Ontario, NY

Kucko’s Camera: Wychmere donkey farm

By John Kucko
News 8 WROC
 3 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — After yet another gloomy Western New York day, I needed to lift my spirits.

A good old farm does the trick every time. Wychmere Farms is located in Ontario, New York, and dates back to the 1820’s.

At Wychmere, Karen and Bob Pinckney have made raising donkeys this their passion for years now.

Enjoy the sights and sounds of donkeys. If that doesn’t make you smile on a dark, rainy day, nothing will.

