Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
'Transparency Matters' presentation Wednesday, Jan. 25Linda SchreiberIowa City, IA
Highly-rated grocery store opens in IowaKristen WaltersNorth Liberty, IA
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes beat Hawkeyes 93-77, snap 5-game skidThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
LWVJC to host a series of Legislative Forums in 2023Linda SchreiberJohnson County, IA
Related
Iowa Women May Be Without a Key Starter For Huge Game Tonight
The Iowa women's basketball team has a big game tonight, with an opportunity to knock off an undefeated top-5 opponent on national television. The Hawkeyes need everyone in this one, but will one of the team's top players be healthy enough to play?. The Hawks have had a nice break...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Fall in Top-10 Matchup on Monday
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 2/2 Ohio State Buckeyes (19-1, 8-1 B1G) fell to No. 10/9 Iowa (16-4, 8-1 B1G) on Monday evening by an 83-72 mark in OSU’s first loss of the season in front of a sold-out women’s basketball crowd in Value City Arena. The...
landgrantholyland.com
Visiting Locker Room: Catching up on Iowa women’s basketball before Monday’s clash
It doesn’t get much bigger in the Big Ten conference than the No. 2 Ohio State women’s basketball versus the No. 10 Iowa Hawkeyes. On Monday, the two teams clash for their lone matchup in the 2022-23 regular season. Each team entered as one of the favorites to...
landgrantholyland.com
Game Preview: No. 2 Ohio State women vs. No. 10 Iowa
Monday begins what feels like a March Madness week for the Ohio State women’s basketball team. In a stretch of four days, head coach Kevin McGuff’s squad takes on both the Iowa Hawkeyes and Indiana Hoosiers. Both teams are dangerous, and both games give different dangers for the Buckeyes.
Daily Iowan
Iowa women’s track and field junior Myreanna Bebe breaks Iowa 60-meter hurdle record at Larry Wieczorek Invitational
The Iowa track and field team hosted the Larry Wieczorek Invitational Jan. 20-21. The invitational, honoring former Iowa track and field coach and athlete Larry Wieczorek, brought 15 college programs — including Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin from the Big Ten — as well as individuals from around the globe — to the Iowa Indoor Track Facility.
KCRG.com
The pins keep coming for Iowa’s ‘ferocious competitor’
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - It only took Iowa’s Spencer Lee 38 seconds to lock up his fifth straight pin over a top-eight opponent. “I’m just trying to wrestle every match as hard as I can. I just happen to be getting pins. I think in the past it’s been tech falls or majors or what not. It’s kind of been points,” he said.
landgrantholyland.com
Four Storylines: No. 2 Ohio State women vs. No. 10 Iowa Hawkeyes
In Big Ten women’s basketball, there are a few games to circle on schedule release day. It’s a conference with multiple college basketball powers, especially so far in the 2022-23 season. A game that might get an extra circle or two for Ohio State women’s basketball players and fans is a visit from National Player of the Year candidate Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 10 Buckeyes Score 197.225 to Defeat No. 15 Iowa
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 10 Ohio State women’s gymnastics team earned its third straight win with a 197.225-196.900 victory over No. 15 Iowa Sunday afternoon at the Covelli Center. The Buckeyes saw five student-athletes record scores of 9.900s or higher and won three individual and two team event titles on its way to the third-best overall score in program history.
Daily Iowan
Point/Counterpoint | Will the Iowa men’s basketball team make the NCAA tournament?
Assistant Sports Editor Chris Werner argues that the Hawkeyes will make the 68-team field, while Sports Reporter Grant Hall doesn’t think they have what it takes. If Iowa men’s basketball head coach Fran McCaffery hadn’t told the media that his son and Iowa forward Patrick McCaffery was “doing a lot better” at a press conference on Jan. 19, I would have a lot more trouble writing this.
wisportsheroics.com
Wisconsin Narrowly Loses Dual Against Unbeaten Iowa 19-18
The Wisconsin Badgers wrestling team put up an incredibly hard-fought battle against the unbeaten #2 Iowa Hawkeyes. The Badgers had multiple upsets against the Hawkeyes, including a huge surprise pin at 184 pounds. It came all the way down to the final match in a meet against a wrestling powerhouse.
landgrantholyland.com
Ohio State men’s basketball vs. Iowa: Game preview and prediction
The Ohio State Buckeyes men’s basketball team is, to put it lightly, struggling. It was just a couple weeks ago when Ohio State hosted top-ranked Purdue in what would have seemed an early look at the two top teams in the Big Ten. But now, Ohio State has lost five-straight games — starting with Purdue — by a total of 19 points. Oof.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Back in the Win Column! Buckeyes Beat Iowa 93-77
The win snapped a five-game losing skid and the Buckeyes improve to 11-8 on the year and 3-5 in the conference. Iowa had won it’s last four games but falls to 12-7 and 4-4 in league play. Key Players. Isaac Likekele – The Buckeye captain had his best all-around...
KWQC
Local business to move into former Quad City Pizza, Beaver’s East building
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A local business, that’s located not too far away from the former Quad City Pizza and Beaver’s East building will soon be moving in. According to Studio D3′s Facebook page, the handmade wooden sign and home décor business will be moving into their new location, 3408 State Street, most recently known as Quad City Pizza, in the near future.
Are You Legally Required To Shovel Snow Off Your Sidewalks In Iowa?
Recent snow this week in Iowa has built up to as much as 6 inches in some areas. But what do we have to do when it comes to shoveling it?. Snow is in the forecast for the QC this weekend, mainly on Saturday night, and it could accumulate to 1-3 inches of snow, after it's already been snowy this week. Even into next Tuesday and Wednesday, there's yet another chance we could get 1-3 inches of snow. 'Tis the season.
cbs2iowa.com
Former Sports Director John Baer dies after battle with cancer
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Former KGAN-TV Sports Director John Baer has died at the age of 61. Friends and colleagues say he passed after a long battle with cancer. Baer worked here at Broadcast Park in the late-80s and early-90s. Viewers would tune in every night to see his...
‘Iowa’s Most Beautiful Furniture Store’ is Going Out of Business
A longtime eastern Iowa furniture store has announced they're going out of business, after decades of furnishing the homes of their community and surrounding counties. According to its website, Keller's Home Furnishings in Tipton was established in 1978 and has served customers from not only Cedar County, but Johnson, Jones, Linn, Muscatine, and Scott County through the years. However, a furniture store in Tipton has been a constant for much longer than that.
KCRG.com
Private schools like Xavier would likely see influx of students if ‘School Voucher Bill’ passes
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - State lawmakers in both the House and the Senate are debating a bill that would change how the state hands out public education funding - with some of those dollars instead supporting a private education for students. Private school administrators in Iowa, like the President...
A Food Network Champion is Opening a New Eatery in the Corridor
A new cafe, bakery, and deli is in the works in Johnson County. Get ready for Barrett's Quality Eats!. Barrett's Quality Eats is moving into the space at 3242 Crosspark Road in Coralville, which is located near Jersey Mike's and Foundry Food + Tap. According to the Corridor Business Journal, the restaurant will offer "fresh bread, bagels, salads, sandwiches, pastries, coffee and more."
KCRG.com
Artist will pay to remove disputed sculpture from Kirkwood Hotel
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The artist who made a sculpture will pay to remove her sculpture from the Hotel at Kirkwood Community College after she sued, claiming the college had mutilated it. Molly Mason designed the sculpture as a water fountain when it was installed when the hotel opened...
KCJJ
Two squatters charged with living in abandoned trailer at Iowa City mobile home park
Iowa City Police say two squatters have been charged with Trespassing after they were found living in an abandoned trailer at an Iowa City mobile home park. The Forest View manufactured housing community on Laura Drive is being razed for future development. Police say they received a report just after 5am last Monday of three cars parked at one of the abandoned trailers, with the lights on inside.
Comments / 0