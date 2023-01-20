Read full article on original website
Trump responded to the Monterey Park mass shooting by complaining about the treatment of Jan. 6 rioters
Donald Trump said "nothing will happen" to the gunman, compared with those arrested in connection with the Capitol riot.
Democrats tweet "bigotry and white supremacy" motive in Monterey Park Asian Mass Shooting
The shooter has since been identified as Huu Can Tran, an Asian man. On Saturday January 21, 2023 the small city of Monterey Park California, once named one of the best places to live in America, was rocked by a horrific mass shooting that killed 10 and injured many others.
House Democratic leader's daughter arrested for allegedly assaulting police officer, spray-painting monument
Riley Dowell, the 23-year-old daughter of House Democratic Whip Katherine Clark, was arrested for allegedly spray-painting a monument and assaulting a police officer.
