what will happen to the facility after it...
Indian Brotherhood gang member sentenced for role in 2 homicides
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — A 33-year-old man from Seminole was sentenced for his role in two separate homicides, according to the The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma. For his role in the murder of Scotty Candler, Matthew Onesimo Armstrong was sentenced to 10 years...
Ponca City News
A formerly homeless man’s journey from shelters, hotels and cars to housing
D’Metryus Freeman, 27, is no stranger to homelessness. He remembers living for eight months in a hotel in Virginia. As a young adult in Oklahoma City, Freeman said he lived with family in cars, hotels, shelters, and on the street in between periods where he was able to find housing. He moved into an apartment in northeast Oklahoma City in December with the help of the Homeless Alliance and…
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Oklahoma?
Harold Hamm is a businessman and entrepreneur from Oklahoma, known for his success in the oil and gas industry. He is the founder, chairman, and CEO of Continental Resources, one of the largest independent oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
