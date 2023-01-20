Read full article on original website
Are Bobcats Roaming in North Syracuse Neighborhoods? Resident Claims to Have Spotted The CreatureJeremy BrowerNorth Syracuse, NY
Is Erie Home Roofing Ripping Off Syracuse Homeowners? Neighbors Sound the AlarmJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Climate Change Strikes Central New York: Unprecedented Winter Warmth causing ConcernJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
A Touch of Soul: Celebrate Black History Month at Syracuse's Popular Black-Owned Soul Food RestaurantJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Wing-Eating Extravaganza: 2023 Syracuse Winterfest Wing WalkJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Highest-rated cheap eats in Syracuse, according to Tripadvisor
STACKER (WSYR-TV) — With the advent of Big Data, it’s easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, […]
insidetheloudhouse.com
Syracuse Basketball: Adam Weitsman offers big NIL to 4-star in 2023 class
Businessman, philanthropist and top SU booster Adam Weitsman says that he has offered a significant name, image and likeness deal to fast-rising small forward Marcus Adams Jr., who plays high-school and AAU ball on the west coast and holds a Syracuse basketball offer. Media reports of late have suggested that...
Is Erie Home Roofing Ripping Off Syracuse Homeowners? Neighbors Sound the Alarm
Residents in Syracuse, New York, are warning their neighbors about a local roofing company, Erie Home Roofing, and their alleged price gouging tactics. According to multiple accounts, the company has been going door to door, offering quotes for roof replacements significantly higher than industry standards.
cnycentral.com
Brooklyn Pickle is making its way to Utica, new location opening March
UTICA, N.Y. — Brooklyn Pickle, the beloved Syracuse sandwich shop, will be opening its first Utica location in March. The new location will be in downtown Utica at 600 State St. The store will operate between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. and will boast over 150 parking spaces for patrons.
Second Largest Theater Chain Closing 6 New York Movie Houses
That's all folks! The second largest theater chain in the country is closing more movie houses, 6 of them in New York State. Regal Cinemas has been struggling to survive after the Coronavirus pandemic. The movie chain has announced another round of closures after filing chapter 11 bankruptcy late last year and closing 12 theaters.
After 40 years on the same corner, Syracuse pizza maker says ‘It’s time for me to go’
Syracuse, N.Y. — The price of the first 16-inch pepperoni pizza Mark Hordies sold was $3.75. He was 17 years old when he got into the pizza business. For the past 40 years, he’s twirled the homemade dough and shredded his own mozzarella at Pizzaz Pizza, his family-owned shop in Syracuse’s Valley neighborhood at 1916 South Ave. His ingredients have remained the same since he slipped his first pizza in the oven.
A Touch of Soul: Celebrate Black History Month at Syracuse's Popular Black-Owned Soul Food Restaurant
Syracuse, NY - With Black History Month starting on Wednesday, February 1, A Touch of Soul is a great place to celebrate and support black-owned businesses. A Touch of Soul, a black-owned soul food restaurant in the Solvay area of Syracuse, NY, was established in 2021 and is already making waves with its delicious food and friendly service.
sujuiceonline.com
Instant Juice: Syracuse 80, Georgia Tech 63
A quick take on Syracuse’s impressive 80-63 win against Georgia Tech on Saturday afternoon at McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta:. WHAT HAPPENED: On a day in which audible chants of “Let’s Go Orange” could be heard on an opponents home court, the Yellow Jackets raced out to a fast start early in the first half with an 11 point lead, before Joe Girard (playing all 40 minutes) personally brought the Orange back with his long distance shooting, nailing 4-of-5 three-pointers for 18 first half points and a seven point ‘Cuse halftime lead. Syracuse (13-7, 6-3) led by as many as 13 in the second half before one final Tech run was thwarted by good Syracuse defense and the passing wizardry of Judah Mintz (six assists). Mintz assisted on several key SU baskets in the final six minutes to keep Tech at bay, and also contributed 13 points.
localsyr.com
Former SCSD teacher makes winter hats for Brexialee
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Co-Owner/Co-Founder of SYR Clothing Co. and former Syracuse City School District Teacher, Taylor Sourwine, created and developed winter beanie hats to fundraise in remembrance of her former third grade student, Brexialee Torres-Ortiz. Sourwine had taught Brexi at Seymour-Dual Language Academy. “She remembers how great of...
Caribbean Like Crystal Blue Lake in New York is Second Cleanest in the Country
Who says you have to go to the Caribbean to enjoy crystal clear blue waters?. New York is home to more than 7,600 lakes, ponds, and reservoirs. One of those lakes has the distinction of being not only the cleanest in the state but the second cleanest in the country.
Are Bobcats Roaming in North Syracuse Neighborhoods? Resident Claims to Have Spotted The Creature
Residents in North Syracuse, NY, have reported sightings of a giant creature they believe to be a Bobcat. One North Syracuse Pine Ridge area neighbor states, "I might be crazy, but I saw a huge creature that my best guess is a Bobcat. Is it possible in N. Syracuse?" One neighbor humorously responded about big foot, "Bigfoot maybe?? He's rumored to be seen on Church Street near East Taft intersection."
Rashaad, Dior, now Brexialee. Can latest child’s senseless death finally spur change? (Editorial Board Opinion)
There is no making sense of the death of Brexialee Torres-Ortiz, the 11-year-old Syracuse girl killed Monday evening in a drive-by shooting while on her way home from the corner store with a gallon of milk. Words fail to convey the heartbreak of her family, her friends and classmates, her...
waer.org
Plans taking shape for major investment on Syracuse's Near Westside
Plans are coming together to make significant improvements to parts of Syracuse’s near west side. Common councilors are expected to approve measures Monday aimed at revitalizing business corridors. Anyone who’s traveled along parts of Erie Boulevard West, West Fayette Street, and Geddes Street knows there are stretches with blighted...
Mom of Ava Wood’s message to Central NY: Thank you for outpouring of love, support
Baldwinsville, N.Y. — The mother of Ava Wood on Saturday thanked the Central New York community for its love and support toward her family following her daughter’s killing in Baldwinsville. Ava, 14, was found shot dead Friday morning in a house at 6 Triangle Place in Baldwinsville along...
cnycentral.com
Widespread snow in CNY now through Monday impacting roads and visibility at times
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The National Weather Service has issued some Winter Weather Advisories for Cortland, southern Cayuga, Madison, Onondaga, Oneida, southern Oneida and Tompkins counties for impactful weather on the roads and visibility too. The alert is in effect from now until 10 AM Monday. We also have a Winter...
$609,500 home in Pompey: See 41 home sales in Onondaga County
The Oswego County Clerk’s office experienced an outage that began on January 9. Onondaga County’s computer record system is down, again, delaying work Service was restored internally on January 17. Anyone desiring to search Onondaga County records may only view records at the County Clerk’s office – external...
Oneida Indian Nation’s record-breaking year provides windfall to Onondaga, other counties
Business has been good for the Oneida Indian Nation lately, especially, it seems, at the thousands of slot machines it operates at its casinos and shops. And that’s good news for the state, Onondaga County and nine other county governments that receive annual payments from the Oneidas through a settlement reached with state and local officials in 2013.
Sue, Syracuse University’s Famous Red-Tailed Hawk, Has Died
Sue, the popular red-tailed hawk that lived on Syracuse University's campus, has passed away. Several people reported seeing a felled hawk on the campus grounds on the evening of January 13th. The bird was taken to Page Wildlife Center in Manlius and treated for head trauma, but she sadly succumbed to her injuries.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Utica, NY
Located at the foothills of the Adirondack Mountains on the Mohawk River, the City of Utica in New York is home to world-class attractions. Nicknamed the Handshake City, it's the county seat of Oneida County, with a population of 65,283 as of the 2020 census. The area was first inhabited...
CNY Child, 12, Makes Threat Against School; NYSP Say
A grade-school student in a Central New York school district will face disciplinary action and undergo a mental health evaluation for a threat he made against the school. That's according to New York State Police who were notified of the threat on Friday at the Mexico School District in Oswego County. State Police officials say after investigating a verbal threat made by the student, they concluded the child did not have access to firearms, or a plan to follow through on his threat.
