ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Indiana police kill shooter in Walmart, 1 person wounded

By The Associated Press
WANE 15
WANE 15
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RYLLQ_0kLxDk0k00

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A 25-year-old man opened fire at a Walmart store in Indiana where he once worked, wounding at least one person before officers fatally shot him, authorities said Friday.

The gunman was identified as Ronald Ray Mosley II by Sgt. Anna Gray of the Evansville Police Department. She said Mosley had previously worked at the store in the city in southwest Indiana.

Officer Taylor Merriss said Friday that a female employee was struck when Mosley opened Thursday night.

Police didn’t immediately release the victim’s name or age or the extent of her injuries. But Merriss said she “was able to talk when she was taken away from the scene,” the Evansville Courier & Press reported.

Evansville police and Vanderburgh County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of an active shooter in the store at around 10 p.m. Thursday, police said.

Merriss said customers and employees tried to hide or escape before officers arrived and entered in search of the shooter as he stalked through the store.

“There were multiple officers looking for the offender. And he could come around the corner at any time,” said Merriss, who described the body camera footage as “eerie.”

Gary said multiple members of law enforcement returned fire during the encounter and the gunman was killed.

“When officers went in, they were trying to locate the suspect and he was all over the store. He would shoot at officers and move. So it wasn’t contained to just one area inside,” she said.

Gray said that police did not immediately know how many people, aside from the woman employee, that Mosely had shot at, saying there could be additional victims who fled the scene.

Authorities asked anyone who left the scene with injuries, no matter how small, to contact emergency medical services.

Walmart said in a company statement that: “The entire Walmart family is shocked by the senseless violence that occurred at our Evansville store, and our hearts are with our associate at this time,” the broadcaster reported. “As we learn more, we’ll do everything we can to support our associates as they cope with this tragedy.”

The Associated Press sent an email seeking comment from Walmart.

A news conference was being planned for Friday, the city’s police department said in a tweet.

Evansville, a city of around 116,000 residents on the Ohio River, is located 172 miles (276 kilometers) southwest of Indianapolis.

A Walmart manager in Chesapeake, Virginia, killed six people in November when he began shooting wildly inside a break room before a routine employee meeting, two days ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Six people were also wounded. The gunman shot and killed himself before officers arrived.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wevv.com

Police looking for suspected gunman in Knox County shooting

Police are looking for a suspect in a shooting out of Knox County, Indiana. The Vincennes Police Department says officers were called to a shooting in the area of North 14th Street and College Avenue on Friday. When officers arrived, the found a victim who had been shot twice. They...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
WGAU

Walmart shooting victim's mom: Gunman threatened daughter

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — (AP) — The mother of a Walmart employee who was shot and wounded by a former co-worker inside a Walmart store in Indiana says the gunman had repeatedly threatened to kill her daughter. Jenny Couch told WFIE-TV that her daughter, 28-year-old Amber Cook, was targeted...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville auto shop ransacked in suspected arson incident

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department says arson and burglary are suspected after a fire erupted inside a local auto shop. Shortly before 1:30 a.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to a possible arson at the Best Value Auto Sales on Riverside Drive. Firefighters advised that flames were shooting out all the windows on […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

‘Shadow boxing’ gone wrong ends with Evansville arrest

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville man is behind bars after a victim says he took “play fighting” too far. EPD officers were dispatched to an address along Covert Avenue late Saturday night after a screaming woman was reported. According to an affidavit, officers arrived and found a man and woman fighting on the ground. […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
city-countyobserver.com

Ronald Mosely Who Died At Walmart on Red Bank Rd

The autopsy examination has been conducted on Ronald Mosley who died at Walmart on Red Bank Rd. . As a result it was determined that he died of multiple gunshot wounds to the head and torso. The Evansville Police Department can provide investigative updates when available.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Car flips in the middle of the Lloyd Expressway, driver arrested

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Evansville man is accused of driving more than twice the legal alcohol limit when he flipped his car on its top on the Lloyd Expressway. It happened Sunday around 2:40 a.m. near the Main Street exit. Police say 25-year-old Tyler Koressel’s car was upside down...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville Circle K robbed at gunpoint

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police report nearly $300 in cash was stolen from a gas station on Evansville’s southside early Friday morning. Officers say the robbery happened at 3 a.m. at the Circle K on E Riverside Drive. Multiple officers arrived on scene and spoke with a gas station worker. The victim told officers that […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Huntingburg Police warn of online t-shirt scam

HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WEHT) — The Huntingburg Police Department is warning social media users to be on the lookout for a scam that has popped up on their Facebook page. Officers shared a photo of the scam on social media, saying: “It has been brought to our attention, that there are a group of individuals on […]
HUNTINGBURG, IN
WISH-TV

Missing Evansville man found dead in vehicle under bridge

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — An Evansville man who had been missing for over a month was found dead Friday afternoon in an overturned vehicle under a bridge along Old US 41. Brian Colbert, 47, was reported missing by family on Dec. 10. and was last seen on Dec. 9 at a co-worker’s home in Princeton driving his 2017 Toyota Avalon, according to Indiana State Police.
EVANSVILLE, IN
KFVS12

UPDATE: Missing child has been safely located

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police confirm that 11-year-old Rusty Kiotak has been located and is safe. Officials say Kiotak was located at 11:30 a.m. Sunday morning. According to police, Kiotak had last seen at 5:15 p.m. Saturday leaving his home near Weinbach and Pollack Avenue on a bicycle with another juvenile.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Petersburg Police Dept. asking for help identifying vehicle in theft investigation

PETERSBURG, Ind. (WFIE) - The Petersburg Police Department is asking the public’s help during a theft investigation. According to police, they are turning to the public in helping to identify a vehicle that is suspected in being involved in a theft investigation. Police say if you have any information...
witzamfm.com

Boonville Men Arrested In Jasper Rural King

Jasper- The Jasper Police report two Saturday morning arrests at Rural King. JPD officers say they responded to a call about two suspicious men inside the Jasper Rural King. Officers say they were told they may attempt theft and appeared intoxicated. After making contact with the two men, JPD officers...
BOONVILLE, IN
103GBF

Eerie Footage Inside Abandoned Indiana Hospital Surfaces Online

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. There's something about abandoned places that fascinate me. I'm not really sure why, I think it's just so interesting to see what got left behind when everyone moved on. It's almost like the abandoned places, and what was left behind can kind of tell its own story. They're a time capsule of a place that sits frozen in time.
TELL CITY, IN
wrul.com

Carmi Police Department Reports Three Arrests

A West York Illinois man was arrested in Carmi Friday morning following a traffic stop. 38 year old Joshua A Hall was stopped on Main Street at SE First Street and taken into custody after it was discovered that he was driving on a revoked license. Hall was also cited for Operating a Vehicle with Suspended Registration. Hall paid $250 bond and was released a couple of hours later.
CARMI, IL
14news.com

HCSO: 2 taken to the hospital after hit-and-run crash

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Sheriff’s Office Deputies say a hit-and-run crash led to two people being taken to the hospital Saturday night. According to a press release, deputies were dispatched to US 60 East at the intersection of 1078 North in reference to a vehicle accident with injuries at 9:04 p.m.
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Firefighters respond to evening house fire in Newburgh

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — Fire officials responded to a 2-alarm house fire in Newburgh Saturday night. Calls for the fire came in shortly after 8 p.m. Crews were scene for a couple hours at the home along Julianne Circle in the southern half of Warrick County. Our Eyewitness News crew who went to the scene […]
NEWBURGH, IN
103GBF

Why is The Log Inn Closed and When Will it Reopen?- Indiana’s Oldest Restaurant

The Log Inn is Indiana's oldest restaurant, but why is it currently closed and when will it reopen?. The Log Inn in Haubstadt is Indiana's Oldest Restaurant. The Log Inn was built in 1825 and when it opened it was the Noon Day Stage Coach Stop and Trading post. These days it's now known as The Log Inn, and you can even dine in the same log room that Abraham Lincoln visited in 1844.
HAUBSTADT, IN
WANE 15

WANE 15

13K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy