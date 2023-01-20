ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
okcfox.com

Oklahoma City police looking for leads in drive-by shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are looking for leads in a drive-by shooting. Police said the shooting happened around 10 p.m. on January 10 in the 7300 block of NW 107th Street. Investigators determined the car seen on this page is the suspect's vehicle. It's believed to...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

1 Injured In Edmond Duplex Fire

One person was injured in a duplex fire Sunday afternoon in Edmond, according to the Edmond Fire Department. The fire was located at a home near South Bryant Avenue and East 33rd Street. Edmond firefighters said a woman was injured in the fire, treated on scene by EMSA and transported...
EDMOND, OK
news9.com

Portion Of I-35 In Guthrie Named For Oklahoma Couple

This grass along I-35 wasn’t here when the highway was planned, it was actually the work of Clarence and Ethel Branch. “Wouldn’t it be cool if we could get that section around Guthrie of I-35, named the Clarence and Ethel Branch, memorial highway,” said Brent Stockwell, the grandson of Clarence and Ethel Branch.
GUTHRIE, OK
news9.com

Man Arrested After Allegedly Stealing Mustang Fire Vehicle

A man was arrested after he allegedly stole a Mustang Fire Department vehicle and led Mustang Police on a pursuit Friday night. Mustang Police said at around 10:30 p.m., firefighters were responding to a call near Southwest 59th Street and North Czech Hall Road. Police said a man in a...
MUSTANG, OK
news9.com

OHP Talks Resources Available During Missing Person Cases

Law enforcement agencies from around the state, including the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP), flooded into Cyril last week in search of Athena Brownfield. ﻿For more information on Athena's case, click here. News 9’s Feliz Romero spoke to OHP about what resources they have to assist in missing person cases....
CYRIL, OK
blackchronicle.com

Man allegedly robs OKC Starbucks after his wife was denied $1 refund

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A customer goes far and beyond to get his wife’s money back, and his bold move at Starbucks got him arrested. “It was over the weekend when police responded to a local coffee shop regarding a person who had stolen money [from] a tip jar,” said M.Sgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

Del City Police Hires New Chief

The Del City Police Department has a new chief following the departure of current Chief Steve Robinson. Loyd Berger is now leading the department. Berger has been with the department since 1998 and previously served as deputy chief within the department. It is unknown who will replace Berger as deputy...
DEL CITY, OK
news9.com

Oklahoma Attorney General To Work With OSBI In Swadley's Investigation

The Oklahoma Attorney General's Office will take over the Swadley investigation going forward, instead of the Oklahoma County DA. The case alleges the misuse of millions of taxpayer dollars, in a contract to put the barbecue restaurant at state parks. Attorney General Gentner Drummond said this investigation impacts all Oklahoma...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Ceremony remembers those who died in Oklahoma County Detention Center

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City residents met at the Oklahoma County Detention Center Saturday to remember the 16 lives lost in jail custody last year. People attending the ceremony placed crosses in front of the jail for each person who died there in 2022. Among those in attendance were family members, honoring their loved ones who died in the jail's custody.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

OKC Women's Correctional Center Closing

The Oklahoma City Community Corrections Center is closing due to infrastructure repair costs needed at the facility, according to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections. Inmates at the corrections center were moved to the Eddie Warrior Correctional Center in Taft. It is unknown what will happen to the facility after it...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Ponca City News

A formerly homeless man’s journey from shelters, hotels and cars to housing

D’Metryus Freeman, 27, is no stranger to homelessness. He remembers living for eight months in a hotel in Virginia. As a young adult in Oklahoma City, Freeman said he lived with family in cars, hotels, shelters, and on the street in between periods where he was able to find housing. He moved into an apartment in northeast Oklahoma City in December with the help of the Homeless Alliance and…
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy