ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 2

Related
SB Nation

Declan Rice ‘leaning’ towards Arsenal because of Mikel Arteta — report

The idea of Declan Rice signing for Arsenal continues to gather steam, at least in the rumor mill, with The Guardian reporting yesterday that the former Chelsea prospect and current West Ham captain is “leaning towards joining Arsenal this summer because of the prospect of playing for Mikel Arteta”. Oof.
Reuters

Juventus shares tumble after 15-point penalty imposed

MILAN, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Shares in Juventus (JUVE.MI) tumbled some 10% on Monday after Italian soccer authorities docked the club 15 points for its transfer dealings, in a blow to its reputation and short-term sporting prospects.
thecomeback.com

Brazilian soccer star detained in Spain on disgusting charges

Spanish authorities detained Brazilian soccer star Dani Alves on Friday. TMZ Sports reports Alves is “being held on sexual abuse charges.”. Witnesses accuse the 39-year-old Alves of “inappropriately touching a woman under her clothes without her consent in a Barcelona nightclub on New Year’s Eve, TMZ Sports reported.
chatsports.com

Half a million angry Juventus fans cancel their Sky and DAZN subscriptions in protest at the club being docked 15 points following probe into their transfer dealings... with the stunt to cost the broadcasters £136MILLION in turnover

Around 500,000 frustrated Juventus supporters have scrapped their TV sport subscriptions in protest against their club's 15-point deduction. The Italian giants were docked 15 points by an Italian court after an investigation into their transfer dealings, which also saw Tottenham chief Fabio Paratici handed a two-and-a-half-year ban for his role.
BBC

Manchester City 1-1 Aston Villa: Kirsty Hanson earns Villa deserved point

Kirsty Hanson's close-range strike earned Aston Villa a deserved draw against Manchester City. Deyna Castellanos gave City the lead in the first half with a cool finish from Khadija Shaw's slide-rule pass. But Hanson, on loan from Manchester United, levelled two minutes later from Rachel Daly's searching cross. Villa came...
BBC

Analysis: Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea

Liverpool’s display in the goalless draw with Chelsea once again highlighted the loss of the intensity that made them so feared for so long. The snap and spark has gone out of their game and how it showed in a truly dreadful game at a freezing Anfield. Jurgen Klopp...
Yardbarker

TV presenter baffled that Juventus was tried twice for the same offence

Juventus has just been docked 15 points in Serie A after the FIGC found them guilty of cooking their books. The Bianconeri had been cleared of all wrongdoings in the first investigation into their use of capital gains. However, the FIGC reopened the case and quickly handed the club a...
Yardbarker

Tottenham wants to know if FIGC ban affects Paratici’s work with them

Fabio Paratici is one of the ex-Juventus officials who have been banned from football activities in Italy by the FIGC for 30 months for his role in the club’s capital gains case. Paratici was at Juve for a decade and spent most of it as a key decision-maker at...
Yardbarker

Juventus man named among the top three worst transfers of the season

Paul Pogba’s signing excited the Juventus fanbase when the Frenchman moved to the Allianz Stadium as a free agent in the summer. Juve was his team during the early days of his career and Pogba was fantastic in his first spell at the club before earning a big-money move to Manchester United, which did not work out well.
BBC

Wolves sign defender Craig Dawson from West Ham for £3.3m

Wolves have completed the signing of defender Craig Dawson from West Ham for £3.3m. The Englishman, 32, joins on a two-and-a-half-year deal and is Wolves' fourth January signing. Former West Brom centre-back Dawson, who has made 246 Premier League appearances, spent the past two seasons at the Hammers. Wolves,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy