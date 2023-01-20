A quick take on Syracuse’s impressive 80-63 win against Georgia Tech on Saturday afternoon at McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta:. WHAT HAPPENED: On a day in which audible chants of “Let’s Go Orange” could be heard on an opponents home court, the Yellow Jackets raced out to a fast start early in the first half with an 11 point lead, before Joe Girard (playing all 40 minutes) personally brought the Orange back with his long distance shooting, nailing 4-of-5 three-pointers for 18 first half points and a seven point ‘Cuse halftime lead. Syracuse (13-7, 6-3) led by as many as 13 in the second half before one final Tech run was thwarted by good Syracuse defense and the passing wizardry of Judah Mintz (six assists). Mintz assisted on several key SU baskets in the final six minutes to keep Tech at bay, and also contributed 13 points.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO