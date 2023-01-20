ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

WSYR NewsChannel 9

Highest-rated cheap eats in Syracuse, according to Tripadvisor

STACKER (WSYR-TV) — With the advent of Big Data, it’s easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, […]
SYRACUSE, NY
insidetheloudhouse.com

Syracuse Basketball: Adam Weitsman offers big NIL to 4-star in 2023 class

Businessman, philanthropist and top SU booster Adam Weitsman says that he has offered a significant name, image and likeness deal to fast-rising small forward Marcus Adams Jr., who plays high-school and AAU ball on the west coast and holds a Syracuse basketball offer. Media reports of late have suggested that...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Brooklyn Pickle is making its way to Utica, new location opening March

UTICA, N.Y. — Brooklyn Pickle, the beloved Syracuse sandwich shop, will be opening its first Utica location in March. The new location will be in downtown Utica at 600 State St. The store will operate between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. and will boast over 150 parking spaces for patrons.
UTICA, NY
Big Frog 104

Second Largest Theater Chain Closing 6 New York Movie Houses

That's all folks! The second largest theater chain in the country is closing more movie houses, 6 of them in New York State. Regal Cinemas has been struggling to survive after the Coronavirus pandemic. The movie chain has announced another round of closures after filing chapter 11 bankruptcy late last year and closing 12 theaters.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

After 40 years on the same corner, Syracuse pizza maker says ‘It’s time for me to go’

Syracuse, N.Y. — The price of the first 16-inch pepperoni pizza Mark Hordies sold was $3.75. He was 17 years old when he got into the pizza business. For the past 40 years, he’s twirled the homemade dough and shredded his own mozzarella at Pizzaz Pizza, his family-owned shop in Syracuse’s Valley neighborhood at 1916 South Ave. His ingredients have remained the same since he slipped his first pizza in the oven.
SYRACUSE, NY
sujuiceonline.com

Instant Juice: Syracuse 80, Georgia Tech 63

A quick take on Syracuse’s impressive 80-63 win against Georgia Tech on Saturday afternoon at McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta:. WHAT HAPPENED: On a day in which audible chants of “Let’s Go Orange” could be heard on an opponents home court, the Yellow Jackets raced out to a fast start early in the first half with an 11 point lead, before Joe Girard (playing all 40 minutes) personally brought the Orange back with his long distance shooting, nailing 4-of-5 three-pointers for 18 first half points and a seven point ‘Cuse halftime lead. Syracuse (13-7, 6-3) led by as many as 13 in the second half before one final Tech run was thwarted by good Syracuse defense and the passing wizardry of Judah Mintz (six assists). Mintz assisted on several key SU baskets in the final six minutes to keep Tech at bay, and also contributed 13 points.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Former SCSD teacher makes winter hats for Brexialee

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Co-Owner/Co-Founder of SYR Clothing Co. and former Syracuse City School District Teacher, Taylor Sourwine, created and developed winter beanie hats to fundraise in remembrance of her former third grade student, Brexialee Torres-Ortiz. Sourwine had taught Brexi at Seymour-Dual Language Academy. “She remembers how great of...
SYRACUSE, NY
Jeremy Brower

Are Bobcats Roaming in North Syracuse Neighborhoods? Resident Claims to Have Spotted The Creature

Residents in North Syracuse, NY, have reported sightings of a giant creature they believe to be a Bobcat. One North Syracuse Pine Ridge area neighbor states, "I might be crazy, but I saw a huge creature that my best guess is a Bobcat. Is it possible in N. Syracuse?" One neighbor humorously responded about big foot, "Bigfoot maybe?? He's rumored to be seen on Church Street near East Taft intersection."
NORTH SYRACUSE, NY
waer.org

Plans taking shape for major investment on Syracuse's Near Westside

Plans are coming together to make significant improvements to parts of Syracuse’s near west side. Common councilors are expected to approve measures Monday aimed at revitalizing business corridors. Anyone who’s traveled along parts of Erie Boulevard West, West Fayette Street, and Geddes Street knows there are stretches with blighted...
SYRACUSE, NY
WIBX 950

Sue, Syracuse University’s Famous Red-Tailed Hawk, Has Died

Sue, the popular red-tailed hawk that lived on Syracuse University's campus, has passed away. Several people reported seeing a felled hawk on the campus grounds on the evening of January 13th. The bird was taken to Page Wildlife Center in Manlius and treated for head trauma, but she sadly succumbed to her injuries.
SYRACUSE, NY
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Utica, NY

Located at the foothills of the Adirondack Mountains on the Mohawk River, the City of Utica in New York is home to world-class attractions. Nicknamed the Handshake City, it's the county seat of Oneida County, with a population of 65,283 as of the 2020 census. The area was first inhabited...
UTICA, NY
Big Frog 104

CNY Child, 12, Makes Threat Against School; NYSP Say

A grade-school student in a Central New York school district will face disciplinary action and undergo a mental health evaluation for a threat he made against the school. That's according to New York State Police who were notified of the threat on Friday at the Mexico School District in Oswego County. State Police officials say after investigating a verbal threat made by the student, they concluded the child did not have access to firearms, or a plan to follow through on his threat.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY

