Haaland beats Ronaldo and co., Benzema 5th highest, Arsenal 50: Stats
ESPN brings you the best stats from the weekend's football action.
SB Nation
Declan Rice ‘leaning’ towards Arsenal because of Mikel Arteta — report
The idea of Declan Rice signing for Arsenal continues to gather steam, at least in the rumor mill, with The Guardian reporting yesterday that the former Chelsea prospect and current West Ham captain is “leaning towards joining Arsenal this summer because of the prospect of playing for Mikel Arteta”. Oof.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic set to retire at end of season aged 41 with AC Milan star struggling to keep fit with knee injuries
ZLATAN IBRAHIMOVIC is reportedly set to retire at the end of the season. The AC Milan star, 41, has been recovering from a knee operation since last summer. He is hoping to return for the Italian side's Champions League last-16 tie with Tottenham. But he is expected to miss the...
Juventus shares tumble after 15-point penalty imposed
MILAN, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Shares in Juventus (JUVE.MI) tumbled some 10% on Monday after Italian soccer authorities docked the club 15 points for its transfer dealings, in a blow to its reputation and short-term sporting prospects.
Tottenham lining up former Chelsea manager to replace Antonio Conte - but it's not Thomas Tuchel
Tottenham are considering alternatives to Conte as discussions over a new contract are yet to begin
thecomeback.com
Brazilian soccer star detained in Spain on disgusting charges
Spanish authorities detained Brazilian soccer star Dani Alves on Friday. TMZ Sports reports Alves is “being held on sexual abuse charges.”. Witnesses accuse the 39-year-old Alves of “inappropriately touching a woman under her clothes without her consent in a Barcelona nightclub on New Year’s Eve, TMZ Sports reported.
chatsports.com
Half a million angry Juventus fans cancel their Sky and DAZN subscriptions in protest at the club being docked 15 points following probe into their transfer dealings... with the stunt to cost the broadcasters £136MILLION in turnover
Around 500,000 frustrated Juventus supporters have scrapped their TV sport subscriptions in protest against their club's 15-point deduction. The Italian giants were docked 15 points by an Italian court after an investigation into their transfer dealings, which also saw Tottenham chief Fabio Paratici handed a two-and-a-half-year ban for his role.
Al Nassr Manager Tells Players To "Not Always" Pass To Cristiano Ronaldo
Rudi Garcia encouraged his team to "play normally" after watching them beat Ettifaq 1-0 on Ronaldo's debut.
BBC
Manchester City 1-1 Aston Villa: Kirsty Hanson earns Villa deserved point
Kirsty Hanson's close-range strike earned Aston Villa a deserved draw against Manchester City. Deyna Castellanos gave City the lead in the first half with a cool finish from Khadija Shaw's slide-rule pass. But Hanson, on loan from Manchester United, levelled two minutes later from Rachel Daly's searching cross. Villa came...
Tennis-Australian Open 2023: order of play on Monday
Jan 22 (Reuters) - Order of play on the main showcourts on the eighth day of the Australian Open on Monday (prefix number denotes seeding):. * Day session: From 11 a.m. local time (0000 GMT)
Report: Chelsea Have Considered Juventus Midfielder Weston McKennie
Chelsea have considered a move for Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie as they look to sign a new midfielder in January.
Soccer-Juventus must maintain focus amid off-field turmoil, says Allegri
Jan 21 (Reuters) - Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has urged his team to "do their duty" on the pitch after the Serie A side were deducted 15 points by an Italian soccer court on Friday, leaving them marooned in mid-table.
Factbox-Soccer-What next for Juventus after 15-point penalty?
Jan 23 (Reuters) - Juventus (JUVE.MI) have been hit with a 15-point penalty over their transfer dealings, leaving the most successful club in Serie A history facing a struggle to qualify for next season's European competitions.
sportszion.com
Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. excels in Saudi Arabia, playing alongside athletes two years older at renowned academy
Cristiano Ronaldo grabbing the center attraction and being the alma mater is nothing new to the footballing world as the phenomenon is always in the spotlight and now Cristiano Jr. is not too far behind from following the footsteps of his father. Cristiano Jr. is reportedly taking down boys of...
BBC
Analysis: Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea
Liverpool’s display in the goalless draw with Chelsea once again highlighted the loss of the intensity that made them so feared for so long. The snap and spark has gone out of their game and how it showed in a truly dreadful game at a freezing Anfield. Jurgen Klopp...
Newcastle forced to settle for point at stubborn Crystal Palace
Newcastle struggled to create chances but move up to third in the Premier League after a 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace
Yardbarker
TV presenter baffled that Juventus was tried twice for the same offence
Juventus has just been docked 15 points in Serie A after the FIGC found them guilty of cooking their books. The Bianconeri had been cleared of all wrongdoings in the first investigation into their use of capital gains. However, the FIGC reopened the case and quickly handed the club a...
Yardbarker
Tottenham wants to know if FIGC ban affects Paratici’s work with them
Fabio Paratici is one of the ex-Juventus officials who have been banned from football activities in Italy by the FIGC for 30 months for his role in the club’s capital gains case. Paratici was at Juve for a decade and spent most of it as a key decision-maker at...
Yardbarker
Juventus man named among the top three worst transfers of the season
Paul Pogba’s signing excited the Juventus fanbase when the Frenchman moved to the Allianz Stadium as a free agent in the summer. Juve was his team during the early days of his career and Pogba was fantastic in his first spell at the club before earning a big-money move to Manchester United, which did not work out well.
BBC
Wolves sign defender Craig Dawson from West Ham for £3.3m
Wolves have completed the signing of defender Craig Dawson from West Ham for £3.3m. The Englishman, 32, joins on a two-and-a-half-year deal and is Wolves' fourth January signing. Former West Brom centre-back Dawson, who has made 246 Premier League appearances, spent the past two seasons at the Hammers. Wolves,...
