Rochester’s First Smash Room Is Opening This Week
Sometimes they’re called smash rooms and sometimes they’re called rage rooms. Rochester’s will be known as The Mess Hall and it will be open soon. If you’re aren’t familiar, these businesses are places to go to… smash things. It’s a great place to go...
KIMT
Smoak BBQ benefits from participating in "Rochester Restaurant Week"
ROCHESTER, Minn.-Smoak BBQ's participation in the first ever "Rochester Restaurant Week" helped them tremendously. The middle of January is typically a slower time of the year for the restaurant. "Rochester Restaurant Week" helped them boost their sales quite a bit and showcase more of their menu items. Jon Buck, one of the owners of Smoak BBQ, said small businesses are more hands-on than the bigger ones.
Closed since 2007, ski hill near Rochester set to reopen in February
A ski hill in southern Minnesota is reopening after it shut down in 2007. Steeplechase Tubing LLC will reopen its ski hill in Mazeppa — near Rochester — on Feb. 4. The hill opened for snow tubing last year, and in February the site will again welcome skiers and snowboarders for the first time in 15 years.
What’s Going On With The Half Barrel in Rochester?
Is another downtown Rochester restaurant about to close? Has it closed already? Is it only temporarily closed? I noticed a post on Facebook a few days ago from a person asking if the downtown bar and restaurant was permanently closed and reached out to the business to find out what's going on.
Rochester Burger King Burglar Makes Off with Large Amount of Cash
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police are investigating a burglary reported at one of Rochester’s Burger King’s. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers were dispatched to the fast-food restaurant on Broadway Ave. South around midnight on Friday. The burglary is suspected to have occurred between 10:30 p.m. Thursday and 4:50 a.m. Friday.
WCCO Dropped by Spectrum in Rochester, Here’s How You Still Can Watch the Channel
I've seen a lot of angry people on Facebook posting about how they are no longer able to watch WCCO in Rochester. You often hear about satellite providers dropping a popular channel because the two sides weren't able to reach an agreement, but this decision appears to have been made by the FCC.
Eggs from Local SE Minnesota Farmers Cost the Same as Buying from the Store
Egg prices are absolutely nuts right now. I never buy many eggs but I'm pretty sure in the past I'd be able to get my usual 6-pack of eggs for a little over a dollar. Now I'm spending over $3 on the same amount and the same brand. It's crazy. But I recently learned that the cost to buy local eggs from farmers in southeast Minnesota costs about the same as buying them from a big grocery store.
Rochester Home Struck by Multiple Bullets, Suspect At Large
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department is investigating a weekend shooting that left several bullet holes in a southeast Rochester residence over the weekend. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said dispatch received a call from an 18-year-old woman reporting a suspicious person walking around her home with their face...
8 Inches of New Snow Reported in SE Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The winter storm that arrived in the region late last night blanketed the Rochester area with 6-8 inches of new snow. The National Weather Service received a report of 8 inches of accumulation in southeast Rochester and several reports of 6.5 inches of accumulation in northwest Rochester. The unofficial snowfall total at the Rochester Airport was 6.2 inches. The record for January 19 is 24.4 inches in 1999.
Pickup trucks sink through ice after being parked on Lake Pepin
A group of anglers who went to Lake Pepin for ice fishing found their pickup trucks needing rescue after they began to sink through thin ice. The picture above was taken by Ricky Lee, who observed from the Minnesota side of the lake as multiple vehicles became partially submerged. According...
KIMT
No persons of interest in mobile home shooting
ROCHESTER, Minn. - No one is hurt after shots are fired at a Rochester mobile home. On Wednesday just before 11:30 p.m., a woman living in a mobile home park in the 2300 block of Park Ln SE called police, saying a suspicious person with their face covered was circling her home. While on the phone with a dispatcher, the person shot at her home multiple times.
Multiple Vehicles Crash Through Ice of Southern Minnesota Lakes
Lake Pepin (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in southern Minnesota are taking precautions after multiple vehicles crashed through the ice on two southern Minnesota lakes over the weekend. The Goodhue County Sheriff’s office responded to the report of multiple vehicles crashing through the ice on Lake Pepin. A statement from Goodhue County...
Truck Driver Injured in Rollover on I-90 Near Rochester
Dexter, MN (KROC-AM News)- A truck driver was hospitalized following a rollover crash on a slick stretch of I-90 near Rochester Wednesday. State Troopers responded to the wreck between the High Forrest and Dexter exits in Mower County shortly before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. The crash report indicates the semi was traveling west when it left the roadway and rolled.
KAAL-TV
UPDATE: 6 vehicles fall through ice on Lake Pepin
UPDATE: 1/23/2023 – The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) said they received a report around 11:18 a.m. on Saturday of several vehicles that had fallen through the ice at Methodist Beach in Frontenac/Florence Township. The GCSO said when deputies arrived there were approximately 15 vehicles that were parked...
KAAL-TV
Austin native named suspect in 1994 New York cold case murder
(ABC 6 News) – Police in East Greenbush, New York have identified a former Austin, Minn. man as the suspect in the murder of an 81-year-old woman in August 1994. At a press conference on Thursday, Jan. 19, law enforcement linked the suspect, former Austin native, Jeremiah James Guyette, to the murder of Wilomeana “Violet” Filkins who was found dead by her brother and niece in her East Greenbush apartment on Aug. 19, 1994.
Rochester Man Accused of Bringing Fentanyl Into Walmart Charged
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester man, who police say had hundreds of fentanyl pills on him during an arrest at Walmart, was formally charged in Olmsted County Court earlier this week. A Rochester Police Spokesman says officers were dispatched to Walmart in northwest Rochester Monday night on the report...
Minnesota Man Just Won Huge Jackpot at Iowa Casino
There's nothing like a little luck when you're at the casino, as one Minnesota man just found out when he won big out down in Iowa recently. It was just about two years ago when we heard the news that Minnesota was home to a REALLY big (life-changing, you might say) winner at Treasure Island Resort and Casino. The winner, who (understandably) wanted to remain anonymous hit it big on a progressive jackpot worth over a million dollars! (And she's not the only one-- click HERE to see other big winners at TI.)
KIMT
Rochester man sent to federal prison for dealing heroin and meth
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Dealing heroin and meth is sending a Rochester man to federal prison. Erick Fontain Thomas, 41, has been sentenced to 16 years and 6 months behind bars, followed by 10 years of supervised release, after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute heroin and methamphetamine.
2 Minnesota brothers investigated in TikTok gambling scheme
MINNEAPOLIS — Investigators in Minnesota are looking into allegations two men have been running a TikTok gambling scheme in the state's casinos.Court filings this week indicate the state Alcohol and Gambling Enforcement Division is investigating allegations that an Edina man and his younger brother have been collecting fees for playing slots on behalf of others watching TikTok, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported. State law prohibits placing bets on behalf of someone else. No one has been charged so far.A search warrant affidavit alleged the Edina man used cash apps to collect an initial $5.99 subscription fee as well as $25 for...
Several cars break through ice on Lake Pepin
LAKE PEPIN, Minn. -- While many drivers struggled with ice on the roads Saturday night, some anglers had a different kind of issue with ice earlier on Lake Pepin.Several vehicles parked on the ice ended up falling through. It's unclear if anyone was hurt, but there were definitely a few bruised egos. The DNR has a few reminders for anyone looking to get out on the ice:You need 4 inches for ice fishing or other activities on foot5 inches for snowmobile or ATV8-12 inches of ice thickness for cars or a small pickup12-15 inches for a medium-sized truck
